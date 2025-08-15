Burza MEXC
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Traders pared bets on a Fed rate cut, but still expect one in September.
PANews reported on August 15 that traders reduced their bets on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, but still expected a rate cut in September and another rate cut in
PANews
2025/08/15 20:35
The GENIUS Act sparked regulatory controversy, with stablecoin interest rate loopholes drawing attention.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Crypto In America, the US GENIUS Act has recently been criticized by banks, state regulators, and consumer groups. The core dispute revolves
PANews
2025/08/15 20:26
SharpLink's net loss in the second quarter exceeded US$100 million, and its ETH holdings reached 728,800
PANews reported on August 15th that SharpLink Gaming released its second-quarter 2025 financial results. The company has adopted ETH as its primary reserve asset, currently holding 728,804 ETH , nearly
PANews
2025/08/15 20:20
Hong Kong SFC rolls out new custody standards for crypto platforms
Hong Kong SFC authority has unveiled new guidelines for how licensed crypto platforms handle customer funds, warning that recent failures overseas show the risks of weak custody controls. A new circular issued on August 15 by the Hong Kong SFC…
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 20:13
The Synthetix team is advancing its Ethereum mainnet return plan to create a high-performance perpetual contract DEX
PANews reported on August 15th that Kain Warwick, founder of Synthetix and Infinex, stated on social media that the Synthetix team is deeply committed to returning to the Ethereum mainnet.
PANews
2025/08/15 20:06
Spot Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs saw a daily trading volume of $11.5 billion, approaching Apple stock levels.
PANews reported on August 15 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that the combined trading volume of spot Ether and Bitcoin ETFs reached US$11.5 billion yesterday, which is comparable
PANews
2025/08/15 19:50
Ali Tongyi Qianwen: Multiple product upgrades, Qwen-Image image editing model is about to be launched
PANews reported on August 15th that Alitong Yiqianwen announced the expansion of Qwen3's 1 million tokens context, the upgrade of Qwen Chat Deep Reseache, and the launch of Qwen-Image distilled
PANews
2025/08/15 19:32
Galaxy Announces $1.4 Billion in Project Financing to Accelerate Expansion of Helios AI Data Center
PANews reported on August 15th that Galaxy Digital has secured $1.4 billion in project financing to support the expansion of its Helios data center campus in Texas. The financing will
PANews
2025/08/15 19:31
The EU plans to vote on a chat control bill on October 14, which may fully scan private messages.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Solid Intel, the European Union plans to vote on a "chat control" bill on October 14th. The bill would require all online
PANews
2025/08/15 19:28
Zero friction and 6 other perks: Why Flipster stands out in 2025
Flipster is emerging as a top choice for pro crypto traders, offering zero-spread trading, ultra-low fees, and yield on active capital. #projectreview
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 19:20
