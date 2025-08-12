Burza MEXC
Fosun International's stock price rose by 20.6% in a short period of time and is now quoted at HK$6.44.
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the relevant page, Fosun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, rose 20.6% in a short period of time and is currently quoted at
PANews
2025/08/12 14:31
The US CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by 2.8% year-on-year.
PANews reported on August 12 that the U.S. CPI data for July will be released at 8:30 pm Beijing time tonight. The market expects the overall CPI to increase by
PANews
2025/08/12 14:26
Hong Kong-listed Fosun International plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Tencent News' "First Line" report, Fosun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, has formed a team to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin
PANews
2025/08/12 14:21
The Smarter Web Company added 295 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 2,395
PANews reported on August 12th that The Smarter Web Company announced it has added 295 bitcoins to its holdings under its "10-year plan," purchasing them at an average price of
PANews
2025/08/12 14:16
Coingecko Co-founders are optimistic about Moonbirds' next target price of 10 ETH. Moonbirds has risen 24.7% in the past 24 hours.
PANews reported on August 12 that Coingecko co-founder and COO Bobby Ong said that he recommended the NFT project to the team when the price of Moonbirds was 0.7 ETH,
PANews
2025/08/12 14:09
95% gross profit margin, is Arbitrum using DAO to create a cyber nation?
1. How far away is the emergence of a cyber state? First, the well-known investor Balaji wrote a book called "The Network State", which proposed the concept of network state.
PANews
2025/08/12 14:00
Crypto Miners Drained Enough Power to Light up a City — Kazakhstan Cracks Down
Authorities in Kazakhstan have uncovered a scheme involving electricity companies illegally supplying power to cryptocurrency miners. Violations of Digital Mining Laws Authorities in Kazakhstan recently busted electricity companies accused of illegally supplying power to cryptocurrency miners. According to a statement, the Department of Financial Monitoring (DFM) for the East Kazakhstan region, along with the National […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 13:30
Huang Licheng made over $30 million in profits from long positions on ETH, HYPE, and PUMP
According to PANews on August 12th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Machi Big Brother Huang Licheng has made over $30 million in profits and is currently heavily invested in ETH, HYPE,
PANews
2025/08/12 13:26
AguilaTrades's short positions were stopped out for three consecutive days, resulting in a loss of $3.8 million
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to Ember's monitoring, AguilaTrades closed his short position for the third time in a row as the price of ETH climbed back above
PANews
2025/08/12 13:06
IOSG: From "Fat Protocol" to "Fat Application", Interpreting the Appchain Narrative in 2025
By Jiawei @IOSG Three years ago, we wrote an article about Appchain, which was triggered by dYdX’s announcement that it would migrate its decentralized derivatives protocol from StarkEx L2 to
PANews
2025/08/12 13:06
