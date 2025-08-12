Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Alitong Yiqianwen: Qwen Code can enjoy 2,000 free calls per day
PANews reported on August 12 that Alitong Yi Qianwen announced that Qwen Code can enjoy 2,000 free calls per day, with no token quota limit.
TOKEN
$0.01533
-2.10%
FREE
$0.0001351
-4.43%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 17:26
Few backed Bitcoin in 2010; Here’s next big crypto in 2025
Little Pepe’s $0.0018 presale is nearing sell-out, and its meme-powered Layer 2 blockchain could be the 2025 underdog that repeats BTC's success. #partnercontent
BTC
$117,579.1
-0.94%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
LAYER
$0.6021
-1.73%
PEPE
$0.0000109
-2.06%
MEME
$0.001883
-7.74%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 17:00
One week after the implementation of Hong Kong's stablecoin regulations, OTC trading volume dropped by nearly 33%
PANews reported on August 12th that Bitrace monitoring showed that the local over-the-counter (OTC) market in Hong Kong had decreased by 32.94% in the week since the implementation of the
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 16:59
UMA updates oracle to restrict proposal permissions and optimizes Polymarket solutions
PANews reported on August 12th that UMA, Polymarket's oracle provider, has approved proposal UMIP-189, upgrading its oracle contract from OOV2 to MOOV2, limiting market solution proposals to whitelisted users. This
UMA
$1.2744
+0.97%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 16:55
Led by Harvard University, which well-known American universities are betting on cryptocurrency?
Author: Zen, PANews In recent years, cryptocurrencies have evolved from niche experiments into an emerging asset class for institutional portfolios. In the United States, in particular, endowment funds at several
WELL
$0.0001303
-0.76%
ZEN
$7.903
-1.43%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 16:48
MANTRA Chain testnet achieves EVM compatibility, mainnet launch targeted for September
PANews reported on August 12th that MANTRA announced that its testnet has achieved full EVM compatibility, becoming the first MultiVM Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for real-world assets. The blockchain
REAL
$0.04939
-2.75%
LAYER
$0.6021
-1.73%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 16:37
Clearpool, Cicada Partner to Boost Risk Management in PayFi Lending
Clearpool, a decentralized capital markets ecosystem, has partnered with on-chain credit risk management company Cicada in a move to institutionalize PayFi lending with improved risk management. In an announcement shared with Cryptonews on Monday, the partnership will boost Clearpool’s credibility and risk management in PayFi lending. Cicada will structure and underwrite PayFi lending opportunities and serve as the administrative agent for select Credit Pools. Cicada has underwritten more than $850m in loans at a 1.2% default rate during the prior cycle. 🤝 Clearpool has partnered with Cicada to institutionalize PayFi lending with risk-managed Credit Pools Cicada is an on-chain credit risk management company founded by a seasoned team of former buy- and sell-side credit professionals. Cicada’s co-founders have deep crypto… pic.twitter.com/JY79tNCVqE — Clearpool (@ClearpoolFin) August 11, 2025 Clearpool’s partnership with Cicada could shake up the lending space, bringing more institutional players into the DeFi fold. Clearpool Expands to Payment Financing or PayFi According to Jakob Kronbichler, CEO of Clearpool, Cicada’s risk management integration would strengthen Clearpool’s institutional infrastructure for PayFi lending. “While stablecoin settlements are instant, underlying fiat flows are not, forcing fintechs to bridge liquidity gaps,” he said. “This partnership enhances our proven credit framework and supports the growth of the emerging trillion-dollar stablecoin payment ecosystem.” Clearpool will be launching PayFi Credit Pools for users to access these highly liquid, real-world yield opportunities. This means facilitating credit to institutional lenders specializing in short-term stablecoin-based working capital to fintech operators. It will also launch cpUSD, a permissionless, yield-bearing asset, which will enable retail to tap into real-world stablecoin payments. Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) Solutions to DeFi Protocols On the other hand, Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions, including third-party underwriting, pool management for DeFi protocols and risk structuring. “Partnering with Clearpool allows us to elevate PayFi lending by combining our underwriting and risk management expertise with their innovative credit products,” said Sefton Kincaid, Managing Partner of Cicada Partners. The partnership will accelerate the adoption of PayFi by laying the groundwork for more safer, transparent and scalable stablecoin ecosystem. “Together, we’re advancing professionally managed Credit Pools and strengthening Clearpool’s offering to borrowers and lenders in the growing stablecoin economy,” Kincaid added.
REAL
$0.04939
-2.75%
MORE
$0.09986
+7.61%
TAP
$0.426
-4.05%
MOVE
$0.1361
-0.07%
DEEP
$0.173512
+7.00%
Sdílet
CryptoNews
2025/08/12 16:36
Stablecoins Dominate Digital Asset Transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Surpassing Bitcoin
A study revealed that stablecoins represented 43% of cryptocurrency transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024, significantly outpacing bitcoin’s 18.1% share. Transaction Growth and Nigerian Dominance According to a study, stablecoins accounted for 43% of cryptocurrency transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in 2024, more than double that of bitcoin (18.1%). Nigeria and South Africa lead the […]
MORE
$0.09986
+7.61%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 16:30
Ethereum developer Fede’s Intern out after 24-hour detention in Turkey
Ethereum developer detained: After being detained by Turkish authorities over alleged misuse of the Ethereum network, Ethereum core developer Federico Carrone, who goes by Fede’s Intern on X, has been released and is now in Europe. Carrone was detained for…
CORE
$0.4916
+0.82%
NOW
$0.00717
+3.31%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 16:25
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$47.64676 million
According to PANews on August 12, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
VIRTUAL
$1.196
-1.40%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 16:21
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"