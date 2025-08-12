2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Alitong Yiqianwen: Qwen Code can enjoy 2,000 free calls per day

Alitong Yiqianwen: Qwen Code can enjoy 2,000 free calls per day

PANews reported on August 12 that Alitong Yi Qianwen announced that Qwen Code can enjoy 2,000 free calls per day, with no token quota limit.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01533-2.10%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001351-4.43%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/12 17:26
Few backed Bitcoin in 2010; Here’s next big crypto in 2025

Few backed Bitcoin in 2010; Here’s next big crypto in 2025

Little Pepe’s $0.0018 presale is nearing sell-out, and its meme-powered Layer 2 blockchain could be the 2025 underdog that repeats BTC's success. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$117,579.1-0.94%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6021-1.73%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000109-2.06%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001883-7.74%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/12 17:00
One week after the implementation of Hong Kong's stablecoin regulations, OTC trading volume dropped by nearly 33%

One week after the implementation of Hong Kong's stablecoin regulations, OTC trading volume dropped by nearly 33%

PANews reported on August 12th that Bitrace monitoring showed that the local over-the-counter (OTC) market in Hong Kong had decreased by 32.94% in the week since the implementation of the
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/12 16:59
UMA updates oracle to restrict proposal permissions and optimizes Polymarket solutions

UMA updates oracle to restrict proposal permissions and optimizes Polymarket solutions

PANews reported on August 12th that UMA, Polymarket's oracle provider, has approved proposal UMIP-189, upgrading its oracle contract from OOV2 to MOOV2, limiting market solution proposals to whitelisted users. This
UMA
UMA$1.2744+0.97%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/12 16:55
Led by Harvard University, which well-known American universities are betting on cryptocurrency?

Led by Harvard University, which well-known American universities are betting on cryptocurrency?

Author: Zen, PANews In recent years, cryptocurrencies have evolved from niche experiments into an emerging asset class for institutional portfolios. In the United States, in particular, endowment funds at several
WELL3
WELL$0.0001303-0.76%
Horizen
ZEN$7.903-1.43%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/12 16:48
MANTRA Chain testnet achieves EVM compatibility, mainnet launch targeted for September

MANTRA Chain testnet achieves EVM compatibility, mainnet launch targeted for September

PANews reported on August 12th that MANTRA announced that its testnet has achieved full EVM compatibility, becoming the first MultiVM Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for real-world assets. The blockchain
RealLink
REAL$0.04939-2.75%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6021-1.73%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/12 16:37
Clearpool, Cicada Partner to Boost Risk Management in PayFi Lending

Clearpool, Cicada Partner to Boost Risk Management in PayFi Lending

Clearpool, a decentralized capital markets ecosystem, has partnered with on-chain credit risk management company Cicada in a move to institutionalize PayFi lending with improved risk management. In an announcement shared with Cryptonews on Monday, the partnership will boost Clearpool’s credibility and risk management in PayFi lending. Cicada will structure and underwrite PayFi lending opportunities and serve as the administrative agent for select Credit Pools. Cicada has underwritten more than $850m in loans at a 1.2% default rate during the prior cycle. 🤝 Clearpool has partnered with Cicada to institutionalize PayFi lending with risk-managed Credit Pools Cicada is an on-chain credit risk management company founded by a seasoned team of former buy- and sell-side credit professionals. Cicada’s co-founders have deep crypto… pic.twitter.com/JY79tNCVqE — Clearpool (@ClearpoolFin) August 11, 2025 Clearpool’s partnership with Cicada could shake up the lending space, bringing more institutional players into the DeFi fold. Clearpool Expands to Payment Financing or PayFi According to Jakob Kronbichler, CEO of Clearpool, Cicada’s risk management integration would strengthen Clearpool’s institutional infrastructure for PayFi lending. “While stablecoin settlements are instant, underlying fiat flows are not, forcing fintechs to bridge liquidity gaps,” he said. “This partnership enhances our proven credit framework and supports the growth of the emerging trillion-dollar stablecoin payment ecosystem.” Clearpool will be launching PayFi Credit Pools for users to access these highly liquid, real-world yield opportunities. This means facilitating credit to institutional lenders specializing in short-term stablecoin-based working capital to fintech operators. It will also launch cpUSD, a permissionless, yield-bearing asset, which will enable retail to tap into real-world stablecoin payments. Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) Solutions to DeFi Protocols On the other hand, Cicada offers Risk-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions, including third-party underwriting, pool management for DeFi protocols and risk structuring. “Partnering with Clearpool allows us to elevate PayFi lending by combining our underwriting and risk management expertise with their innovative credit products,” said Sefton Kincaid, Managing Partner of Cicada Partners. The partnership will accelerate the adoption of PayFi by laying the groundwork for more safer, transparent and scalable stablecoin ecosystem. “Together, we’re advancing professionally managed Credit Pools and strengthening Clearpool’s offering to borrowers and lenders in the growing stablecoin economy,” Kincaid added.
RealLink
REAL$0.04939-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986+7.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.426-4.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1361-0.07%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.173512+7.00%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/12 16:36
Stablecoins Dominate Digital Asset Transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Surpassing Bitcoin

Stablecoins Dominate Digital Asset Transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Surpassing Bitcoin

A study revealed that stablecoins represented 43% of cryptocurrency transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024, significantly outpacing bitcoin’s 18.1% share. Transaction Growth and Nigerian Dominance According to a study, stablecoins accounted for 43% of cryptocurrency transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in 2024, more than double that of bitcoin (18.1%). Nigeria and South Africa lead the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986+7.61%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 16:30
Ethereum developer Fede’s Intern out after 24-hour detention in Turkey

Ethereum developer Fede’s Intern out after 24-hour detention in Turkey

Ethereum developer detained: After being detained by Turkish authorities over alleged misuse of the Ethereum network, Ethereum core developer Federico Carrone, who goes by Fede’s Intern on X, has been released and is now in Europe. Carrone was detained for…
Core DAO
CORE$0.4916+0.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717+3.31%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/12 16:25
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$47.64676 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$47.64676 million

According to PANews on August 12, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.196-1.40%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/12 16:21

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"