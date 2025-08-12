Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Pro-Crypto UFC Inks $7.7 Billion Deal With Paramount
The mammoth deal effectively renders the pay-per-view (PPV) model in MMA obsolete, as all events will be made available on Paramount+ starting in 2026. UFC Lands $7.7 Billion Paramount Deal Back in 2018, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and litecoin, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies, made headlines around the world with a sponsorship deal. But […]
PRO
$0.8046
+1.50%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 18:30
Circle announces the launch of ARC, a Layer 1 blockchain focused on stablecoins
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Zoomer , Circle will launch ARC , a Layer 1 blockchain dedicated to stablecoins.
LAYER
$0.6021
-1.73%
ARC
$0.003848
-6.42%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 18:30
Radiant Capital hackers exchanged 3,091 ETH for $13.26 million in DAI and transferred it to a new address
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to PeckShieldAlert, an address identified as the Radiant Capital hacker has exchanged 3,091 ETH for $13.26 million in DAI and transferred the stolen
DAI
$0.9996
+0.04%
ETH
$4,468.67
-3.22%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 18:24
SharpLink Gaming Boosts ETH Holdings With $400 Million Deal As Ethereum ETFs See Record $1 Billion Inflows
SharpLink Gaming announced a $400 million deal to help the company bolster its ETH holdings as inflows into US spot Ethereum ETFs (exchange-traded funds) topped $1 billion for the first
ETH
$4,468.67
-3.22%
Sdílet
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/12 18:23
Singer Deng Ziqi invested in an AI project in 2019 and has now received a 10-fold return.
PANews reported on August 12th that Chinese pop singer Deng Ziqi recently revealed in a conversation with Li Dan that she invested in an artificial intelligence company in 2019 and
AI
$0.1232
-0.80%
NOW
$0.00717
+3.31%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 18:08
The latest news on the AI sector after Ethereum's surge: Almanak Vault is hot, and VCs are enthusiastic about DePai.
By Castle Labs Compiled by Tim, PANews Market Overview This has been a historic week for all of us at E-Guards, as the price of ETH finally broke through the
AI
$0.1232
-0.80%
HOT
$0.0009485
+0.17%
ETH
$4,468.67
-3.22%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 18:02
Resupply attacker laundered 2,280 ETH via Tornado Cash
PANews reported on August 12 that according to PeckShieldAlert, the Resupply attacker has completed the laundering of 2,280 ETH (approximately US$9.8 million) through Tornado Cash.
VIA
$0.0161
-3.59%
ETH
$4,468.67
-3.22%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 17:59
Trump Crypto Adviser David Bailey’s Nakamoto Inc. Plans ‘Smash Buying’ Of $762M Bitcoin, Will Build ‘Bitcoin Juggernaut’
David Bailey, crypto policy adviser to US President Donald Trump and CEO of Nakamoto Inc., plans to buy $762.5 million in Bitcoin today to turn his firm into a “Bitcoin
TRUMP
$9.24
+1.01%
Sdílet
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/12 17:57
Cosine: The Qubic mining pool is suspected of successfully launching a 51% attack on Monero, theoretically able to rewrite transactions
PANews reported on August 12th that SlowMist founder Yu Xian (Yu Xian) claimed in a post that the Qubic mining pool, through recent economic incentives, has aggregated significant computing power
QUBIC
$0.0000032671
+3.22%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 17:49
Sequans Acquires 13 Additional Bitcoin for $1.5 Million, Increasing Total Holdings to 3,171 BTC
Paris-headquartered Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) has announced the acquisition of an additional 13 bitcoin for approximately $1.5 million, at an average purchase price of $117,012 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees. As of August 8, 2025, the company now holds a total of 3,171 bitcoins, with a total net investment in bitcoin amounting to around […]
BTC
$117,598.55
-0.93%
NET
$0.000128
-6.20%
NOW
$0.00717
+3.31%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 17:30
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"