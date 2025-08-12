Pro-Crypto UFC Inks $7.7 Billion Deal With Paramount

The mammoth deal effectively renders the pay-per-view (PPV) model in MMA obsolete, as all events will be made available on Paramount+ starting in 2026. UFC Lands $7.7 Billion Paramount Deal Back in 2018, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and litecoin, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies, made headlines around the world with a sponsorship deal. But […]