2025-08-16 Saturday

Revolut has officially launched the PARTI token

Revolut has officially launched the PARTI token

PANews reported on August 12th that European fintech company Revolut has officially launched the $PARTI token. Both parties will jointly promote the development of the Particle Network's RWA universal transaction
PANews2025/08/12 19:44
Amidst the Volatility of the Crypto Market, Mint Miner Provides Secure, Stable, and Convenient Cloud Mining Solutions for BTC, XRP, and SOL Holders

Amidst the Volatility of the Crypto Market, Mint Miner Provides Secure, Stable, and Convenient Cloud Mining Solutions for BTC, XRP, and SOL Holders

Amidst the ongoing volatility of the current crypto market and the decline in the prices of major currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum , investors are shifting away from high-volatility speculation toward more stable and controllable asset growth methods. More and more users are choosing cloud mining platforms to earn stable daily returns. Platform security and fund protection have become top priorities for users choosing cloud mining services. Mint Miner , with its robust security system and user-friendly experience, has become a trusted choice for users worldwide. Core Platform Security Mechanisms Security is Mint Miner’s top priority. The platform utilizes an industry-leading security system covering hardware, network, and account assets. Automatic Principal Return: All contracts automatically return principal upon maturity. Withdrawals over $100 are free, effectively reducing risk and ensuring capital flow and security. USD-Linked Return: Contract returns are locked in USD, effectively protecting against cryptocurrency market fluctuations and ensuring stable returns. Cold wallet storage + multi-signature mechanism prevent asset leakage and attacks. McAfee® Certified Security: Protects against viruses and hacker backdoors. Cloudflare® Global Acceleration and DDoS Protection: Ensure 24/7 uninterrupted and stable platform operation. On-chain Contract Audit: Each mining contract is publicly verifiable using blockchain tools, ensuring authenticity, transparency, and traceability. Join Mining Easily with a Simple Process Register an account: Visit mintminer.com or download the app to receive a $15 mining start-up bonus. Select a contract: Browse various mining plans, supporting mining of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and LTC. Payment Activation: Complete your order using payment methods such as BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDT, BNB, and DOGE. Automatic Mining: The system automatically allocates mining machines and begins operation, with profits settled daily. Refund: Automatically refund your principal upon contract expiration, allowing for free withdrawal or reinvestment. All contracts clearly indicate the investment amount, term, and expected returns. The system settles daily, requiring no manual or technical intervention, and the platform operates 24/7. A Smart Application Experience System Designed Specifically for Users Visualized income dashboard: View mining progress, hashrate allocation, and income data in real time. Comprehensive incentive mechanism: Register and receive $15 in mining points, receive a daily check-in bonus of $0.6, and invite friends to receive referral rebates and additional hashrate. Task and Event Center: Regularly launch sign-in rewards, holiday benefits, and other rewards. Structured Mining Contracts: Flexible, Secure, and Stable The platform continuously adjusts contract structure and pricing based on the expansion of computing resources and evolving user needs to create mining solutions that better meet market demand. Contract income is settled daily, with automatic principal rebate available, locking in USD value and mitigating the risk of price fluctuations. All returns are settled in USD, with on-chain verification and account tracking, ensuring free access to funds with no hidden fees. Find available contract options here . Global Presence and Green Computing Power Support Mint Miner has deployed 108 green energy data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, powered by renewable energy sources such as solar and hydropower. This significantly reduces operating costs while promoting environmentally friendly mining. The platform has reached over 180 countries, serving over 5 million users, and is continuously expanding its global computing power network. Conclusion: Let Secure, Stable, and Convenient Cloud Mining Become the Future of Crypto Assets With increasing regulatory clarity and the advancement of stablecoin policies like the GENIUS Act, digital assets are shifting from speculation to the pursuit of stable returns. Amidst the current volatility and growing uncertainty in the crypto market, Mint Miner provides a secure, stable, and convenient cloud mining solution. No hardware or technical skills required. Join now and start a brand new cloud mining experience! Official Website: https://mintminer.com App Download: https://mintminer.com/xml/index.html#/app Email: info@mintminer.com
CryptoNews2025/08/12 19:42
Vitalik explains the balance between “idea-driven” and “data-driven” decision-making

Vitalik explains the balance between "idea-driven" and "data-driven" decision-making

PANews reported on August 12th that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik discussed "idea-driven" and "data-driven" decision-making models in a recent article. He noted that ideas not only influence individual cognition but also
PANews2025/08/12 19:34
Vitalik: Open source technology has the potential to alleviate the power inequality exacerbated by technology

Vitalik: Open source technology has the potential to alleviate the power inequality exacerbated by technology

PANews reported on August 12th that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article today, arguing that the development of cutting-edge technologies like life extension and gene editing, if controlled by
PANews2025/08/12 19:32
Fold Launches Bitcoin Gift Card on Major US Online Retailer, Holds Over 1,492 BTC in Treasury

Fold Launches Bitcoin Gift Card on Major US Online Retailer, Holds Over 1,492 BTC in Treasury

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) has announced the launch of its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card on Giftcards.com, the largest digital gift card retailer in the U.S. This initiative aims to expand access to Bitcoin for millions of consumers in a familiar and user-friendly format. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is the only Bitcoin gift card […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 19:30
Building businesses, not just hype, defines today’s token launches | Opinion

Building businesses, not just hype, defines today's token launches | Opinion

In a complete contrast to previous cycles, the market is rewarding builders who prove value before seeking speculation.
Crypto.news2025/08/12 19:19
USDC Treasury mints 500 million new USDC on Solana

USDC Treasury mints 500 million new USDC on Solana

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Whale Alert, at 18:55 and 18:56 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on the Solana chain, with a total
PANews2025/08/12 19:01
How to find Alpha returns in this bull market?

How to find Alpha returns in this bull market?

Author: Haotian Everyone is shouting that the bull market is coming, but do you know that the methodology for finding market alpha and beta is completely different this time? Let
PANews2025/08/12 19:00
Ethereum’s Rally Fuels New Wave of Passive Income with WinnerMining

Ethereum's Rally Fuels New Wave of Passive Income with WinnerMining

U.S. Ethereum exchange-traded funds ( ETFs ) ended the week with a sharp rebound, reversing early August losses as investor sentiment turned positive. Data from SoSoValue show Ethereum ETFs recorded $222.34 million in net inflows on Aug. 8. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led with $254.73 million, boosting assets under management to $12.35 billion. Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) saw $132.36 million in inflows, and Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) added $38.25 million. Analysts link the rebound to a recent executive order by President Donald Trump allowing cryptocurrencies in retirement plans such as 401(k)s — a move expected to broaden Ethereum’s investor base significantly. Beyond ETFs: Seeking Steady ETH Payouts While ETFs offer long-term exposure, some Ethereum holders are looking for predictable daily income without relying on market swings. One option gaining traction is WinnerMining , a cloud mining platform that leases computing power through fixed-term contracts. You can find WinnerMining ETH cloud mining contracts here . Why Investors Choose WinnerMining $15 sign-up bonus, no deposit required; No maintenance or management fees; Supports ETH, BTC, XRP, USDT, DOGE, and more; Daily returns based on contract rates; Security powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare®; Referral bonuses up to 4.5%. “As the crypto market matures, more investors are shifting from speculation toward predictable income streams,” said Jeremy Brooks, an analyst at CryptoMetrics. “WinnerMining’s ETH contracts appeal to those seeking steady returns without daily volatility.” Bottom Line With ETH ETFs regaining momentum and platforms like WinnerMining providing fixed daily payouts, Ethereum investors can now combine long-term growth potential with short-term cash flow. (WinnerMining is available on iOS, Android and Google Play. Sign-up bonus terms apply.)
CryptoNews2025/08/12 19:00
Starknet mainnet welcomes the launch of derivatives DEX Extended

Starknet mainnet welcomes the launch of derivatives DEX Extended

PANews reported on August 12th that according to The Block, Extended, a decentralized perpetual contract exchange built by the former Revolut team, has launched on the Ethereum Layer 2 network
PANews2025/08/12 18:40

