Security Experts Flag Possible 51% Attack on Monero, Citing 6-Block Reorganization

Several reports indicate that the Qubic project has captured 51% of the network’s hashrate, with some observers warning that Qubic mining pools have the ability to reorganize the blockchain and block certain transactions. Alleged 6-Block Chain Reorg Spurs Fears in the Monero Community On Aug. 12, 2025, at 6 a.m. Eastern time, the Slowmist security […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 22:30
Trump: Tariffs haven't caused inflation or other problems for the country

PANews reported on August 12th that Trump stated: "Tariffs have brought trillions of dollars into our country, which is incredibly good news for our country, the stock market, overall wealth,
PANews2025/08/12 22:26
William Duplessie and the making of crypto bro turned kidnapper

Life of extreme wealth and privilege was not enough for Duplessie.
Crypto.news2025/08/12 22:14
Cathie Wood: Maintain Bitcoin's target price of over $1 million within five years

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to CoinDesk, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stated that ARK's bull market forecast for Bitcoin remains well over $1 million over the next
PANews2025/08/12 22:10
Trader AguilaTrades made a profit of $1.47 million on ETH long

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Yu Jin, trader AguilaTrades decisively switched to long positions after being stopped out of short positions on ETH three times in a
PANews2025/08/12 22:04
CPI holds steady at 2.7%, but core price rise tests Fed patience on cuts

CPI’s headline number suggests calm, but beneath the surface, core inflation’s relentless 3.1% annual gain tells a different story. With shelter and healthcare costs still surging, the Fed’s path to rate cuts just got more complicated. The numbers came in…
Trump: Considering allowing major lawsuit against Fed Chairman Powell

PANews reported on August 12 that Trump said: Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is "too late" and interest rates must be cut now, and he is considering allowing a major lawsuit
SUI Network mistakenly released Robinhood's IPO announcement, suspecting it was leaked in advance

PANews reported on August 12th that SUI Network briefly published and then quickly deleted a blog post announcing the listing of the SUI token on Robinhood, sparking speculation of a
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and Circle surged over 10%.

PANews reported on August 12th that the three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4%, the S&P 500 up 0.4%, and the Nasdaq
