2025-08-16 Saturday

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$387 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 12th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $387 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $135 million
PANews2025/08/12 23:30
An anonymous whale added another 35,000 ETH, bringing his total holdings to 328,000.

PANews reported on August 12th that an "unknown" whale or institution has increased its holdings by another 35,237 ETH, worth approximately $155 million, according to Onchain Lens. Its total holdings
Ethereum
ETH$4,471.14-3.16%
PANews2025/08/12 23:18
BNB Chain Expands Kickstart Program, Integrates LaaS to Provide One-Stop Project Support

PANews reported on August 12th that BNB Chain announced an upgrade to its Kickstart program, fully integrating the original LaaS Program to provide more efficient, one-stop support for ecosystem developers
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15155+1.01%
Binance Coin
BNB$834.88-1.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993+7.69%
PANews2025/08/12 23:14
Sam Altman asks Elon Musk to sign an affidavit denying manipulation of the X algorithm

PANews reported on August 12th that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman publicly demanded that Elon Musk sign an affidavit certifying that he never directed changes to the X platform's algorithms to
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.000000114-2.89%
Sign
SIGN$0.06983+1.23%
PANews2025/08/12 23:04
Summon.fun to Launch as Main Coin Launchpad on Sui Blockchain, Expanding to Solana

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Summon.fun is set to go live this month as the main coin launchpad on the Sui blockchain, offering instant token creation for meme coin and community projects, while also delivering a professional-grade studio for Web3 builders. The platform will expand to Solana within weeks of the […]
FUNToken
FUN$0.009555+0.62%
SUI
SUI$3.744-1.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01536-1.91%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001883-7.74%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 23:00
PEPETO draws PEPE investors chasing next 100x memecoin

Pepeto is redefining the memecoin game by pairing meme culture with real blockchain utility, attracting investors seeking more than hype. #sponsored
RealLink
REAL$0.04942-2.69%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.18+2.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993+7.69%
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.78-2.68%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005865+20.11%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001091-1.97%
Crypto.news2025/08/12 23:00
Circle's proposed Arc blockchain will use USDC as its native gas

PANews reported on August 12th that Circle announced the launch of Arc, an open Layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin finance. Arc uses USDC as its native gas, supports low
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992+0.01%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6024-1.68%
ARC
ARC$0.003848-6.42%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000937-0.84%
PANews2025/08/12 22:57
Politico: Trump officials consider Fed Vice Chairman Jefferson as Fed Chairman

PANews reported on August 12 that according to the American political news website Politico: US President Trump's officials are considering Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson as Federal Reserve Chairman.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.244+1.06%
Vice
VICE$0.01243-1.97%
PANews2025/08/12 22:46
Do Kwon intends to plead guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud

PANews reported on August 12 that according to Reuters, at a U.S. court hearing, the judge said Do Kwon will plead guilty to two charges of conspiracy to defraud and
U
U$0.02533-5.13%
PANews2025/08/12 22:38
Fed's Schmid: We don't see tariffs affecting prices in the coming months

PANews reported on August 12th that Federal Reserve Chairman Schmidt supported a "patient approach" to changing the Fed's policy rate. He stated that the policy is somewhat restrictive, but not
Threshold
T$0.01658-0.53%
Salamanca
DON$0.00059-4.37%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001933+0.52%
PANews2025/08/12 22:33

