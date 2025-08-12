Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$387 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 12th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $387 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $135 million
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 23:30
An anonymous whale added another 35,000 ETH, bringing his total holdings to 328,000.
PANews reported on August 12th that an "unknown" whale or institution has increased its holdings by another 35,237 ETH, worth approximately $155 million, according to Onchain Lens. Its total holdings
ETH
$4,471.14
-3.16%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 23:18
BNB Chain Expands Kickstart Program, Integrates LaaS to Provide One-Stop Project Support
PANews reported on August 12th that BNB Chain announced an upgrade to its Kickstart program, fully integrating the original LaaS Program to provide more efficient, one-stop support for ecosystem developers
STOP
$0.15155
+1.01%
BNB
$834.88
-1.02%
MORE
$0.09993
+7.69%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 23:14
Sam Altman asks Elon Musk to sign an affidavit denying manipulation of the X algorithm
PANews reported on August 12th that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman publicly demanded that Elon Musk sign an affidavit certifying that he never directed changes to the X platform's algorithms to
ELON
$0.000000114
-2.89%
SIGN
$0.06983
+1.23%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 23:04
Summon.fun to Launch as Main Coin Launchpad on Sui Blockchain, Expanding to Solana
This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Summon.fun is set to go live this month as the main coin launchpad on the Sui blockchain, offering instant token creation for meme coin and community projects, while also delivering a professional-grade studio for Web3 builders. The platform will expand to Solana within weeks of the […]
FUN
$0.009555
+0.62%
SUI
$3.744
-1.06%
TOKEN
$0.01536
-1.91%
GO
$0.00038
--%
MEME
$0.001883
-7.74%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 23:00
PEPETO draws PEPE investors chasing next 100x memecoin
Pepeto is redefining the memecoin game by pairing meme culture with real blockchain utility, attracting investors seeking more than hype. #sponsored
REAL
$0.04942
-2.69%
HYPE
$48.18
+2.01%
MORE
$0.09993
+7.69%
GAME
$23.78
-2.68%
MEMECOIN
$0.005865
+20.11%
PEPE
$0.00001091
-1.97%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/12 23:00
Circle's proposed Arc blockchain will use USDC as its native gas
PANews reported on August 12th that Circle announced the launch of Arc, an open Layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin finance. Arc uses USDC as its native gas, supports low
USDC
$0.9992
+0.01%
LAYER
$0.6024
-1.68%
ARC
$0.003848
-6.42%
OPEN
$0.0000000937
-0.84%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 22:57
Politico: Trump officials consider Fed Vice Chairman Jefferson as Fed Chairman
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the American political news website Politico: US President Trump's officials are considering Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson as Federal Reserve Chairman.
TRUMP
$9.244
+1.06%
VICE
$0.01243
-1.97%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 22:46
Do Kwon intends to plead guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Reuters, at a U.S. court hearing, the judge said Do Kwon will plead guilty to two charges of conspiracy to defraud and
U
$0.02533
-5.13%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 22:38
Fed's Schmid: We don't see tariffs affecting prices in the coming months
PANews reported on August 12th that Federal Reserve Chairman Schmidt supported a "patient approach" to changing the Fed's policy rate. He stated that the policy is somewhat restrictive, but not
T
$0.01658
-0.53%
DON
$0.00059
-4.37%
NOT
$0.001933
+0.52%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/12 22:33
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"