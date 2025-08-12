2025-08-16 Saturday

Chainlink price hits 6-month high as TVS surpasses $93b

Chainlink price has increased more than 8% in the past 24 hours to hit intraday highs of $24.07 as the blockchain protocol reaches a new milestone with its total value secured surpassing $93 billion. The Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency rose to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993+7.69%
Chainlink
LINK$21.95-2.35%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02798+0.68%
Crypto.news2025/08/13 01:29
Sonic launches testnet 2.1 adding Pectra compatibility

Sonic, the Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible layer 1 blockchain, has announced the launch of its testnet 2.1, aimed at adding compatibility with the Pectra upgrade. The Sonic Labs team, which helps develop the layer 1 blockchain Sonic (S), said on…
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.2073-0.09%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6024-1.68%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1961-1.39%
Crypto.news2025/08/13 01:16
Top 3 cryptocurrencies to watch post US CPI data release

The cryptocurrency market is back in the green on Tuesday following a volatility-driven correction on Monday as investors anticipated the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.247-0.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Fxstreet2025/08/13 00:55
Ether ETFs Smash Records With $1 Billion Single-Day Inflow

Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted a jaw-dropping $1.02 billion inflow, their largest single-day entry ever, while bitcoin ETFs maintained momentum with $178 million in net inflows. Both markets saw zero outflows and robust trading activity. Blackrock Leads $1B Ether ETF Surge As Bitcoin ETFs Extend Gains Crypto ETF flows lit up the market on Monday, […]
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006038-1.93%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02724-3.43%
Everscale
EVER$0.00829-9.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.000128-6.20%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 00:30
Steak ’n Shake’s Bitcoin trial could reset retail’s approach to crypto payments

Will Steak ’n Shake’s experiment with Bitcoin force traditional retailers to reconsider the balance between payment efficiency and brand relevance? Steak ’n Shake’s Q2 surge In the second quarter of 2025, Steak ‘n Shake recorded a 10.7% increase in same-store…
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+6.66%
Crypto.news2025/08/13 00:10
Foreign media broke the news: Trump's nominee for the director of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics had suggested suspending the release of the monthly employment report

PANews reported on August 12th that according to Fox Business Channel, economist E.J. Antoni, nominated by US President Trump to be director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has recommended
Jambo
J$0.1154+12.03%
U
U$0.02533-5.13%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03126-4.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.247+1.09%
PANews2025/08/12 23:56
Norway's sovereign wealth fund's Bitcoin exposure surges 192% to 7,161 coins in 2025

PANews reported on August 12th that according to CryptoCrunch, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (Norges Bank Investment Management, NBIM) saw its indirect Bitcoin holdings increase by 192% year-over-year this year,
FUND
FUND$0.03012-24.70%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06731+15.89%
PANews2025/08/12 23:54
Aave Protocol TVL Soars to Nearly $50 Billion, Dominating Ethereum’s Decentralized Lending Market

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to The Block , the Aave protocol's total value locked ( TVL ) has surged from $ 8 billion to $ 47 billion
AaveToken
AAVE$301.79-4.03%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1705-7.43%
PANews2025/08/12 23:48
Perplexity AI to acquire Google Chrome for $34.5 billion

PANews reported on August 12 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Perplexity AI plans to acquire Google's Chrome browser business for US$34.5 billion. If the deal is completed, it
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1235-0.56%
PANews2025/08/12 23:33
Do Kwon to Plead Guilty in $40B Terra Luna Collapse

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon plans to plead guilty to U.S. conspiracy and wire fraud charges tied to the $40 billion collapse of his cryptocurrency projects, a judge confirmed Tuesday. Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, will plead guilty to two criminal charges of conspiracy to defraud and wire fraud related to the 2022 collapse […]
U
U$0.02533-5.13%
Terra
LUNA$0.1551+0.58%
Terraport
TERRA$0.00317+1.92%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 23:30

