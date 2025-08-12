Do Kwon to Plead Guilty in $40B Terra Luna Collapse

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon plans to plead guilty to U.S. conspiracy and wire fraud charges tied to the $40 billion collapse of his cryptocurrency projects, a judge confirmed Tuesday. Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, will plead guilty to two criminal charges of conspiracy to defraud and wire fraud related to the 2022 collapse […]