Chainlink price hits 6-month high as TVS surpasses $93b
Chainlink price has increased more than 8% in the past 24 hours to hit intraday highs of $24.07 as the blockchain protocol reaches a new milestone with its total value secured surpassing $93 billion. The Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency rose to…
$0.09993
+7.69%
LINK
$21.95
-2.35%
ROSE
$0.02798
+0.68%
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 01:29
Sonic launches testnet 2.1 adding Pectra compatibility
Sonic, the Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible layer 1 blockchain, has announced the launch of its testnet 2.1, aimed at adding compatibility with the Pectra upgrade. The Sonic Labs team, which helps develop the layer 1 blockchain Sonic (S), said on…
SONIC
$0.2073
-0.09%
LAYER
$0.6024
-1.68%
VIRTUAL
$1.1961
-1.39%
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 01:16
Top 3 cryptocurrencies to watch post US CPI data release
The cryptocurrency market is back in the green on Tuesday following a volatility-driven correction on Monday as investors anticipated the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
INDEX
$1.247
-0.87%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Fxstreet
2025/08/13 00:55
Ether ETFs Smash Records With $1 Billion Single-Day Inflow
Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted a jaw-dropping $1.02 billion inflow, their largest single-day entry ever, while bitcoin ETFs maintained momentum with $178 million in net inflows. Both markets saw zero outflows and robust trading activity. Blackrock Leads $1B Ether ETF Surge As Bitcoin ETFs Extend Gains Crypto ETF flows lit up the market on Monday, […]
ZERO
$0.00006038
-1.93%
GAINS
$0.02724
-3.43%
EVER
$0.00829
-9.29%
NET
$0.000128
-6.20%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 00:30
Steak ’n Shake’s Bitcoin trial could reset retail’s approach to crypto payments
Will Steak ’n Shake’s experiment with Bitcoin force traditional retailers to reconsider the balance between payment efficiency and brand relevance? Steak ’n Shake’s Q2 surge In the second quarter of 2025, Steak ‘n Shake recorded a 10.7% increase in same-store…
SECOND
$0.000008
+6.66%
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 00:10
Foreign media broke the news: Trump's nominee for the director of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics had suggested suspending the release of the monthly employment report
PANews reported on August 12th that according to Fox Business Channel, economist E.J. Antoni, nominated by US President Trump to be director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has recommended
J
$0.1154
+12.03%
U
$0.02533
-5.13%
FOX
$0.03126
-4.98%
TRUMP
$9.247
+1.09%
PANews
2025/08/12 23:56
Norway's sovereign wealth fund's Bitcoin exposure surges 192% to 7,161 coins in 2025
PANews reported on August 12th that according to CryptoCrunch, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund (Norges Bank Investment Management, NBIM) saw its indirect Bitcoin holdings increase by 192% year-over-year this year,
FUND
$0.03012
-24.70%
BANK
$0.06731
+15.89%
PANews
2025/08/12 23:54
Aave Protocol TVL Soars to Nearly $50 Billion, Dominating Ethereum’s Decentralized Lending Market
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to The Block , the Aave protocol's total value locked ( TVL ) has surged from $ 8 billion to $ 47 billion
AAVE
$301.79
-4.03%
BLOCK
$0.1705
-7.43%
PANews
2025/08/12 23:48
Perplexity AI to acquire Google Chrome for $34.5 billion
PANews reported on August 12 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Perplexity AI plans to acquire Google's Chrome browser business for US$34.5 billion. If the deal is completed, it
AI
$0.1235
-0.56%
PANews
2025/08/12 23:33
Do Kwon to Plead Guilty in $40B Terra Luna Collapse
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon plans to plead guilty to U.S. conspiracy and wire fraud charges tied to the $40 billion collapse of his cryptocurrency projects, a judge confirmed Tuesday. Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, will plead guilty to two criminal charges of conspiracy to defraud and wire fraud related to the 2022 collapse […]
U
$0.02533
-5.13%
LUNA
$0.1551
+0.58%
TERRA
$0.00317
+1.92%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 23:30
