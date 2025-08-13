2025-08-16 Saturday

Grayscale targets Sui’s infrastructure layer via DEEP and WAL token trusts

Grayscale is shifting its focus from mere Layer 1 exposure to the protocols that make Sui tick. The new DeepBook and Walrus Trusts give investors direct access to the liquidity and data layers underpinning one of crypto’s fastest-growing ecosystems. According…
Trump Nominee Wants to Halt Monthly Jobs Reports

E.J. Antoni has been tapped to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by U.S. President Donald Trump and now the Heritage Foundation Chief Economist wants to suspend the BLS’s monthly jobs report “until it is corrected.” Antoni made the comments in a Fox interview just days after Trump fired former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, […]
XRP expected to hit $4 soon: Earn XRP and other crypto daily with the SAVVY MINING platform

XRP breaks $3.65, eyes $4; SAVVY MINING offers daily passive XRP income with hassle-free cloud mining contracts. #partnercontent
Google Veteran: Seed Phrase Math Protects Bitcoin From Quantum Attack

Despite Microsoft’s breakthrough million-qubit quantum computer design, a former Google Europe veteran asserts that Bitcoin’s cryptography remains fundamentally secure for the foreseeable future. Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Overblown, Mathematical Reality Prevails According to Graham Cooke, a former Google veteran and the CEO of Brava, Microsoft’s development of “topological qubits,” touted for exceptional stability, promises machines […]
Vitalik Buterin Warns Against Ideology Overload in Blockchain – Here’s His Two-Part Fix

Key Takeaways: The discussion intersects with how blockchain projects engage with financial regulators, especially in markets requiring compliance-first design. Similar tensions between philosophical and empirical approaches are seen in other tech sectors, such as AI safety and open-source governance. Hybrid governance models may become essential for interoperability between blockchain networks and traditional financial systems. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined his views on the relationship between idea-driven and data-driven thinking in crypto governance, in a blog post published on August 12. Buterin described “idea-driven ideas” as those that begin with a broad philosophical framework, such as valuing decentralization or skepticism of authority, and derive specific strategies from it. In contrast, “data-driven ideas” begin without preconceptions and form conclusions based on analysis. Idea-Driven and Data-Driven in Blockchain He said both approaches are necessary, arguing that “the world is too complex to ‘pragmatically reason through’ every single decision” and that recurring intermediate steps, such as established principles, help guide action. At the same time, he cautioned against allowing instrumental goals to turn into ends in themselves. Buterin noted that ideology can serve a role in social coordination by giving communities a consistent point of reference, reducing reliance on specific leaders. “Principles are effective at serving as a brake,” he wrote, preventing shifts in priorities that may arise from overreliance on consequentialist arguments. However, he warned that overcommitment to ideology can distort decision-making, leading people to reject workable solutions that do not fit their preferred framework. Examples he cited include environmental advocates who dismiss technical climate solutions or blockchain proponents who oppose non-crypto approaches to similar problems. Vitalik Buterin Proposes Two Solutions He proposed two measures to balance these modes of thinking. The first is a “data-driven choice of idea-driven ideas,” where themes guide hypothesis generation but decisions rely on empirical evidence. The second is prioritizing principles over ideology, with principles acting as boundaries rather than totalizing doctrines. According to Buterin, this balance can help crypto and other decentralized systems maintain both adaptability and focus, avoiding pitfalls of purely pragmatic or purely ideological approaches. For blockchain developers, policymakers, and institutional participants, these ideas carry relevance beyond Ethereum. The tension between philosophical commitments and evidence-based action is increasingly visible in the design of governance models, the selection of consensus mechanisms, and the regulatory strategies adopted by emerging networks. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How does this perspective connect to regulated blockchain deployments? Projects operating under strict compliance frameworks may benefit from integrating principle-based safeguards with evidence-driven operational decisions to meet both community and legal expectations. Could this approach work outside of crypto? Yes. The same balance between ideology and data is relevant in AI policy, climate tech, and collaborative software development. How might this influence blockchain’s role in traditional finance? By aligning principle-based trust guarantees with verifiable performance metrics, blockchain projects may improve credibility with banks, regulators, and institutional investors.
VivoPower taps Crypto.com as custodial partner for XRP treasury strategy

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has selected crypto exchange Crypto.com as the custodial partner for its XRP treasury strategy. VivoPower International PLC, the sustainable energy solutions firm transitioning into an XRP (XRP)-focused digital asset enterprise, announced that it had struck a strategic partnership…
Circle’s Arc Layer-1 blockchain advances stablecoin finance with enterprise focus

Circle is taking stablecoins beyond their current utility with Arc, an enterprise-grade Layer-1 that could finally make blockchain palatable for global finance. The network’s native USDC gas model and built-in FX capabilities aim to solve two of institutional adoption’s biggest…
Bitcoin Hashrate Cools After Record as Difficulty Bites

Four days ago, Bitcoin’s hashrate hit an all-time high of 976 exahash per second (EH/s), but it has since cooled, settling in the 900 EH/s range. Mining Metrics Flash Mixed Signals as Block Times Stretch to 11:04 On Aug. 8, 2025, the network’s computing power reached a whopping 976 EH/s based on the seven-day simple […]
Do Kwon trades guilty plea in $40b fraud scheme for a shot at freedom

Do Kwon stood in federal court wearing an orange jumpsuit, a far cry from his days as the brash founder of Terraform Labs. The once hailed blockchain visionary, facing life behind bars, took a deal that could see him out…
Bitcoin Stalls After Mixed CPI Data

The market was waiting for a clear signal from Tuesday’s CPI report but despite no increase in overall prices, certain items saw inflation jump to a two-year high. Ambiguous CPI Figures Leave Bitcoin Flat The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics published its consumer price index (CPI) data for July on Tuesday, revealing lower-than-expected inflation for […]
