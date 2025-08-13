2025-08-16 Saturday

Stripe appoints Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang as first CEO of Tempo Blockchain

PANews reported on August 13th that payments giant Stripe will appoint Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of Paradigm, as the first CEO of its new blockchain project, Tempo. Huang
PANews2025/08/13 07:20
Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF is incorporated in Delaware

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Delaware company registration information, the Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF was incorporated in Delaware on August 12, 2025, with registration number 10293428. The
PANews2025/08/13 07:16
Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF registered in Delaware

PANews reported on August 13th that the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF was officially incorporated in Delaware on August 12, 2025, with registration number 10293424. The entity type is a statutory
PANews2025/08/13 07:12
Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap

PANews reported on August 13th that Coinbase Assets announced today that it has added WalletConnect Token (WCT) to its asset roadmap and released the WCT contract address on the Optimism
PANews2025/08/13 07:07
Do Kwon Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Accepts 12-Year Sentence & $19M Fine – Is Justice Served for Terra Investors?

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud, ending a prolonged legal standoff with U.S. prosecutors. The plea deal, entered Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, marks a sharp reversal from Kwon’s earlier not-guilty stance. Under the reported agreement, prosecutors will recommend a 12-year prison sentence, far below the maximum of 25 years, provided Kwon commits no new crimes before sentencing. He will also face more than $19 million in financial penalties, and sentencing is set for December 11. Do Kwon Admits to Defrauding Investors Over TerraUSD Peg Judge Paul Engelmayer reminded Kwon in court that the final decision rests with him. “It will be up to me to decide what a just sentence for you would be,” Engelmayer said, according to Inner City Press , which live-tweeted the proceedings. #breaking : US has agreed to advocate for a sentence of 12 years for Do Kwon, not the guideline 25 years, if Kwon commits no new crimes. And fine of $19 million, and more. Inner City Press has been live tweeting the guilty plea proceeding, below https://t.co/CXcAjflNaN — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) August 12, 2025 Kwon, 33, confirmed under questioning that he understood the charges, the potential penalties, and his decision to waive a trial. “Between 2018 and 2022 in the SDNY and elsewhere, I knowingly agreed to participate in a scheme to defraud purchasers of cryptocurrencies from my company, Terraform Labs,” Kwon told the court. He admitted making false statements about how TerraUSD’s peg was restored and the role of another firm, acknowledging he knew those statements were untrue. The two counts, conspiracy to defraud and wire fraud, stem from the collapse of TerraUSD, the algorithmic stablecoin once valued at billions of dollars. TerraUSD was designed to maintain a $1 peg through its relationship with sister token, Luna, but the system unraveled in May 2022, wiping out tens of billions in value and sparking a cascade of failures across the crypto sector. The collapse led to criminal charges in the U.S. and South Korea, with both countries seeking Kwon’s extradition. He was arrested in Montenegro in March 2023 for traveling with forged documents and was later extradited to the United States in December. 🚨 Montenegro has approved the extradition of crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to the U.S. for prosecution. #DoKwon #US https://t.co/5PSKpZf2Ja — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) December 27, 2024 Prosecutors say Kwon and his company misled investors about the stability of TerraUSD and the mechanisms supporting it, including during the crisis that ultimately caused its implosion. In addition to the criminal case, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought civil fraud charges in February 2023, alleging violations of federal securities laws. In April this year, a jury found both Terraform Labs and Kwon liable for civil fraud, siding with the SEC’s claims that they deceived investors in connection with the buying and selling of Terraform securities. In court on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Ravener outlined the terms of the plea deal. The agreement locks in the statutory maximum of 25 years as the guidelines, but stipulates that if Kwon accepts responsibility and stays out of trouble, the government will advocate for a sentence not exceeding 12 years. The deal also includes forfeiture terms and prevents Kwon from appealing any sentence of 25 years or less. Kwon acknowledged the facts of the indictment and confirmed his signature on the plea agreement. “I am agreeing not to contest the factual allegations,” he said. When asked if he knew his actions were illegal, Kwon replied, “I didn’t understand the details of international statutes… but yes, Your Honor.” Do Kwon: I made false statements about how the peg was restored, and the role of another firm. I knew my statements were false… Judge: You agreed with others? Do Kwon: Yes, with others to engage in a scheme to defraud Judge: Thank you. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) August 12, 2025 The case against Kwon has been one of the most closely watched legal battles in crypto’s short history, pitting regulators and prosecutors against a high-profile founder whose project’s collapse reverberated through global markets. His sentencing on December 11 will determine the extent of his punishment, but his admission of guilt marks a decisive moment in the saga that began with one of the largest failures the crypto industry has seen. As Judge Engelmayer told him in court, the final word on his fate is yet to come. Do Kwon’s Plea Joins List of Major U.S. Crypto Fraud Convictions Kwon spent months in detention as authorities considered extradition requests from the U.S. and South Korea. The collapse of TerraUSD triggered a wave of bankruptcies and heightened global regulatory scrutiny. ⚖️ Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, faces up to 130 years in prison on multiple fraud charges after his extradition to the U.S. #DoKwon #Prison https://t.co/KLQUey98Y3 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 3, 2025 In April 2024, the SEC won a civil fraud case against Kwon and Terraform, with a jury finding that they misled investors about the stability of TerraUSD and falsely claimed that Chai, a Korean payments app, used Terraform’s blockchain. Under a $4.47 billion settlement, they agreed to shut down operations and repay creditors . Kwon still faces a nine-count U.S. criminal indictment , including securities and wire fraud. Judge Paul Engelmayer has ordered his defense to submit a detailed statement of the charges he plans to admit to. Comparable cases in the Southern District of New York have drawn lengthy sentences, including 25 years for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in 2024 . 🏛️ A post-trial schedule for Roman Storm's case has been set as federal prosecutors decide whether or not to retry the developer. #RomanStorm #TornadoCash https://t.co/OjMG5qk5fl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Meanwhile, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm awaits sentencing after being convicted of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting service, with two charges still unresolved.
CryptoNews2025/08/13 06:51
‘Nothing Left to Use’ — Monero Reorg and Samourai Takedown Spark Privacy Doomsday Talk

Amid the storm over the Qubic/Monero clash, some warn that privacy’s slow fade is picking up speed — first with the fall of Tornado Cash, then the loss of Samourai Wallet, and now, Monero’s latest setback. The Great Privacy Purge On social media, X user Karbon told their 86,900 followers that recent blows to Monero […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 06:45
FTX customers file lawsuit against Fenwick & West over involvement in exchange collapse

Customers of defunct crypto exchange FTX are accusing Fenwick & West of direct involvement in the exchange's fraudulent activity through the creation of a structure that enabled fraud and money laundering, according to a filing on Monday.
Fxstreet2025/08/13 06:45
Leading long-term cryptos of 2025: Why LILPEPE leads over XRP and DOGE

XRP, DOGE keep attention, but LILPEPE’s near-sold-out presale cements it as a top 2025 memecoin contender. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/13 06:00
Roman Storm to File Post-Trial Motions by Sept. 30; Retrial Scope at Stake

The legal parties involved in Roman Storm’s landmark case have decided on next steps following the Tornado Cash developer’s partial mistrial, an August 11 court filing shows. Roman Storm Case Formalizes Upcoming Schedule According to a court document filed on Monday , both federal prosecutors and Storm’s defense team have formalized the case’s upcoming schedule after the jury in the Tornado Cash co-founder’s trial delivered a mixed verdict last week. The defense is slated to file post-trial motions by September 30, while oppositions to those motions will be due by October 31. Replies to any opposition will be due on November 19. “The parties have since conferred, and the defendant has informed the Government that he intends to file post-trial motions that could affect the scope of a retrial on Count One and Count Three, and that the post-trial motions may also seek a retrial on Count Two,” the filing reads. Tornado Cash Developer Drums Up Donations Amid Legal Saga News of the case’s official schedule comes as Storm continues to receive contributions for his legal defense fund. According to the Free Roman Storm website , the DeFi developer has raised $5.3 million out of a $7 million goal. Most recently, a formerly detained Argentinian blockchain deve loper’s intern donated to Storm’s cause. Hey Fede, thank you so much for doing this 🙏 I’m honestly shocked by your generosity. Hopefully all the misinformation can be cleared up among the misinformed foreign authorities. Truly grateful. https://t.co/ITLRF303vJ — Roman Storm 🇺🇸 🌪️ (@rstormsf) August 12, 2025 “Roman’s legal defense matters because builders everywhere need to know they can push innovation forward and that the community will stand behind them when they do,” Fede’s intern said in a Monday night X post. “When we stop defending our innovators, we stop building the future,” he added. Storm was found guilty of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in Manhattan federal court on August 7. However, the jury was unable to reach a consensus on the charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations. It is still unclear if the U.S. government will try the crypto developer again on the hung jury charges.
CryptoNews2025/08/13 05:48
ETH Nears $4,500 as Its Biggest Whale BitMine Unleashes $20B War Chest to Buy More Ethereum

BitMine Immersion Technologies is raising the stakes in the Ethereum market, filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expand its at-the-market equity offering by a massive $20 billion. The move boosts the company’s total stock sale capacity to $24.5 billion, with much of the proceeds expected to be used for additional ETH purchases. The Delaware-based crypto mining and Ethereum treasury firm first announced a $2 billion offering on July 9 through Cantor Fitzgerald and ThinkEquity. That figure jumped to $4.5 billion on July 24. BitMine ($BMNR) just filed to expand its at-the-market equity program by $20B, a 5x increase in issuance capacity, to fund more ETH purchases. ▶️ Prior authorized: $4.5B ▶️ New supplement: +$20B ▶️ Total capacity: $24.5B pic.twitter.com/DdFMiwesBk — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) August 12, 2025 The latest supplement represents a fivefold increase in its share sale capacity, marking one of the largest equity raise expansions seen in the crypto sector. Corporate ETH Buying Turns Strategic as BitMine Targets Validator Infrastructure The company said the fresh capital may also be used to buy Bitcoin and expand its mining and consulting operations, but Ethereum remains its clear focus. BitMine’s common stock trades on the NYSE American under the ticker BMNR, closing at $58.98 on August 11. Under the updated plan, sales will be conducted through an at-the-market offering, with Cantor acting as the sole designated sales agent. The firm will pay up to a 3% commission on gross proceeds. While BitMine’s prospectus leaves room for debt repayment, buybacks, and business expansion, it also explicitly states that proceeds could fund further Ethereum acquisitions, as well as Bitcoin purchases and mining infrastructure. The company’s appetite for Ether has already made headlines. Between July 9 and July 25, BitMine acquired 566,776 ETH, worth around $2.03 billion , in just 16 days. 🚀 BitMine has emerged as the largest corporate holder of Ether after acquiring more than $2 billion worth of ETH in just over two weeks. #BitMine #Eth https://t.co/9sLlsmr7KB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 That aggressive buying spree pushed its holdings past 625,000 ETH by the end of July, valued at $2.3 billion. However, that haul has already grown past 1.2 million ETH, worth roughly $5 billion, cementing BitMine’s position as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The firm has publicly set a target of acquiring and staking 5% of the total Ether supply, which at current estimates would be about six million ETH, worth roughly $22 billion. This ambition, if achieved, would make BitMine’s Ethereum stash even larger, in proportional terms, than Strategy’s famed Bitcoin holdings. Speaking to CryptoNews, Sammi Li, co-founder and CEO of JuCoin, said the impact could be dramatic. “BitMine accumulated $2.9 billion in ETH within weeks, and prices rose. A sudden $20 billion deployment would definitely create supply shocks, especially with corporate staking removing liquid supply from circulation,” Li noted. She added that corporate adoption of ETH is no longer purely speculative. “Companies aren’t just holding it hoping the price goes up. They’re actually using it. SharpLink stakes 95% of their holdings, and BitMine is building validator infrastructure. When a hardware company adds ETH to their R&D budget, they see it as operational infrastructure,” Li said. BitMine’s Billion-Dollar ETH Grab Could Redefine Price Discovery, Analyst Warns BitMine’s buying spree comes alongside other market moves. On July 23, its common stock began trading as listed options on the NYSE American under the ticker BMNR, giving investors new ways to gain exposure to the company’s performance. 🇺🇸 @BitMNR launches options trading on the NYSE, expanding investor access to its ETH-focused growth strategy. #Crypto #ETH https://t.co/Z8mMAD6TJo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 23, 2025 Days later, on July 29, BitMine launched a $1 billion stock buyback program , showing confidence in its equity even as it gears up for more ETH purchases. 📈 @BitMNR has approved a $1B stock buyback program while holding 625K ETH worth $2.3B, supporting its strategy to acquire 5% of ETH supply. #Ethereum #BitMine https://t.co/p95wHhsv4D — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 29, 2025 The strategy appears designed to lock up large amounts of ETH in staking contracts, reducing available supply for traders and potentially influencing price discovery. “Volatility might spike around corporate earnings, but the underlying dynamic favors stability,” said Li. The scale of the potential buy is unprecedented, as a $20 billion acquisition at current prices represents roughly 4% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, far exceeding liquidity on centralized exchanges. OTC channels and accumulation strategies are expected to minimize slippage, but anticipation alone could lift ETH prices in the short term. If much of this ETH is staked, analysts suggest it could accelerate the “digital oil” narrative that is gaining traction among corporate treasuries. Temujin Louie, CEO of Wanchain, noted while speaking with CryptoNews that even if the purchase itself doesn’t trigger a supply squeeze, the psychological impact on the market could be major. Li agrees, framing BitMine’s approach as “permanent capital removal” that shifts Ethereum’s price discovery toward fundamentals rather than speculative sentiment. The market will now be watching how quickly BitMine deploys its war chest and whether its strategy sparks a structural change in ETH liquidity and valuation. Ethereum Nears Record High as Corporate Buying Wave Lifts Price Above $4,400 Ether’s price surge has been fueled by a wave of corporate adoption, with publicly traded firms increasingly adding ETH to their treasuries. The token has climbed over 21% in the past week, trading at $4,408 at press time, just 9% shy of its November 2021 all-time high of $4,890. Source: CryptoNews The rally is being driven by a new wave of corporate adoption, with publicly traded firms rapidly building Ethereum treasuries, a strategy reminiscent of Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin accumulation playbook. Several newly formed Ethereum treasury companies have raised and deployed billions of dollars into ETH over recent weeks, intensifying market momentum. Analysts say the trend could reshape Ethereum’s volatility profile. “Volatility will always exist in crypto. It’s part of the DNA of this market,” said Asim Sarwar, advisor at Vault PLC, which is also building an ETH treasury. “But as large whales and institutions keep accumulating, some of those sharp swings could start to dull. Long-term holdings through staking or treasury positions mean less ETH is actually in play on exchanges.” Over the next 6–12 months, Sarwar expects fewer dramatic downside moves due to reduced liquidity for panic selling, though upside moves could become more explosive when demand spikes against a thinner market. Li said these equity-funded purchases are “not leveraged speculation” and should ultimately reduce volatility. Ethereum last crossed $4,350 in 2021, but the renewed buying spree has pushed it firmly back into that range. BitMine now leads all corporate holders, surpassing the 1 million ETH milestone after acquiring an additional 317,000 ETH on Monday, bringing its total to 1.15 million ETH, worth $5 billion. Source: StrategicEthReserve.xyz It’s trailed by Joe Lubin’s SharpLink with 598,800 ETH ($2.6 billion) and The Ether Machine with 345,400 ETH ($1.5 billion), according to The Block. Outside of public companies, the Ethereum Foundation holds 232,600 ETH ($1 billion), while Coinbase’s reserves stand at 136,800 ETH ($588.8 million) alongside 11,776 BTC ($1.4 billion). In total, corporate and entity holdings tracked by SΞR amount to 3.57 million ETH, or 2.95% of the entire supply.
CryptoNews2025/08/13 04:47

