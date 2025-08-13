Burza MEXC
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
2025-08-16 Saturday
Ethereum Foundation-associated addresses sold 1,694.8 ETH in the past two hours
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Aunt Ai, an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,694.8 ETH on-chain in the past two hours, valued at approximately $7.72
PANews
2025/08/13 08:13
The Nikkei 225 index rose to a record high, up more than 1% on the day
PANews reported on August 13 that the Nikkei 225 index rose to a record high, breaking through the 43,000 point mark for the first time, and rose more than 1%
PANews
2025/08/13 08:02
The Compliance Revolution of Stablecoins: Decoding Hong Kong’s Anti-Money Laundering Blueprint
By SK Lee Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Introduction: A New Era for Digital Assets in Hong Kong When the Stablecoin Ordinance comes into effect on August 1, 2025, Hong Kong
PANews
2025/08/13 08:00
4 memecoins to buy now which could turn $1k investment into $200k in few months
Four memecoins could turn a $1,000 investment into $200,000 within months, driven by strong communities and viral growth. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 07:50
Argentina Fails to Find Key Actor Linked to Libra Memecoin Launch
Argentina has failed to identify one of the key individuals linked to the launch of Libra, the meme coin promoted by President Javier Milei on social media. Interpol Singapore was unable to pinpoint any individuals identified as Julian Peh, the CEO of KIP Protocol, who has ties to the Libra token. Libra Case Watch: Authorities […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 07:45
Qubic says its team is experimenting with the PoW protocol and has not harmed the Monero network.
PANews reported on August 13th that the Qubic team announced that its recent experiment tested the PoW protocol. Leveraging the experience of founder Come-from-Beyond (@c___f___b) and its unique architecture, the
PANews
2025/08/13 07:45
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
PANews reported on August 13th that U.S. stocks closed up 1.10% on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.39%. Circle (CRCL.N)
PANews
2025/08/13 07:29
US Treasury Secretary Bensont: Fed should consider 50 basis points rate cut in September
PANews reported on August 13th that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensonte stated that the Federal Reserve should consider a 50 basis point rate cut in September. It is hoped that Milan
PANews
2025/08/13 07:28
Circle will issue 10 million shares, with the company offering 2 million and shareholders selling 8 million.
PANews reported on August 13 that documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that Circle (CRCL.N) will issue 10 million shares, of which the company will provide
PANews
2025/08/13 07:27
U.S. national debt exceeds $37 trillion for the first time
PANews reported on August 13th that the U.S. national debt surpassed $37 trillion for the first time on August 12th, as the federal government continued to accumulate debt at a
PANews
2025/08/13 07:23
