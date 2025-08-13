2025-08-16 Saturday

Vivopower Partners With Crypto.com to Expand XRP Treasury and Shareholder Access

Vivopower is catapulting its XRP-driven strategy with a Crypto.com partnership, merging institutional-grade custody, global stock access and deep DeFi integration for unprecedented investor reach. XRP-Focused Vivopower Selects Crypto.com for Custody and Stock Listing Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ: VVPR) announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has selected Crypto.com as a strategic partner to expand its […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 09:30
Market News: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million in brain-computer interface company Merge Labs

PANews reported on August 13 that market news: Sam Altman and OpenAI will invest $250 million to support brain-computer interface startup Merge Labs to compete with Musk's Neuralink.
PANews2025/08/13 09:24
ChatGPT launches GPT-5 multimodal selection and model personalization updates

PANews reported on August 13th that Sam Altman released an update for ChatGPT, adding three new GPT-5 modes: "Auto," "Fast," and "Thinking," which users can switch between based on their
PANews2025/08/13 09:23
Pantera Capital disclosed that it has invested more than $300 million in DAT companies

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block , Pantera Capital disclosed for the first time that it has invested over $ 300 million in digital asset treasury
PANews2025/08/13 09:02
A week after the stablecoin regulation came into effect, Hong Kong's over-the-counter market size dropped by 33%.

The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance (hereinafter referred to as the Ordinance) officially came into effect on August 1, 2025. The Ordinance has established strict rules for the issuance and operation
PANews2025/08/13 09:00
Coinbase announces the restart of stablecoin fund guidance

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block, Coinbase announced the relaunch of its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, aiming to boost stablecoin liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Managed
PANews2025/08/13 08:58
Kazakhstan's Fonte Capital launches Central Asia's first spot Bitcoin ETF

PANews reported on August 13th that CoinDesk has announced the launch of Central Asia's first spot Bitcoin ETF, BETF, on the Astana International Exchange (AIX). Custodianed by BitGo, the ETF
PANews2025/08/13 08:51
A whale deposited 5.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase 114,545 HYPE tokens

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $5.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 114,545 HYPE tokens at $44.48 per token. Previously, the whale
PANews2025/08/13 08:44
Ethereum Foundation-associated addresses sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in two hours

PANews reported on August 13th that on-chain data showed that addresses associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH in the past two hours, with a cumulative
PANews2025/08/13 08:38
Mesh Adds RLUSD Support, Setting Stage for Merchant Adoption Surge

Ripple USD’s arrival on Mesh’s expansive crypto payments network signals a powerful step toward mainstream adoption, blending regulatory trust with seamless, stable digital transactions for global commerce. RLUSD Joins Mesh’s Growing List of Supported Tokens Mesh, a digital payments and crypto infrastructure provider, announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has integrated Ripple USD (RLUSD), […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 08:30

