2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
PeckShield: Community members claim 58.2 BTC worth approximately $7 million was stolen from the ODIN•FUN platform
PANews reported on August 13 that according to PeckShieldAlert, community members of the ODIN•FUN platform reported that hackers added liquidity (such as SATOSHI), artificially pushed up token prices and removed
FUN
$0.009546
+0.65%
BTC
$117,660.27
-0.86%
TOKEN
$0.01533
-1.98%
PANews
2025/08/13 10:44
Crypto markets generally rose, with ETH leading the way above $4,600
PANews reported on August 13th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued its upward trend today after a slight pullback, with a 24-hour gain of approximately 2% to
ROSE
$0.02797
+0.57%
ETH
$4,474.55
-3.00%
PANews
2025/08/13 10:37
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 13, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 13th: ETH breaks 4600, SOL breaks 190, and the market
SOL
$187.75
-3.16%
AI
$0.1235
-0.56%
MEME
$0.001883
-8.32%
ETH
$4,474.55
-3.00%
MEMES
$0.00008903
+0.76%
PANews
2025/08/13 10:32
Two major ETH bulls have a profit of over $48 million
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, two major whales saw significant profits from their long positions when the ETH price broke through $4,600. The first whale
MAJOR
$0.16255
-2.60%
BULLS
$179.66
-0.77%
ETH
$4,474.55
-3.00%
PANews
2025/08/13 10:28
Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin completes $4.9 million in funding, led by Flourish Ventures
PANews reported on August 13th, according to BitKE, that Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin announced the completion of a $4.9 million funding round led by Flourish Ventures. The funds will
PANews
2025/08/13 10:13
Pantera Research Report: 300 million bets on DAT, the second phase of the crypto bull market has begun
Source: Pantera Capital Original title: DAT Value Creation Compiled and compiled by: BitpushNews Preface: Crypto venture capital firm Pantera Capital revealed for the first time in its latest blockchain letter
BULL
$0.003729
-3.24%
SECOND
$0.0000077
+1.31%
PANews
2025/08/13 10:00
Aave ranks among the top 40 US banks by deposit size
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Kolten, the deposit scale of decentralized financial protocol Aave has exceeded that of three US banks, and with a total deposit of
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AAVE
$301.97
-3.93%
PANews
2025/08/13 09:59
Altcoins open interest surges to new all-time high amid declining Bitcoin volatility
The altcoin market's futures open interest (OI) surged to a record $47 billion, driven by rapid price gains, according to a Glassnode report on Tuesday. The surge comes amid a decline in Bitcoin's (BTC) at-the-money implied volatility (ATM IV), which historically precedes sudden price swings.
BTC
$117,660.27
-0.86%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006991
-2.41%
GAINS
$0.02724
-3.40%
OPEN
$0.0000000937
-0.84%
Fxstreet
2025/08/13 09:50
Diginex to acquire compliance automation firm Findings for $305 million
PANews reported on August 13th that Diginex, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset financial services company, announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire compliance automation company Findings for $305
PANews
2025/08/13 09:48
