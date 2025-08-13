Burza MEXC
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $524 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on August 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$524 million yesterday (August 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
PANews
2025/08/13 11:59
Coinbase relaunches Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund to boost DeFi liquidity
Coinbase has brought back its Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, injecting capital into the decentralized finance ecosystem to enhance liquidity for both USDC and EURC. Announced on Aug. 12, the initiative represents the fund’s first significant activity in more than four years…
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 11:52
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $65.9474 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $65.9474 million on August 12th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
PANews
2025/08/13 11:52
Belarusian President calls for discussion on future of cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on August 13th, according to BelTA, that Belarusian President Lukashenko, at a banking system meeting, asked Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Bank,
PANews
2025/08/13 11:48
Sources close to DeepSeek confirmed: DeepSeek-R2 has no plans to be released in August
PANews reported on August 13th that rumors of a release date for DeepSeek's next-generation large-scale model, DeepSeek-R2, have surfaced again, with an expected release window of August 15th to 30th.
PANews
2025/08/13 11:43
UXLINK fully supports Ethereum's EIP-7702 upgrade, leading Web3 social infrastructure into a new stage with dual-core contracts
On August 13, 2025, UXLINK, the world's leading AI-powered Web3 social infrastructure platform, announced support for Ethereum's latest revolutionary upgrade, EIP-7702, and the simultaneous release of two core Solidity smart
PANews
2025/08/13 11:33
Coinbase Targets DeFi Domination With New Stablecoin Fund to Accelerate Onchain Growth
Coinbase is igniting a fresh DeFi liquidity surge with a powerful new stablecoin fund, targeting top protocols to fuel adoption, deepen markets, and accelerate onchain finance growth. Coinbase Unveils New Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund to Amplify DeFi Liquidity Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it is launching a second Stablecoin Bootstrap […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 11:30
Arthur Hayes increased his ENA holdings by $1.46 million, with ETH being his largest holding.
PANews reported on August 13th that according to Aiyi's monitoring, Arthur Hayes increased his ENA holdings by $1.46 million, bringing his total investment in ETH ecosystem tokens to $11.258 million
PANews
2025/08/13 11:14
Is the Bitcoin ecosystem returning? A quick look at recent hot project developments
Original/Odaily Planet Daily Author/Golem The Bitcoin ecosystem has seen increased activity recently, with many projects with long development cycles entering delivery or reaching new milestones, such as RGB, SAT 20,
PANews
2025/08/13 11:01
PeckShield: Community members claim 58.2 BTC worth approximately $7 million was stolen from the ODIN•FUN platform
PANews reported on August 13 that according to PeckShieldAlert, community members of the ODIN•FUN platform reported that hackers added liquidity (such as SATOSHI), artificially pushed up token prices and removed
PANews
2025/08/13 10:44
