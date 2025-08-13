2025-08-16 Saturday

Huang Licheng closed his long positions in ETH and HYPE, with a cumulative profit of US$33.83 million

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to Onchain Lens, trader Machibigbrother (Huang Licheng) has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and HYPE (5x leverage), earning a cumulative
PANews2025/08/13 13:34
ODIN•FUN Lianchuang: Losses are being assessed and remaining funds are safe

PANews reported on August 13th that the co-founder of ODIN•FUN issued a statement announcing a major vulnerability discovered in its latest liquidity AMM (Automated Market Maker) update. Malicious users (primarily
PANews2025/08/13 13:31
Bitcoin Treasuries: Cool Story Bro, Now Show Us the Discipline

As more publicly traded companies adopt the MSTR Bitcoin treasury strategy, one may need to ask: is this truly sustainable, or just another bubble waiting to burst? The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and industry insights. Originally published on Aug. 7, 2025, it […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 13:30
Eden Network announces official closure and launch of EDEN token buyback

PANews reported on August 13th that Eden Network has decided to cease operations, with its Eden RPC, Eden Bundles, and Mempool Stream products discontinued effective immediately. Users are advised to
PANews2025/08/13 13:26
"7 Siblings" sold nearly 20,000 ETH, cashing out $90.44 million

PANews reported on August 13th that according to Ember, "7 Siblings" bought 100,000 ETH at approximately $2,270 during last year's market crash. Today, they have sold 19,957 ETH for 90.44
PANews2025/08/13 13:15
Grayscale Moves Toward Spot Cardano and Hedera ETFs with New Filings

Grayscale Investments has registered two new statutory trusts in Delaware for Cardano and Hedera, signaling it may be preparing to launch spot exchange-traded funds for both assets. The filings, dated Aug. 12, list the entities as the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF and the Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF, both organized as general statutory trusts. The registrations appear on Delaware’s official corporate records portal and follow a pattern the asset manager has used before when preparing for ETF launches. Similar filings have often preceded S-1 submissions to the US SEC, a required step before a fund can begin trading. Earlier this year, the SEC acknowledged NYSE Arca’s 19b-4 form for Grayscale’s proposed spot Cardano ETF and Nasdaq’s form for a Hedera ETF. Those acknowledgments marked the first stage in the regulatory review process. [FILING] Grayscale Registers Hedera and Cardano Trust ETF in Delaware $HBAR $ADA — BecauseBitcoin.com (@BecauseBitcoin) August 12, 2025 Cardano and Hedera Trusts Mark Next Phase of Grayscale’s ETF Strategy These new trusts are Grayscale’s first altcoin ETF registrations in Delaware for Cardano (ADA) and Hedera (HBAR). The firm has already registered investment trusts for other alternative cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin , Filecoin, Avalanche and Bittensor. The move comes alongside the launch of two separate Grayscale trusts offering exposure to the native tokens of DeepBook and Walrus , projects that provide trading and data infrastructure on the Sui blockchain. Industry analysts view these steps as part of a broader push by US asset managers to expand into altcoin-based ETFs, building on the commercial success of spot Bitcoin and ether funds. That success has drawn increasing interest from institutional investors seeking regulated exposure to a wider range of digital assets. Regulatory Tailwinds Strengthen Case for Altcoin ETFs Cardano is known for its research-driven approach to blockchain development. It also focuses heavily on scalability. Meanwhile, Hedera offers an alternative distributed ledger model, and it is designed for enterprise use cases. Therefore, ETF listings for these tokens could open new access points for investors. They would appeal to those who prefer traditional market structures over direct token purchases. The regulatory environment is now shifting in favor of such products. Recently, the SEC approved in-kind redemption mechanisms for spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs. As a result, this decision has encouraged more filings linked to other cryptocurrencies. The SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are also working together on “Project Crypto.” This initiative aims to clarify how digital assets are classified under US law. As part of this effort, regulators are determining which tokens should be considered securities. Consequently, this addresses a long-standing uncertainty for potential issuers. Last month, Grayscale also confidentially filed for a US initial public offering with the SEC, underscoring its ambitions to broaden its market presence. If approved, spot Cardano and Hedera ETFs could boost liquidity and market engagement for both tokens, while providing institutional investors with new, regulated vehicles to gain exposure. The Delaware filings indicate Grayscale is laying the groundwork to bring these products to market once regulatory clearance is secured.
CryptoNews2025/08/13 13:13
Spending $75 million on a network attack for only $100,000 in profit? A look back at the Monero and Qubic 51% attack and defense battle

If the cryptocurrency world is never short of dramatic stories, this time, the protagonist has changed to Monero. This wasn't a sudden attack; rather, it was a carefully planned hash
PANews2025/08/13 13:00
Kazakhstan-Based Fonte Capital Launches Central Asia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF, Trading Begins on Aug. 13

Astana-based investment manager Fonte Capital will debut its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Wednesday, on the Astana International Exchange (AIX). Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF product, dubbed the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC, will start trading Aug. 13 under the ticker BETF, quoted in US dollars. According to an official announcement , the fund will reflect the price dynamics of Bitcoin, holding the crypto directly. US-regulated BitGo Trust will be serving as the custodian, and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) will regulate the fund. “The Fund is registered as non-exempt, making it accessible to a broad range of investors, including retail participants,” it read. AIFC’s Legal Framework for Digital Assets The regulator has allowed licensed crypto exchanges, custodians and investment products to operate within its jurisdiction. According to the agency’s backers, it can shield assets from being seized under international sanctions, while avoiding dependence on foreign issuers. Further, the AIFC is also looking to anchor crypto banking infrastructure in Kazakhstan. The country’s Prime Minister said in April that Kazakhstan is currently working on legislative amendments to liberalize digital asset circulation and expand platforms for crypto-related activities. 🚀 Kazakhstan is exploring the launch of crypto banks as part of its broader push to build a sustainable and regulated digital asset ecosystem. #Kazakhstan #Bitcoin https://t.co/egghK92tqY — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 30, 2025 “The emergence of such institutions will create demand for new specialists, particularly in compliance, blockchain analytics, and anti-money laundering, and will also ensure the growth of liquidity of fiat and digital assets within the AIFC,” Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the time. Besides, the nation is planning to launch “CryptoCity,” a pilot zone where cryptocurrencies can be used to pay for goods and services. Meanwhile, neighboring Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, have been more cautious towards crypto. Kazakhstan Joins Global Crypto ETF Roster With the latest debut of BETF fund, Kazakhstan aligns with growing global jurisdictions such as the US and Hong Kong, which have already approved spot Bitcoin ETFs. The ETF listing on AIX means that regional and international investors get regulated BTC access, leading to fresh cash inflows. Additionally, investors could buy shares in the fund “without the complexities associated with holding and transferring the underlying asset,” the announcement added
CryptoNews2025/08/13 12:59
Pantera Leads $20M Openmind Funding Round

The crypto venture capital firm says Openmind’s focus on using decentralization to address the so-called “missing layer” problem in robotics could be a game-changer. $20M Boost: Pantera Leads Investment in Openmind Dan Morehead’s Pantera Capital quietly announced a $20 million funding round for AI software startup Openmind on Monday, touting its open-source software products as […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 12:30
SlowMist CISO: Members of the Kimsuky hacker group suffered a large-scale data breach

PANews reported on August 13th that SlowMist CISO 23pds tweeted that a suspected member of the North Korean hacker group, the Kimsuky APT, suffered a major data breach in early
PANews2025/08/13 12:06

