Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Ethereum’s breakout above $4.6K fuels altcoin market rally — Is altcoin season already here?
Ethereum has surged to $4,670, its highest level in nearly 11 months, indicating that the second phase of the altcoin cycle is underway. This is according to a CoinGecko blog post published Aug. 12, which notes Ethereum’s (ETH) market dominance…
ALTCOIN
$0.0006979
-2.58%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
SECOND
$0.000008
+5.26%
ETH
$4,475.51
-2.98%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 15:22
White House: Nvidia and AMD to hand over 15% of their revenue in China, or expand to more companies
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to CNBC, the White House confirmed on the 12th that two US chip manufacturers, Nvidia and AMD, have agreed to a special agreement
WHITE
$0.0005807
-6.93%
MORE
$0.09991
+7.56%
HOUSE
$0.021724
+18.20%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/13 15:22
Judge rules Musk must respond to OpenAI lawsuit alleging years of harassment to help its own xAI
PANews reported on August 13th that a federal judge ruled that Musk must face OpenAI's accusations that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media constituted a
XAI
$0.04994
-0.67%
STARTUP
$0.006446
+9.70%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/13 15:03
Ethereum breaks through $4,600 to hit a multi-year high as corporate and institutional interest continues to grow
On August 12, Ethereum (ETH) rose more than 5%, breaking through $4,600, setting its highest price since December 2021. The rally coincided with corporate treasury purchases of currency, record inflows
MORE
$0.09991
+7.56%
GROW
$0.0108
+20.00%
ROSE
$0.02801
+0.71%
MULTI
$0.08387
+3.47%
ETH
$4,475.51
-2.98%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/13 15:00
OKB surges over 160%, now trading around $121
According to PANews on August 13th, OKB has surged over 160% and is now trading at around $121. It recently reached a high of $134 per coin.
OKB
$93.797
-4.10%
NOW
$0.00717
+3.46%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/13 14:58
H100 Group raises approximately SEK 65.3 million through private placement
PANews reported on August 13th that H100 Group AB has completed a private placement, issuing 8,225,926 new shares at a price of SEK 7.94 per share, raising approximately SEK 65.3
AB
$0.008343
-0.05%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/13 14:39
Latam Insights Encore: Brazil Set to Become a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Pioneer
Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we discuss the golden opportunity that Brazil, a country with high crypto adoption, has to become a trailblazer by pioneering the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in Latam. Latam Insights […]
DEEP
$0.173954
+7.20%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 14:30
AI Agent Service Platform HolmesAI Completes Seed+ Round Financing
PANews reported on August 13 that HolmesAI announced the completion of its "seed+ round" financing, with investors including well-known institutions such as Bitrise Capital, Waterdrop Capital, and CGV Fund. To
SEED
$0.001027
-0.19%
AI
$0.1234
-0.64%
WELL
$0.0001303
-0.76%
FUND
$0.03012
-24.70%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/13 14:08
BTCS purchased 3 Pudgy Penguins NFTs and added them to its treasury
PANews reported on August 13th that BTCS, a blockchain company listed on Nasdaq, announced that it has purchased three Pudgy Penguins NFTs and added them to its treasury. BTCS currently
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/13 14:00
Vietnam's cryptocurrency legislation undergoes a fundamental shift: officially recognized as legal property under civil law
Author | FinTax introduction For a long time, Vietnam's legal definition of cryptocurrencies was unclear, and its tax policies subsequently fell into a "gray area," leaving market participants shrouded in
AREA
$0.01592
-5.29%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/13 14:00
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"