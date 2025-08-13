2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Pumpfun repurchased 175.3 million PUMPs in the past 4 hours, with a total value of approximately US$705,000

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 13th, Pumpfun repurchased 175.3 million PUMP tokens in the past four hours , totaling approximately $705,000. The total repurchased PUMP tokens now
PANews2025/08/13 16:43
Do Kwon faces up to 25 years in prison; sentencing is expected to be announced in December.

PANews reported on August 13th that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon pleaded guilty in New York to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in connection with the plummeting
PANews2025/08/13 16:42
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 13: Crypto Market Smashes $4T ATH As Ethereum, Solana Soar, Bessent Demands 50bp Rate Cut And Trump May Sue Powell

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates The crypto market cap hit a new all-time high above $4 trillion as Ethereum and Solana soared, while US Treasury Secretary
Insidebitcoins2025/08/13 16:37
Nordic Exchange Safello Taps Bitgo to Strengthen Crypto Asset Custody Infrastructure

Safello has announced an agreement with Bitgo Europe GmbH to enhance its crypto custody infrastructure. This partnership will integrate Bitgo’s advanced custody solutions into Safello’s existing setup, utilizing a three-key multi-signature cold storage architecture combined with Multi-Party Computation with a Threshold Signature Scheme (MPC-TSS). This technology eliminates single points of failure by ensuring that private […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 16:30
Metaplanet's Q2 financial report shows significant growth in both assets and net profit

PANews reported on August 13th that Metaplanet reported operating revenue of 1.239 billion yen in the second quarter of 2025 , a 41% increase from the previous quarter; operating profit
PANews2025/08/13 16:18
Metaplanet's Q2 financial report shows significant growth in both assets and net profit

PANews reported on August 13th that Metaplanet reported operating revenue of 1.239 billion yen in the second quarter of 2025 , a 41% increase from the previous quarter; operating profit
PANews2025/08/13 16:18
Arthur Hayes buys back some ENA positions at high prices

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Lookonchain , Arthur Hayes sold 7.76 million ENA at a price of about US$0.595 two weeks ago , making a profit of
PANews2025/08/13 16:05
Analysis of the Cross-Chain Bridge Market in 2025: Significant Growth in Single Cross-Chain Funding, Ethereum Becomes the Most Investor, and Three Major Protocols Compete Differentiatedly

By Frank, PANews With the overall resurgence of the DeFi craze in the crypto market, on-chain activity has surged simultaneously. The role of cross-chain bridges in connecting chains is crucial.
PANews2025/08/13 16:05
Fonte Capital Launches Bitcoin ETF on Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan-based Fonte Capital has announced the listing of the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC Plc on the Official List of the Astana International Exchange (AIX), under the ticker BETF, quoted in U.S. dollars. The launch will be celebrated during the official Ring the Bell ceremony at AIX. The BETF aims to accurately reflect bitcoin’s […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 15:30
Ethereum Foundation dumps $13m worth of ETH amid price pump

The Ethereum foundation has been on a selling spree, cashing out part of its ETH holdings as the token rallies to its strongest levels in years. On-chain data has shown several wallet movements by the Ethereum foundation over the last…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 15:26

