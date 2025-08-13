Fonte Capital Launches Bitcoin ETF on Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan-based Fonte Capital has announced the listing of the Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC Plc on the Official List of the Astana International Exchange (AIX), under the ticker BETF, quoted in U.S. dollars. The launch will be celebrated during the official Ring the Bell ceremony at AIX. The BETF aims to accurately reflect bitcoin’s […]