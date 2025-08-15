2025-08-16 Saturday

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust transfers over 104 BTC to Coinbase

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust transfers over 104 BTC to Coinbase

PANews reported on August 15 that on-chain data showed that at 22:27 Beijing time on August 15, two addresses of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust transferred a total of 104.03 BTC to
PANews2025/08/15 22:49
META's total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion for the first time

META's total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion for the first time

PANews reported on August 15 that Meta Platforms (META.O) rose nearly 2% during the trading session, and its total market value exceeded US$2 trillion for the first time, making it
PANews2025/08/15 22:34
The Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 1,738 BTC on the day, while the Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 138,232 ETH.

The Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 1,738 BTC on the day, while the Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 138,232 ETH.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 15th by PANews, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of 1,738 BTC (approximately $205 million) that day , with iShares ( Blackrock
PANews2025/08/15 22:33
$640 Million Flows Into Ether ETFs as Bitcoin ETFs Notch 7th Day of Gains

$640 Million Flows Into Ether ETFs as Bitcoin ETFs Notch 7th Day of Gains

Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) scored another $640 million in inflows, marking their eighth consecutive day in the green, while bitcoin ETFs logged a seventh straight day of gains with $231 million despite sharp outflows in several major funds. Record-breaking trading volumes underscored the market’s feverish pace. Ether ETFs Extend Streak to 8 Days With Bitcoin […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 22:30
Galaxy Digital secures $1.4b for its Helios AI hub

Galaxy Digital secures $1.4b for its Helios AI hub

Galaxy Digital has secured financing for its massive Texas data center, to build up its AI compute capabilities.
Crypto.news2025/08/15 22:30
S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

U.S. stocks opened largely positive on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 250 points and the S&P 500 adding 0.3% as Wall Street targets a winning week. While stocks slipped on Thursday amid jitters around the Federal Reserve…
Crypto.news2025/08/15 22:19
Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time

PANews reported on August 15 that the Kremlin: Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 11 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Beijing time the next day), when Trump
PANews2025/08/15 22:16
SharpLink stays course on $2.6b ETH strategy despite $87m non-cash loss

SharpLink stays course on $2.6b ETH strategy despite $87m non-cash loss

SharpLink’s Q2 results show an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on LsETH, but the company remains fully committed to its multibillion-dollar ETH treasury strategy. With 728,804 ETH locked in and compounding, SharpLink appears to play a longer game than quarterly reports…
Crypto.news2025/08/15 22:14
Deribit to Launch USDC-Settled Bitcoin and Ethereum Linear Options

Deribit to Launch USDC-Settled Bitcoin and Ethereum Linear Options

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to The Block , crypto derivatives exchange Deribit announced it will launch USDC -settled linear options and futures contracts on Bitcoin ( BTC
PANews2025/08/15 22:01
Market News: Trump Administration Considers Using Chip Bill Funds to Invest in Intel

Market News: Trump Administration Considers Using Chip Bill Funds to Invest in Intel

PANews reported on August 15 that Intel (INTC.O) rose in the short term and is now up 2.5%. It is reported that the Trump administration is considering using funds from
PANews2025/08/15 22:00

