Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust transfers over 104 BTC to Coinbase
PANews reported on August 15 that on-chain data showed that at 22:27 Beijing time on August 15, two addresses of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust transferred a total of 104.03 BTC to
BTC
$117,658.11
-0.94%
TRUST
$0.0005188
+0.03%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 22:49
META's total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion for the first time
PANews reported on August 15 that Meta Platforms (META.O) rose nearly 2% during the trading session, and its total market value exceeded US$2 trillion for the first time, making it
ROSE
$0.02801
+0.75%
META
$0.003
-90.32%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 22:34
The Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 1,738 BTC on the day, while the Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 138,232 ETH.
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 15th by PANews, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of 1,738 BTC (approximately $205 million) that day , with iShares ( Blackrock
BTC
$117,658.11
-0.94%
ETH
$4,474.71
-3.12%
NET
$0.000128
-6.20%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 22:33
$640 Million Flows Into Ether ETFs as Bitcoin ETFs Notch 7th Day of Gains
Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) scored another $640 million in inflows, marking their eighth consecutive day in the green, while bitcoin ETFs logged a seventh straight day of gains with $231 million despite sharp outflows in several major funds. Record-breaking trading volumes underscored the market’s feverish pace. Ether ETFs Extend Streak to 8 Days With Bitcoin […]
GAINS
$0.02724
-3.40%
MAJOR
$0.16255
-2.61%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 22:30
Galaxy Digital secures $1.4b for its Helios AI hub
Galaxy Digital has secured financing for its massive Texas data center, to build up its AI compute capabilities.
AI
$0.1234
-0.64%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 22:30
S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data
U.S. stocks opened largely positive on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 250 points and the S&P 500 adding 0.3% as Wall Street targets a winning week. While stocks slipped on Thursday amid jitters around the Federal Reserve…
U
$0.02533
-5.13%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 22:19
Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time
PANews reported on August 15 that the Kremlin: Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 11 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Beijing time the next day), when Trump
M
$0.41877
+0.26%
TRUMP
$9.235
+0.89%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 22:16
SharpLink stays course on $2.6b ETH strategy despite $87m non-cash loss
SharpLink’s Q2 results show an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on LsETH, but the company remains fully committed to its multibillion-dollar ETH treasury strategy. With 728,804 ETH locked in and compounding, SharpLink appears to play a longer game than quarterly reports…
PLAY
$0.04739
-8.05%
GAME
$23.9022
-3.22%
ETH
$4,474.71
-3.12%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 22:14
Deribit to Launch USDC-Settled Bitcoin and Ethereum Linear Options
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to The Block , crypto derivatives exchange Deribit announced it will launch USDC -settled linear options and futures contracts on Bitcoin ( BTC
BTC
$117,658.11
-0.94%
USDC
$0.9993
+0.01%
BLOCK
$0.17
-7.15%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 22:01
Market News: Trump Administration Considers Using Chip Bill Funds to Invest in Intel
PANews reported on August 15 that Intel (INTC.O) rose in the short term and is now up 2.5%. It is reported that the Trump administration is considering using funds from
TRUMP
$9.235
+0.89%
ROSE
$0.02801
+0.75%
NOW
$0.00718
+3.30%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 22:00
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"