2025-08-16 Saturday

Lido TVL hits record high of $41 billion

PANews reported on August 13 that according to DefiLlama data, Lido's total locked value (TVL) exceeded US$41 billion, setting a historical high.
PANews2025/08/13 17:38
YGG completed a YGG buyback of 135 ETH on July 31, with its fund reserves valued at $38 million.

PANews reported on August 13th that Yield Guild Games (YGG) released its July update report, stating that its first self-developed game, League of Legends Land, has performed strongly since its
PANews2025/08/13 17:33
Addressable Launches User Radar to Enhance Web3 Marketing

Addressable, a Web3 marketing platform, has announced the launch of User Radar, a unified dashboard designed to enhance marketing campaigns by providing insights into user behavior. This new tool, accessible via the Addressable dashboard, analyzes both onchain and offchain activity, transforming anonymous website traffic into actionable leads. User Radar tracks aggregated wallet balances across seven […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 17:30
U.S. seizes servers and $1.09m in crypto linked to BlackSuit ransomware gang

Another ransomware gang is in U.S. crosshairs, with authorities moving against the BlackSuit group, active since 2022 and linked to more than $370 million in ransom demands. On Monday, the Justice Department said it seized four servers, nine domains, and…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 17:24
Lido price smashes $1.50 barrier on Ethereum strength and new adoption catalyst

Lido price edges toward $2 after a two-week rally fueled by institutional adoption and Ethereum’s strength. Lido (LDO) price is currently in a parabolic advance following a delayed breakout from a double bottom pattern, with two troughs forming around the…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 17:23
DeFi Education Fund and a16z call on the SEC to create a regulatory safe harbor for blockchain applications

PANews reported on August 13 that DeFi Education Fund and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) submitted a proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), calling for the creation of a
PANews2025/08/13 17:21
An unknown wallet added 100 million USDC to the Algorand network

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 17:06 Beijing time, an unknown wallet on the Algorand network minted 100,000,000 USDC, worth approximately US$99,985,200.
PANews2025/08/13 17:12
Ethereum Fusaka mainnet is scheduled to launch on November 5th

PANews reported on August 13th that the Ethereum development team announced that the Fusaka mainnet is expected to launch on November 5, 2025. This plan follows rigorous development network testing,
PANews2025/08/13 17:07
From acquiring Bridge to developing its own Tempo chain, how does Stripe reshape the trillion-dollar payment empire?

By Karen Z, Foresight News Fintech giant Stripe is accelerating its layout in the stablecoin and payment fields. A now-removed job posting revealed a secret collaboration with crypto venture capital
PANews2025/08/13 17:00
Here’s how high Bitcoin price go with 1% pension fund allocation

The new executive order could unlock trillions in retirement funds for crypto, with a 1% shift potentially pushing Bitcoin to $194,000. Still, volatility and regulatory risks may limit quick adoption. Last week, markets flicked from cautious to almost electric. Ethereum…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 16:52

