XRP Boom Meets WinnerMining, Turning Market Waves Into Daily Payouts

Large-scale XRP transactions are drawing market attention after on-chain data revealed that major investors — often referred to as “whales” — scooped up 60 million XRP within 24 hours, driving daily trading volume to nearly $180 million. The surge in institutional activity comes alongside the launch of a new cloud mining rewards program from global provider WinnerMining , which now supports direct XRP payments. WinnerMining’s new contracts give XRP holders an alternative way to put their assets to work. Instead of relying solely on price appreciation, participants can activate mining power through the platform without purchasing hardware or managing operations. Earnings are credited daily, and the initial capital is returned at the end of the contract term. With whales moving $180 million in a day, WinnerMining lets anyone tap into the action with fixed-term crypto contracts that pay out every 24 hours. “Digital asset value shouldn’t hinge entirely on market swings,” said Edward Godoy, WinnerMining’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our goal is to make it simple for people to earn steady returns while retaining full control of their crypto.” Contract Options All contracts feature automatic daily payouts, with earnings withdrawable or reinvestable for compound growth. You can view the full list of contract options here . Key Platform Features Multi-asset support — XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, BNB, and more. Low entry barrier — No mining hardware required; $15 bonus for new sign-ups. Daily settlement — Payouts credited within 24 hours. Flexible durations — Multiple term lengths and investment tiers. Security measures — Cold/hot wallet separation, multi-layer encryption, transparent ledger. How to Get Started Create a WinnerMining account and claim the $15 bonus; Connect your crypto wallet securely; Select a contract based on your budget and preferred term; Start mining — payouts begin the next day. WinnerMining also offers a referral program with commission rates of up to 4.5% for affiliates. Sustainability and Compliance All mining operations are powered by renewable energy, aiming for carbon-neutral status. The company maintains transparent reporting and operational compliance to foster investor confidence. Outlook With whale activity fueling renewed interest in XRP and broader adoption of blockchain applications, predictable-yield mining contracts may appeal to investors seeking steady portfolio income alongside long-term crypto exposure. WinnerMining aims to position its platform as a simple, secure, and accessible entry point into the cloud mining market. For more information, visit winnermining.com For business inquiries, contact: info@winnermining.com The WinnerMining app is available for free on Google Play or at winnermining.com
CryptoNews2025/08/13 19:00
Uniswap's Compliance Breakthrough: How DUNA Paves the Way for Fee Switches and Token Empowerment

Uniswap's Compliance Breakthrough: How DUNA Paves the Way for Fee Switches and Token Empowerment

By JAE, PANews On August 12, 2025, the Uniswap Foundation released a proposal to register Uniswap Governance as a Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) in Wyoming, naming the entity "DUNI."
PANews2025/08/13 18:54
Peter Thiel acquires 7.5% stake in ETHZilla, driving stock up 207%

Peter Thiel acquires 7.5% stake in ETHZilla, driving stock up 207%

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel has acquired a 7.5% stake in ETHZilla, marking his second investment into an Ethereum treasury company in recent weeks. Peter Thiel, a PayPal and Palantir co-founder, has made a significant investment in ETHZilla, a company formerly…
Crypto.news2025/08/13 18:47
Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end target price for Ethereum to $7,500, and Q3 will break through the historical high of $4,866.

Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end target price for Ethereum to $7,500, and Q3 will break through the historical high of $4,866.

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block, Standard Chartered analysts have significantly raised their year-end Ethereum price target to $7,500, a significant increase from the previous $4,000.
PANews2025/08/13 18:44
The best Bitcoin treasury companies will evolve into outliers | Opinion

The best Bitcoin treasury companies will evolve into outliers | Opinion

Public Bitcoin-holding companies now have the opportunity to become both the benefactors and beneficiaries of a new wave of Bitcoin-enabled product innovation.
Crypto.news2025/08/13 18:42
Transak Raises $16 Million From Tether and IDG Capital to Expand Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

Transak Raises $16 Million From Tether and IDG Capital to Expand Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

Transak, a fiat-to-crypto infrastructure provider, has raised $16 million in a strategic funding round led by Tether and IDG Capital to enhance its stablecoin payments infrastructure and expand operations into new markets. The funding round also saw participation from several investors, including Primal Capital, 1kx, and Protein Capital. With over $2 billion in processed transaction […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 18:30
FTX creditor information leaked, beware of phishing emails

FTX creditor information leaked, beware of phishing emails

PANews reported on August 13th that Sunil, a representative for FTX creditors, warned that the names and email addresses of FTX creditors may have been leaked, potentially as part of
PANews2025/08/13 18:29
Ethereum Closes On All-Time High As ETH ETF Inflows And Futures Frenzy Drive Rally

Ethereum Closes On All-Time High As ETH ETF Inflows And Futures Frenzy Drive Rally

Ethereum surged 8% to close in on its all-time high as US spot ETF inflows and record futures activity fueled a broad crypto market rally. The surge comes amid lower-than-expected
Insidebitcoins2025/08/13 18:23
Huang Licheng shorted 1,100 ETH with 25x leverage, worth approximately $5.16 million.

Huang Licheng shorted 1,100 ETH with 25x leverage, worth approximately $5.16 million.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Onchain Lens data, Huang Licheng opened an ETH short position with a 25x leverage, involving 1,100 ETH with a total value of
PANews2025/08/13 18:17
Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 2,395 BTC with fresh buy

Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 2,395 BTC with fresh buy

U.K.-listed BTC treasury firm The Smarter Web Company has made yet another multi-million-dollar purchase to boost its portfolio. On August 12, 2025, the firm announced the purchase of an additional 295 Bitcoin (BTC). The latest buy was made at an…
