Publicly listed GameSquare plans to purchase $2.5 million in Animecoin ($ANIME) within a year.
PANews reported on August 13 that Nasdaq-listed media and entertainment company GameSquare (stock code GAME) announced a strategic cooperation agreement with the Animecoin Foundation, which will purchase $2.5 million worth
GAME
$23,9022
-%3,22
ANIME
$0,01817
+%4,30
PANews
2025/08/13 20:10
DOGE under $0.50 or Little Pepe under $0.005: Best $500 bet
As memecoins heat up, investors are weighing DOGE’s legacy appeal against Little Pepe’s low-cost entry and real blockchain utility. #partnercontent
REAL
$0,04947
-%2,67
DOGE
$0,23383
+%3,17
PEPE
$0,00001092
-%1,97
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 20:05
SIX
$0,02125
+%1,14
REAL
$0,04947
-%2,67
MORE
$0,10001
+%7,73
MOBILE
$0,0003522
-%0,02
READY
$0,003239
-%1,63
CLOUD
$0,0819
-%5,78
CryptoNews
2025/08/13 20:04
When KYT tools become "zombie systems": What you think is compliance is actually a trap
By AiYing Compliance Everyone in the industry knows there are two types of compliance: those that impress regulators and those that truly deliver. The former is called "Compliance Theater," while
THINK
$0,01975
+%1,12
PANews
2025/08/13 20:00
LIXTE Biotechnology plans to invest 25% of its treasury in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on August 13th that the board of directors of biopharmaceutical company LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings has approved a strategic capital allocation plan to invest up to 25% of the
PANews
2025/08/13 19:53
Glassnode: ETH futures open interest hits record high of $35.5 billion
PANews reported on August 13 that according to Glassnode data, the open interest in ETH futures also hit a record high of approximately US$35.5 billion. Short sellers are under immense
ETH
$4.479,93
-%3,01
OPEN
$0,0000000937
-%0,84
PANews
2025/08/13 19:46
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont: The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates by 50 basis points in September, and interest rates should be reduced by 150-175 basis points
PANews reported on August 13 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy is too tight and interest rates should be lowered by 150 to
U
$0,02533
-%5,13
MAY
$0,05023
-%1,91
PANews
2025/08/13 19:43
Crypto X divided on Do Kwon’s guilty plea
Do Kwon’s fall from crypto wunderkind to fraudster has recently reached its final act. The Terraform Labs co-founder, once hailed as a visionary, has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the $40 billion collapse of TerraUSD and Luna. As one…
LUNA
$0,1552
+%0,58
ACT
$0,04007
-%0,66
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 19:39
BTC
$117.688,28
-%0,91
MOBILE
$0,0003522
-%0,02
XRP
$3,0911
-%0,22
CLOUD
$0,0819
-%5,78
ETH
$4.479,93
-%3,01
APP
$0,003195
+%5,06
Crypto.news
2025/08/13 19:27
Xiao Feng: On-chain finance is accelerating its application, and SPO and capital tokenization have become hot topics
PANews reported on August 13th that Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, stated during a live broadcast of Guotai Junan's 818 Wealth Management Festival that on-chain finance
HOT
$0,0009476
+%0,08
PANews
2025/08/13 19:04
