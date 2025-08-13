2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Revitalizing the Polkadot ecosystem starts with reducing inflation

Revitalizing the Polkadot ecosystem starts with reducing inflation

TL;DR Polkadot's current annual inflation rate is approximately 8% , with a total supply of 1.6 billion tokens and only 20 million destroyed. High inflation leads to static capital, hindering
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/13 21:00
DOT Miners Launches New XRP Mining Contract, Allowing XRP Holders to Earn Passive Income Daily

DOT Miners Launches New XRP Mining Contract, Allowing XRP Holders to Earn Passive Income Daily

According to on–chain statistics, an institutional address recently purchased 60 million XRP , totaling over $180 million (USD), a move that quickly sparked heated market discussion. XRP is renowned for its fast and low–cost transfers, making it a popular choice for cross–border payments. However, for a growing number of holders, the asset’s long–term returns and stable performance are becoming more important than short–term price fluctuations. Based on this trend, DOT Miners launched cloud mining contracts supporting XRP. Users simply hold XRP and activate their computing power, and the system automatically distributes profits daily, requiring no additional equipment or manual operation. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate additional income every day. How to Start Mining with DOT Miners: Visit the DOT Miners website and create your account – get $15 free to start mining and earn $0.60 per day. Securely connect your digital wallet address for fast deposit withdrawals. Flexibly choose a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe. You can find DOT Miners’ Latest Mining Contracts here . After purchasing a mining contract, wait 24 hours for your earnings to be automatically credited to your account. Upon contract expiration, your principal will be automatically returned to your account, and you can withdraw funds at any time to continue investing. Why Choose DOT Miners Compliance Guarantee: The platform is registered and operated with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Green Energy: 100% renewable energy, such as solar and hydroelectric power. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide security comparable to bank deposits. No Entry Requirements: No mining equipment or technical background required. 24/7 Customer Support: With an average response time of 1–3 minutes. Supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other major currencies. Referral Rewards: Enjoy the most generous affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and bonuses up to $77,777. About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a globally renowned cloud mining service provider specializing in Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades. We provide compliant and secure services to over 5 million users in over 100 countries. With support from Bitmain , we also promote global financial education and financial inclusion, enabling people around the world to share in the opportunities of the digital economy. Safe and Sustainable Mining for the Future In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. DOT Miners prioritizes the security of users’ funds and information. By maintaining transparent operations and adhering to national compliance standards, we provide investors with solid protection, allowing them to focus on profits with peace of mind. Furthermore, all mining sites are powered by renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. This not only reduces environmental pollution but also increases sustainable returns for investors, allowing every participant to reap the dual benefits of both wealth and environmental protection. To learn more, please visit the DOT Miners official website or download the official App to get the service at your fingertips.
Solana
SOL$187.89-3.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,688.28-0.91%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02096-1.13%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189+0.05%
GET
GET$0.012064-2.36%
XRP
XRP$3.0911-0.22%
Polkadot
DOT$3.935-1.60%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/13 21:00
Since June, institutional purchases of ETH have accounted for 3.8% of the circulating supply, and stablecoins on the Ethereum chain account for 40% of blockchain fees.

Since June, institutional purchases of ETH have accounted for 3.8% of the circulating supply, and stablecoins on the Ethereum chain account for 40% of blockchain fees.

PANews reported on August 13 that Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick said that since June, institutional purchases of ETH have accounted for 3.8% of the circulating supply, which is twice
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0934+1.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,479.93-3.01%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/13 20:57
Block to issue $1.5 billion in senior bonds for corporate operations and strategic investments

Block to issue $1.5 billion in senior bonds for corporate operations and strategic investments

PANews reported on August 13 that payment service provider Block, Inc. announced that the company plans to issue senior bonds totaling US$1.5 billion through private placement. The funds raised will
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.17-7.15%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/13 20:42
Analysis: Institutional funds account for 75% of Coinbase Bitcoin trading volume, which may indicate price rise

Analysis: Institutional funds account for 75% of Coinbase Bitcoin trading volume, which may indicate price rise

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to analysis by Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, institutional funds accounted for 75% of Bitcoin trading volume on Coinbase yesterday. Historical data
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0001968-6.46%
MAY
MAY$0.05023-1.91%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/13 20:38
Bitdeer's self-mined Bitcoin production reached 282 in July, a 39% increase from the previous month.

Bitdeer's self-mined Bitcoin production reached 282 in July, a 39% increase from the previous month.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to a report by crypto mining company Bitdeer Technologies Group, the output of self-mined bitcoins in July reached 282, an increase of about
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/13 20:28
Trump considering 11 candidates for Fed chair, including David Zervos and Rick Rieder

Trump considering 11 candidates for Fed chair, including David Zervos and Rick Rieder

PANews reported on August 13 that sources revealed that US President Trump is evaluating 11 candidates to succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerwell, whose term ends in May 2025. The new
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.245+1.00%
MAY
MAY$0.05023-1.91%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/13 20:25
Ethereum ICO participants sold another 4,283 ETH, making a profit of approximately $366.8 million on the 100,000 ETH they purchased for $31,000.

Ethereum ICO participants sold another 4,283 ETH, making a profit of approximately $366.8 million on the 100,000 ETH they purchased for $31,000.

PANews reported on August 13th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an Ethereum ICO participant recently sold 4,283 ETH for $18.97 million. Since 2021, he has sold a total of 44,284
Ethereum
ETH$4,479.93-3.01%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/13 20:21
Skycorp Solar, a publicly listed company, has launched a strategic digital asset reserve, purchasing 32.76 ETH in its first transaction.

Skycorp Solar, a publicly listed company, has launched a strategic digital asset reserve, purchasing 32.76 ETH in its first transaction.

PANews reported on August 13th that Skycorp Solar Group, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced the launch of a strategic digital asset reserve account and began investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins,
Ethereum
ETH$4,479.93-3.01%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/13 20:19
BNB Chain Launches Annual Awards to Celebrate Its 5th Anniversary; Winners Will Be Announced on September 5th

BNB Chain Launches Annual Awards to Celebrate Its 5th Anniversary; Winners Will Be Announced on September 5th

PANews reported on August 13 that BNB Chain announced the launch of the "BNB Chain Annual Awards 2025" to recognize projects and builders that promote Web3 innovation and ecological development.
Binance Coin
BNB$835.5-1.02%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/13 20:13

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"