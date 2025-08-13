2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
AI project Sapien will conduct a TGE on August 20, with 5% airdropped to early contributors

PANews reported on August 13th that the Sapien Foundation will hold its SAPIEN Token Generation Event (TGE) on August 20th, issuing and distributing its initial tokens. Built on Coinbase's Layer-2
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01536-1.72%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-0.64%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6032-1.59%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004224-1.67%
PANews2025/08/13 21:45
Trump’s ABTC Makes Major Bitcoin Buy Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp., has added 1,726 bitcoin to its holdings, expanding its strategic reserve as part of a summer acquisition push. Trump-Linked ABTC Grows Bitcoin Stash Past $250M Mark Hut 8 disclosed in its quarterly filing that the purchases occurred between July 1 and Aug. 6 at […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.248+1.03%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03945-1.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.16265-2.55%
Particl
PART$0.1743--%
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/13 21:30
AguilaTrades opened a 15x leveraged short position of 5,000 ETH at $4,684.59

PANews reported on August 13 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades' $ETH long and $BTC short operations this morning lasted only two hours before he made a profit of
Bitcoin
BTC$117,690.4-0.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,480.12-3.00%
PANews2025/08/13 21:25
Publicly listed Thumzup Media announces expansion into cryptocurrency mining and blockchain investments

PANews reported on August 13 that Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a listed company, announced a strategic expansion of its Digital Asset Library (DAT) strategy to cover large-scale cryptocurrency mining
PANews2025/08/13 21:22
SHIB burn rate soars as single wallet removes 85m tokens from supply

Shiba Inu's daily burn rate rose dramatically, coinciding with an increase in its price.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001298-0.15%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000627+0.64%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02803+0.82%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02805-4.23%
Crypto.news2025/08/13 21:18
Shrapnel developer secures $19.5 million in funding, led by Gala Games

PANews reported on August 13th that Seattle-based game studio Neon Machine has secured $19.5 million in funding, with the latest round led by Gala Games, with participation from Griffin Gaming
Neon EVM
NEON$0.0873-1.62%
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.9022-3.22%
Gala
GALA$0.01679-0.53%
PANews2025/08/13 21:14
Sign Foundation Completes First $12 Million $SIGN Buyback

PANews reported on August 13 that the Sign Foundation announced that it had successfully completed the repurchase of $SIGN tokens worth US$12 million, of which US$8 million was purchased through
Sign
SIGN$0.06984+1.21%
PANews2025/08/13 21:07
Biopharmaceutical expert Dr. Michael Baran joins Sei's DeSci venture capital fund, Sapien Capital

PANews reported on August 13th that Sapien Capital, a subsidiary of the Sei Foundation, announced that biomedical expert Dr. Michael Baran has joined the team as a strategic advisor for
SEI
SEI$0.3252-2.48%
SUI Desci Agents
DESCI$0.0004026+66.98%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000777-2.01%
FUND
FUND$0.03012-24.70%
PANews2025/08/13 21:05
BitPay integrates Solana, enabling global payments with SOL, USDC, and USDT

BitPay has integrated Solana into its platform, enabling users and merchants to buy, store, send, receive, swap, and spend SOL and Solana-based stablecoins. In a press release shared with crypto.news, BitPay announced that it has integrated the Solana blockchain into…
Solana
SOL$187.89-3.20%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Suilend
SEND$0.544+1.17%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08778+3.72%
Crypto.news2025/08/13 21:04
ZachXBT: North Korean IT personnel exposed as operating 30+ fake identities, involved in $680,000 attack

PANews reported on August 13th that ZachXBT revealed that a source hacked into the devices of North Korean IT personnel and discovered that a small team of them had obtained
PANews2025/08/13 21:02

Zprávy, co právě letí

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"