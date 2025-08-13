Trump’s ABTC Makes Major Bitcoin Buy Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp., has added 1,726 bitcoin to its holdings, expanding its strategic reserve as part of a summer acquisition push. Trump-Linked ABTC Grows Bitcoin Stash Past $250M Mark Hut 8 disclosed in its quarterly filing that the purchases occurred between July 1 and Aug. 6 at […]