2025-08-16 Saturday

After more than two decades scaling exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and capital markets businesses at Goldman Sachs, Invesco, and BlackRock, Jürgen Blumberg has joined Centrifuge as chief operating officer. Centrifuge is a DeFi platform for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) and using them as collateral in decentralized lending. Blumberg believes the decentralized finance sector is now experiencing a turning point—one that mirrors the transformative rise of ETFs in traditional finance. From ETFs to DeFi Disruption Asked why he chose this moment to leave traditional finance for DeFi, Blumberg frames it in the context of what he calls the industry’s “ETF moment.” He sees clear parallels between the early skepticism around ETFs and the current perceptions of DeFi, noting that both began as disruptive innovations challenging entrenched systems. “I was always fascinated by the markets—how order books work, how instruments exchange on different venues,” Blumberg says. “The first five years of my career were in trading, and then I moved into my first ETF role. Even back then, I was convinced ETFs would replace mutual funds. It took 15 years, but now ETFs as a category are bigger than mutual funds.” He sees parallels between ETFs’ early days and the current DeFi sector : “ETFs were a new technology in traditional finance. Today, DeFi is a completely new ecosystem aiming to disrupt, offering solutions to the cost, time, and access limitations of traditional products. In DeFi, everybody can access markets—24/7.” Clearing Misconceptions About DeFi Blumberg explains that many in traditional finance view DeFi as volatile or risky, but that perception overlooks its structural advantages. “Those who take the time to understand DeFi will see it’s similar to traditional finance—just with different terminology. TVL is the same as AUM, liquidity pools are like exchanges, and derivatives exist on both sides. It’s a fascinating world with the power to disrupt how things are done today.” Tokenization: Not All Tokens Are Equal Recalling an old ETF industry saying—“not every ETF is created equal”—Blumberg applies it to tokenization. The phrase means that while all ETFs fall under the same general category, their structure, risk profile, and quality can vary. “There are tokens that are derivative structures and not fully backed by the underlying asset. Then there are fund tokens, like ours, that are fully backed, giving holders direct access to the assets. Just because something is called a token doesn’t mean it carries the same structure or risk.” Global Regulatory Competition and Centrifuge’s Growth Blumberg also sees regulatory momentum happening worldwide. “At the moment, progress is coming from the U.S. But Europe is moving forward too—Luxembourg is making progress, the EU has MiCA , and many ETP issuers choose Switzerland as their domicile. In Asia, Hong Kong and Singapore are advancing in certain areas. There’s a global competition to attract the smartest ideas and allow controlled innovation.” Centrifuge, he adds, is on the cusp of major progress. “We’re approaching the $1 billion TVL mark. With partnerships such as S&P and others we’ll soon announce, we’re well positioned to keep growing.” ONE. BILLION. DOLLARS. TVL.🔥 The flywheel is spinning. We've been heads down building since 2017, and now our onchain ecosystem has hit its first billion. The first billy was the hardest. The next ones are inevitable. 🚀 Onwards and upwards!!! pic.twitter.com/Ip4pq0qDzY — Centrifuge (@centrifuge) August 12, 2025 For Blumberg, the decisive reason to leave the security of large financial institutions was his conviction that the most meaningful innovation in the next decade will come from startups, not incumbents.
CryptoNews2025/08/14 00:07
Beam Foundation announces its treasury allocation: including $17.9 million in Aethir, $22 million in Sophon, and more

Beam Foundation announces its treasury allocation: including $17.9 million in Aethir, $22 million in Sophon, and more

PANews reported on August 13th that Beam Finance stated in a statement that the Beam Foundation's finance team maintains a healthy treasury through strategic investments, DeFi innovation, and diversified allocations.
Market News: Canary Trump Coin ETF has been registered in Delaware, USA

Market News: Canary Trump Coin ETF has been registered in Delaware, USA

PANews reported on August 13 that according to market information, the Canary TRUMP COIN ETF has been registered in Delaware, USA.
A whale deposited $3.36 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened leveraged short positions in BTC, ETH, and SOL.

A whale deposited $3.36 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened leveraged short positions in BTC, ETH, and SOL.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $3.36 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened short positions in $BTC (40x leverage), $ETH
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$569 million, mainly due to the long position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$569 million, mainly due to the long position

PANews reported on August 13th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $569 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $401 million
A user opened a long position of $85 million in SOL with 20x leverage, resulting in a 24-hour floating profit of $4.6 million.

A user opened a long position of $85 million in SOL with 20x leverage, resulting in a 24-hour floating profit of $4.6 million.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Nansen monitoring, a 30-day smart trader held a long position in $SOL worth $85 million with 20x leverage, with unrealized gains of
A whale sold approximately $4.4 million worth of $WLFI at an average price of $0.17 two weeks ago, missing out on potential profits of over $5 million.

A whale sold approximately $4.4 million worth of $WLFI at an average price of $0.17 two weeks ago, missing out on potential profits of over $5 million.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the pre-sale market price of $WLFI tokens in WhalesMarket reached US$0.37, an increase of about 25 times compared to the
DEF-AI 2025, the largest conference on Web3 and AI in the region, to be held in Tbilisi

DEF-AI 2025, the largest conference on Web3 and AI in the region, to be held in Tbilisi

DEF-AI 2025, a large-scale event in the field of Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI) organized by DGFI Conference team, will take place on September 19, 2025, at Republic Event Hall in Tbilisi. This is the fourth edition of the conference, which has become a leading platform for innovators, industry leaders, and professionals working at the […] Сообщение DEF-AI 2025, the largest conference on Web3 and AI in the region, to be held in Tbilisi появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Metaplanet Unveils Bitcoin-Backed Yield Curve In Bid To Take On Japan’s Bond Market

Metaplanet Unveils Bitcoin-Backed Yield Curve In Bid To Take On Japan’s Bond Market

Metaplanet is rolling out a Bitcoin-backed yield curve and a preferred share program aimed at making BTC a credible form of collateral in Japan’s capital markets, a move aimed at
