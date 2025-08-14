2025-08-16 Saturday

Ether ETFs Extend Dominance With Another Half-Billion Inflow

Ether ETFs Extend Dominance With Another Half-Billion Inflow

Ether ETFs extended their momentum with a $523.92 million inflow, marking two days of extraordinary institutional demand. Bitcoin ETFs remained in positive territory with a $66 million net gain despite notable outflows from ARKB and GBTC. Blackrock and Fidelity Drive $524 Million ETH ETF Surge As BTC ETFs Add $66 Million If Monday’s record-breaking ether […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 02:30
Why Billionaire Michael Saylor's Strategy Outperforms Bitcoin – Here's What You Need to Know

Why Billionaire Michael Saylor’s Strategy Outperforms Bitcoin – Here’s What You Need to Know

Billionaire Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, has once again taken to X (formerly Twitter) to explain why shares of $MSTR trade at a premium to Bitcoin’s net asset value (NAV). In his post , Saylor attributed this advantage to four key factors: Credit Amplification, Options Advantage, Passive Flows, and Superior Institutional Access—benefits that equity and credit instruments offer over commodity assets like Bitcoin. $MSTR trades at a premium to Bitcoin NAV due to Credit Amplification, an Options Advantage, Passive Flows, and superior Institutional Access that equity and credit instruments provide compared to commodities. pic.twitter.com/AYQlytS4ID — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 13, 2025 Credit Amplification: Leveraging to Maximize Bitcoin Exposure Strategy uses intelligent leverage to achieve 2x–4x amplification of Bitcoin exposure. This level of credit-based positioning is unavailable for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) or direct Bitcoin holdings. By strategically tapping into credit markets, MSTR can enhance returns when Bitcoin’s price rises, effectively multiplying the impact of favorable market moves. This approach, however, also increases risk in downturns, reflecting the high-conviction nature of Saylor’s long-term Bitcoin bet . Options Advantage: Deeper and More Liquid Derivatives Markets Another differentiator is Strategy’s $100 billion+ in open interest within the options market. In comparison, spot Bitcoin ETPs have around $30 billion, while CME Bitcoin futures sit at roughly $20 billion in open interest. This liquidity and market depth give MSTR more flexibility for institutional traders and hedgers, making it a more dynamic vehicle for large-scale strategic plays than Bitcoin itself. Passive Flows: Index Inclusion Drives Steady Capital Unlike Bitcoin or its ETPs, Strategy benefits from passive flows due to its inclusion in major equity indices such as the NASDAQ 100, MSCI, and Russell 1000. This means that as investors pour money into index funds and ETFs tracking these benchmarks, a portion of that capital automatically flows into MSTR shares. This consistent demand adds a structural tailwind to MSTR’s market performance, further widening the premium over Bitcoin’s NAV. Institutional Access: Bigger Capital Pools Than Bitcoin Institutional access is where MSTR’s advantage is perhaps most pronounced. The company’s equity and credit profile provides access to an estimated $35 trillion in equity and $60 trillion in credit markets. By contrast, spot Bitcoin ETPs tap into about $700 billion in private capital, and physical Bitcoin is limited to less than $150 billion. This broader institutional reach gives MSTR more avenues to attract capital, execute financing strategies, and scale exposure. Saylor’s post reinforces his core message: Strategy isn’t just a Bitcoin proxy—it’s a leveraged, institutionally integrated vehicle that combines the advantages of traditional equity markets with a laser-focused Bitcoin strategy. For investors seeking amplified Bitcoin exposure with deep market infrastructure, Saylor argues, $MSTR offers a unique edge.
CryptoNews2025/08/14 02:12
Coinbase partners with Squads to accelerate USDC adoption on Solana

Coinbase partners with Squads to accelerate USDC adoption on Solana

Coinbase is teaming up with Squads to bolster the adoption of the USDC stablecoin on the Solana blockchain. Squads, a decentralized finance layer on Solana (SOL), announced the strategic partnership with Coinbase on Aug. 13, noting the collaboration aims at…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 02:02
3 key reasons Cardano could hit new highs in 2025, and 1 other coin to watch closely

3 key reasons Cardano could hit new highs in 2025, and 1 other coin to watch closely

Cardano gains momentum as ADA builds quietly, while another under-the-radar project heats up for a potential breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/14 01:50
Qubic crypto surges 25% after the Monero attack

Qubic crypto surges 25% after the Monero attack

Qubic's attack against Monero brought attention to its mining pool, causing a surge in its price.
Crypto.news2025/08/14 01:27
XRP, ETH rebound spark cloud mining boom: APT Miner helps investors secure daily stable returns

XRP, ETH rebound spark cloud mining boom: APT Miner helps investors secure daily stable returns

XRP jumps 35% as Ethereum breaks resistance, driving interest in stable, passive income via cloud mining. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/08/14 01:26
Bitcoin Rallies as Markets Anticipate September Rate Cut

Bitcoin Rallies as Markets Anticipate September Rate Cut

The leading cryptocurrency soared to $122K Wednesday morning as the broader crypto market broke the $4 trillion threshold once again this week. Growing Bets on Fed Rate Cut in September Send Bitcoin Higher Bitcoin topped $122K on Wednesday as expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September increased to 99.9% […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 01:19
SKALE crypto spikes 32% amid It Remains integration

SKALE crypto spikes 32% amid It Remains integration

SKALE, the gas-free blockchain designed to scale gaming, artificial intelligence, and high-performance decentralized applications, has seen its native token trade as high as $0.032 as top cryptocurrencies edge higher. While the gains for SKALE (SKL) crypto in the past 24…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 01:07
Revolut adds RedStone's RED to expand retail access to RWA market plumbing

Revolut adds RedStone’s RED to expand retail access to RWA market plumbing

Revolut has given its 60 million users a backstage pass to the real-world asset (RWA) revolution. By listing RedStone’s RED token, the fintech giant is enabling retail investors to stake in the oracle network quietly powering BlackRock, Apollo, and VanEck’s…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 00:25
How Solana validators game the chain to earn more rewards: report

How Solana validators game the chain to earn more rewards: report

Solana validators are earning rewards by actively slowing down block production, which is not good for normal users.
Crypto.news2025/08/14 00:20

