Yu Weiwen: Avoid excessive speculation in stablecoins. At best, only a few stablecoin licenses will be issued in the initial stage.
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue talked about stablecoins again. With the recent hot speculation of the stablecoin concept,
PANews
2025/07/23 10:14
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release summary of rules for stablecoin issuers next week
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will release a summary of the rules for stablecoin issuers next week.
PANews
2025/07/23 10:13
Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door seminar on "New Opportunities in the Capital Market: RDA" to discuss topics such as RWA
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the WeChat public account of Shanghai Data Exchange, which was introduced by Jinshi, on July 21, Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door
PANews
2025/07/23 10:10
A new wallet received another 33,644 ETH from FalconX, equivalent to about $126 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 33,644 ETH (worth $126 million) from FalconX. The wallet currently holds a total
PANews
2025/07/23 09:59
Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next
PANews
2025/07/23 09:50
ARK Invest Acquires $182 Million of BMNR Common Stock to Help BitMine Advance Its Ethereum Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine announced on Tuesday that ARK Invest has acquired 4,773,444 shares of BitMine common stock BMNR, with a total value
PANews
2025/07/23 09:46
Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX
PANews reported on July 23 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past day, 226.6 million PENGU (worth $9.05 million) continued to be transferred out of the
PANews
2025/07/23 09:39
WLFI associated address spent 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the past 20 minutes
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, WLFI associated address 0x77a...F94F6 spent a total of 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the
PANews
2025/07/23 09:38
South Korean regulators order to stop the country's ETFs from expanding their holdings of crypto stocks such as Coinbase
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Korea Herald, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea recently issued verbal guidance to domestic asset management companies, requiring them not
PANews
2025/07/23 09:33
WLFI’s associated address added another 1,740 ETH 2 minutes ago, worth $6.5 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address added another 1,740 ETH (worth $6.5 million) 2 minutes ago. In the past
PANews
2025/07/23 09:23
