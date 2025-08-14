Burza MEXC
Google clarifies non-custodial wallets not part of recent ban on unlicensed crypto exchanges and wallets
Google Play released a policy statement on Wednesday, requiring crypto exchange and wallet developers to register with regulatory agencies before it will list their apps on its platform. The company added that non-custodial wallets do not fall under the new policy.
Fxstreet
2025/08/14 07:19
Insider: Crypto wallet MetaMask may release details of stablecoin mUSD this week
PANews reported on August 14 that according to CoinDesk, people familiar with the matter revealed that MetaMask is likely to announce details of its stablecoin mUSD, which is pegged to
PANews
2025/08/14 07:14
Coinbase Adds Useless Coin (USELESS) to its Listing Roadmap
PANews reported on August 14 that according to an official announcement, Coinbase will add Useless Coin (USELESS) to its coin listing roadmap.
PANews
2025/08/14 07:07
Coinbase to Open WalletConnect (WCT) Trading
PANews reported on August 14th that Coinbase will add support for the WalletConnect Token (WCT) on the Optimism Network, according to an official announcement. Trading will begin on or after
PANews
2025/08/14 07:05
UK’s Vaultz Capital Expands Bitcoin Treasury With £1.5M Purchase
London-based digital asset firm Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE: V3TC) purchased an additional 17.146721 BTC on Aug. 13, 2025, significantly expanding its corporate bitcoin treasury holdings. Vaultz Capital Bitcoin Holdings Grow to 135 After Latest Buy Vaultz Capital plc acquired the bitcoin for a total consideration of £1,519,893.73, equating to an average price of £88,640.49 per […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 07:05
The three major U.S. stock indices closed higher, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting record closing highs.
PANews reported on August 14th that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.04%, the S&P 500 up
PANews
2025/08/14 07:00
Tempo, the new public blockchain, is a collaboration between Stripe and Paradigm. Project analysis and strategic intentions are analyzed.
Author: Zz, ChainCatcher In August 2025, a job posting briefly posted on the website of the crypto lobbying group "Blockchain Association" revealed for the first time that financial technology giant
PANews
2025/08/14 07:00
FBI warns of fake lawyers targeting past crypto scam victims
FBI investigators say a disturbing new fraud tactic is spreading: con artists posing as attorneys are cold-contacting crypto scam victims, promising fund recovery before stealing even more. The scheme preys on desperation with alarming sophistication. In an alert issued August…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 06:03
Bitcoin Breaks $123K as Momentum Builds
Bitcoin blasted past the $123,000 mark on Wednesday, breaking that barrier for the first time since July 14, 2025. On Aug. 13, bitcoin’s climb added 2.6% against the U.S. dollar, stacking up a 6.2% gain over the past seven days. The world’s largest crypto by market value now boasts a staggering $2.44 trillion valuation. This […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 06:00
DeFi Education Fund, Andreesen Horowitz Demand SEC Create Blockchain ‘Safe Harbor’
Crypto advocacy initiative the DeFi Education Fund and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) are encouraging the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to develop a “safe harbor” for apps pertaining to the blockchain sector, according to an August 13 blog post published on the a16z website. SEC Asked to Create Blockchain Safe Harbor Both the DeFi Education Fund and a16z submitted proposals to the SEC on August 12 in a bid to persuade the federal regulator to create a “safe harbor” for blockchain-powered apps. We were thrilled to partner with @a16zcrypto in this safe harbor submission to the SEC. To learn more about our submission, check out our blog post in the reply 🫡 https://t.co/VObzHJoUBR pic.twitter.com/cYBEa4Z0Uq — DeFi Education Fund (@fund_defi) August 13, 2025 “The SEC has previously taken the position—through enforcement actions and Wells notices—that developers of apps could be deemed brokers if they enabled users to transact in securities,” the blog post reads. As a solution, the two entities posit that the SEC provides a “rebuttable presumption” that software interfaces used for peer-to-peer transactions would not be engaged in “broker-dealer activity.” “Concerns about the SEC’s prior approach aren’t just about inconvenient regulatory burdens,” the blog post states. “Requiring broker registration for neutral apps would force software developers to take on roles and responsibilities they never assumed—acting as gatekeepers, taking custody, and intermediating activity—all of which undermine the benefits of blockchain systems and create new risks for users,” the blog post continues. Will the SEC Go Through With the Crypto-Focused Proposal? News of a16z and the DeFi Education Fund’s submitted proposals comes just months after a16z urged SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce to construct a “digital collectible” safe harbor at the federal regulator . “The Commission should create a safe harbor (either through a Commission-level policy statement, by providing Commission-level guidance, or by adopting formal rules) that provides objective conditions under which ordinary transactions of collectible tokens are excluded from securities laws,” a16z’s March letter to Peirce states. Taken together, the proposals reflect a continuing push by industry advocates to persuade the SEC to carve out regulatory space that shields blockchain developers from unintended legal obligations while preserving the technology’s core benefits.
CryptoNews
2025/08/14 05:49
