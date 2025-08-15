Burza MEXC
Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities
PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
PANews
2025/08/16 00:05
Main Street Completes $400,000 in Funding, with Sonic as Investor
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to CryptoRank, the DeFi project Main Street completed an undisclosed round of funding on August 15th, raising $400,000 from Sonic. The specific funding
PANews
2025/08/15 23:50
Longling Capital's associated wallet sold 7,000 ETH during the market downturn
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 15th, a wallet at address 0x3478, associated with Longling Capital, sold 7,000 ETH during the market downturn, cashing out approximately $31.82 million.
PANews
2025/08/15 23:47
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$397 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on August 15th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $397 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.6566 million
PANews
2025/08/15 23:30
RIA Novosti: The talks will cover the entire scope of Russia-US relations, not just the Ukrainian issue
PANews reported on August 15th that according to RIA Novosti, a Russian envoy described the atmosphere before the Putin-Trump meeting as "tense." The talks will cover the entire scope of
PANews
2025/08/15 23:27
DeFi Dev Corp. increased its SOL holdings to 1.42 million, with SPS increasing by 9%.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to GlobeNewswire, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced that it has purchased 110,000 SOL tokens at an average price of approximately $201.68, for
PANews
2025/08/15 23:14
Hedge Fund Brevan Howard Reveals $2.3 Billion in Bitcoin Holdings
PANews reported on August 15th that Brevan Howard, a hedge fund with $20 billion under management, disclosed in its latest 13F filing that it holds 37,506,057 shares of IBIT, valued
PANews
2025/08/15 23:12
The billion-dollar Ethereum wallet that no one can unlock — why?
Bitcoin Pizza Day and the lost Newport hard drive have company — an Ethereum wallet worth over a billion dollars, frozen since 2014. The untouched Ethereum wallet of Rain Lõhmus In the summer of 2014, Ethereum (ETH) was still a…
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 23:02
Putin leaves for Alaska
PANews reported on August 15 that according to Russian media reports, Russian President Putin's special plane has taken off from Magadan in Russia's Far East and flew to Anchorage, the
PANews
2025/08/15 23:00
DCG sues subsidiary Genesis for over $105 million
PANews reported on August 15th that Digital Currency Group ( DCG) has filed a lawsuit against its subsidiary, Genesis Global Capital , in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern
PANews
2025/08/15 22:57
