CoinShares First EU Asset Manager to Gain MiCA Authorisation

CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has announced its French subsidiary, CoinShares Asset Management, has received authorisation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation. With this latest approval, CoinShares became the first regulated asset management firm in continental Europe to be authorised under MiCA. The MiCA authorisation adds to CoinShares’ existing regulatory approvals, making it the only asset management firm in continental Europe currently holding all three licences. These include the AIFM licence, covering alternative investment fund management and delegated UCITS activity. The MiFID licence governs portfolio management and advisory services on traditional financial instruments. Now with the MiCA authorisation allowing portfolio management and advisory services on crypto-assets. Redefining Standards for Crypto Asset Management? The MiCA authorisation gives CoinShares the legal and operational framework to offer professional investment management services throughout the EU’s financial ecosystem. The firm’s current passporting now includes jurisdictions such as France, Germany, Cyprus, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands. “Receiving MiCA authorisation from the AMF is a pivotal milestone, not just for CoinShares, but for the entire European digital asset industry,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, co-founder and CEO of CoinShares. “With MiCA, we now have a clear, harmonised structure across the EU, and CoinShares is proud to be the first in continental Europe to meet that standard as a fully regulated asset manager.” said Mognetti. Circle’s Policy Head Patrick Hansen recently shared via X that 59 MiCA authorisations have been granted across the EU so far. This includes 39 for Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) and 14 for stablecoin issuers. 𝐌𝐢𝐂𝐀 6-𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨-𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 🇪🇺 6 months into MiCA’s application for CASPs — and 12 months for stablecoins — here’s… pic.twitter.com/5mZwOg30qq — Patrick Hansen (@paddi_hansen) July 7, 2025 With its new authorisation, CoinShares said it is positioned to operate as a regulated counterparty for institutional investors looking for exposure to digital assets in line with fiduciary and compliance rules. Mognetti adds that this authorisation shows the legitimacy and staying power of crypto assets within a modern investment environment. CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval In June, CoinShares filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF), advancing institutional efforts to gain exposure to the blockchain sector. The filing, initially submitted on June 13, remains under SEC review as of July 2025. If approved, the CoinShares Solana ETF would be listed on Nasdaq, offering investors direct exposure to SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana network. The filing also notes that a portion of the ETF’s SOL holdings may be staked through approved providers, allowing the fund to generate staking rewards in addition to tracking price performance.
CryptoNews2025/07/23 20:41
The US GENIUS Act Was Enacted, DOT Miners Officially Launched XRP & DOGE Cloud Mining Solutions

On July 18, 2025, US President Donald Trump officially signed the landmark GENIUS Act, marking the official entry of the United States into a new era of federally regulated stablecoins. As a crypto asset closely linked to fiat currency, XRP has been favored by policy dividends due to its application in cross-border settlement, and DOGE is also ushering in a new peak of development due to its wide range of payment uses and community driving force. Driven by this major policy benefit, the global compliant cloud mining platform DOT Miners announced a comprehensive upgrade of its infrastructure and officially opened exclusive high-yield cloud mining contracts for XRP and DOGE. Users do not need any mining machines or technical thresholds, and can earn up to $8,700 a day. How to Achieve Long-term Stable Passive Income through DOT Miners? With just a few simple steps, you can start your digital mining journey and enjoy the benefits every day without complicated operations : Register an account: It only takes a few seconds to complete the registration, and new users can receive a mining start-up fund worth $15, and experience real benefits without pre-recharge. Choose a matching income plan : The platform provides a variety of flexible contract plans, tailored to different users’ funds and return expectations: Daily income automatic settlement: The system settles mining income on a regular basis every day. Users can log in to the backend to view the details at any time. The principal will be fully returned after the contract expires, saving time and peace of mind. 6 Reasons to Choose DOT Miners 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All its businesses comply with local financial regulatory policies. The contract information is clear and transparent to ensure that the flow of funds can be traced throughout the process. 2. Easy operation, no equipment required No need to purchase mining machines or technical knowledge, just a few clicks on your mobile phone or computer, you can easily start the exclusive mining process. 3. Green energy driven, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are deployed in Northern Europe and Africa, with renewable energy accounting for 100%. It not only ensures stable operation, but also reflects environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple crypto asset payments Whether you hold mainstream currencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC or SOL, the platform supports seamless recharge and income management. 5. Industry giants endorsement, strength guarantee The world’s leading crypto mining machine manufacturer “Bitmain” provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening the security of technology and supply chain. 6. Multiple security protections to ensure asset security The entire site uses Cloudflare defense, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multiple identity authentication mechanisms to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Every time you invite a friend to successfully register and invest, you will receive a lifetime rebate of 4.5% of the other party’s investment amount, unlimited number of people, real-time payment, and build your own “digital asset network”. About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for global users. The platform focuses on BTC mining and blockchain facility expansion. It currently covers more than 100 countries and regions and serves more than 5 million users. With the technical support and investment of Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and has strict risk control, but also actively carries out financial inclusion and education programs around the world to help more people reach the future of blockchain and digital economy.
CryptoNews2025/07/23 20:37
COME Mining: Where Bitcoin Holders Find Trust and Opportunity

Allen is an early holder of Bitcoin , and has experienced the rise and fall of Bitcoin from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. He is well aware of the value of Bitcoin, but is increasingly worried about the opportunity cost of idle assets. “I don’t want to sell my BTC, but I don’t want it to just sit there in my wallet,” he said. COME Mining does not require Allen to sell BTC, but through the on-chain smart contract and cold wallet protection, his BTC can participate in the mining revenue sharing. On the premise of ensuring asset isolation and security, continuous and transparent income is achieved. “This is the first time I feel that digital assets can ‘work.’” Alan’s BTC is no longer dormant, but has become a real “means of production” in the COME Mining ecosystem. More and more BTC holders like Allen are making the same choice – let assets appreciate in security and let trust be realized on the chain. How to Start Earning a Daily Income with COME Mining Step 1: Register an account It takes less than a minute to create your free account and get a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free as your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a plan We offer a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, COME Mining can meet your needs. Step 3: Start earning It is easy to control the growth of income without any management. Daily earnings will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can also withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. After purchasing the contract, the income will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more income. Everything is safe and transparent – official operation, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere, one-click download of the official APP , support Apple and Android mobile APP applications. Platform Advantages Get an instant bonus of $15 upon registration . High profit levels and daily payouts. No other service fees or management fees. The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get a referral bonus of up to $70,000. McAfee® security protection. Cloudflare® security protection. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human online technical support. Safe and Reliable COME Mining is committed to providing a compliant and transparent investment environment for every investor. With military-grade security, smart contract technology and cold wallet asset isolation mechanism, we fully protect your funds and help you make steady profits. Unlike improper platforms or short-term plans, COME Mining has built its reputation on sustained returns, honest performance and real-time transparency. Whether you are an early BTC investor or a cryptocurrency novice, this is your opportunity to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to a sustainable, AI-driven blockchain infrastructure. To learn more about COME Mining, please visit the official website: https://comemining.com/ to explore and start your investment income journey with one click.
CryptoNews2025/07/23 20:32
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer: Ethereum is experiencing a sharp rise due to a surge in structural demand

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block , since May 15 , ETFs and corporate treasuries have purchased a total of about 2.83 million Ethereum ( ETH
PANews2025/07/23 20:13
Say Goodbye to Hoarding XRP! Under the GENIUS Act, Topnotch Crypto Boosts XRP Cloud Mining

As global digital asset regulation ushers in a major breakthrough, Topnotch Crypto today officially launched the world’s first XRP cloud mining contract that fully complies with the GENIUS Act regulatory framework. This landmark innovative solution will redefine the standard model for crypto asset returns and provide 8 million global users with a safe, transparent and efficient passive income channel. Compliance Innovation in the GENIUS Act Era Topnotch Crypto’s XRP cloud mining contract service strictly complies with the regulatory requirements of the GENIUS Act and has the following core features: Use smart contracts to automatically execute profit distribution, in compliance with the transparency provisions of Article 5.3 of the Act Implement a dynamic risk assessment mechanism to meet investor protection requirements All contracts are verified by third-party audit agencies “Our XRP cloud mining contract is not a simple technology product, but a digital asset tool that complies with modern financial regulatory standards,” said Topnotch Crypto CEO. Highlights of the New XRP Cloud Mining Contract Flexible term selection: a wide range of options from 1 day to 50 days to meet the specific needs of various groups of people. Ladder income structure: providing a daily yield of 1.2%-1.8% to maximize income. Security guarantee: multi-signature cold wallet storage, real-time monitoring system. How to Participate in the XRP Cloud Mining Service? Step 1: Register an account Go to Topnotch Crypto official website or download the official APP, register an account to get a $15 reward. Step 2: Top up XRP Go to the “Homepage”, get your exclusive XRP address, and complete the top-up operation. Step 3: Choose a mining plan Choose the ideal contract based on your goals and budget. Step 4: Start mining and get income After successfully purchasing the contract, the system will automatically start the BTC mining service for you, and the daily income will be automatically distributed to your personal account, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Strategic Upgrade for XRP Holders As an efficient payment asset, long-term holders of XRP can only passively wait for the price to rise. Now, Topnotch Crypto’s XRP cloud mining service brings you a new option: by purchasing a mining contract, your XRP can not only increase in value, but also generate real income every day, making the asset truly “alive”. User Income Plan: Make Crypto Growth within Reach To celebrate the implementation of the GENIUS Act, Topnotch Crypto launches a limited-time income enhancement plan: New users will receive $15 experience bonus upon registration Referral rewards upgraded to 4.5% income sharing Users can enjoy VIP exclusive income pool A New Step towards Financial Freedom, Starting Today! Topnotch Crypto’s XRP cloud mining contract will keep your digital assets from sleeping. Whether you are a long-term holder seeking additional income or a new user exploring the crypto world, this is an opportunity you can’t miss. Sign up now to experience the stable returns brought by smart mining, and let every XRP create value for you.
CryptoNews2025/07/23 20:12
Diamond Hands Epilogue: Betting on Bull Market Beta, Four Major Copycat Targets

Author: Lao Bai I haven't written a Diamond Hand series for two years. Today is the third edition, and it is probably the last edition of the Diamond Hand series.
PANews2025/07/23 20:00
CNBC: Goldman Sachs and New York Mellon to launch tokenized money market fund

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CNBC, Goldman Sachs has partnered with Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) to provide institutional investors with the ability to purchase
PANews2025/07/23 19:40
How Russia is using Kyrgyzstan’s crypto market to bypass sanctions: report

Has Russia turned Kyrgyzstan’s booming crypto market into a backdoor for moving funds? A new report sheds light on how Kyrgyz-registered exchanges are helping Russian networks evade sanctions. According to TRM Labs, Kyrgyzstan’s crypto industry has exploded from near-zero to…
Crypto.news2025/07/23 19:34
CoinShares obtains MiCA license, what’s next for the asset management firm?

European digital asset firm CoinShares has become the first continental European regulated asset management company to be granted a MiCA license. What does the license entail? According to a recent announcement, CoinShares Asset Management was granted authorization from the Markets…
Crypto.news2025/07/23 19:33
The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Bloomberg, the EU plans to quickly impose tariffs of the same proportion on US products worth about 100 billion euros if no
PANews2025/07/23 19:03

