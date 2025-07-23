Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
GitHub calls for European sovereign tech fund to support open source software
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the GitHub blog, open source software as digital infrastructure is vital to the economy and society, but its maintenance funds have long
FUND
$0.03012
-24.70%
OPEN
$0.0000000937
-0.84%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/23 22:57
Crypto ATMs were just banned in New Zealand: Here’s why it matters
New Zealand’s financial watchdog outlawed crypto ATMs, citing regulatory gaps and AML concerns and raising questions about retail access and compliance.
HERE
$0.00047
--%
WHY
$0.00000003359
+8.98%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/23 22:46
Trusta.AI responds to third-party contract fraud incident, official $TA tokens are safe
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Trusta.AI , an external fraud incident involving an unverified third-party contract ( 0x16d7c6f43df19778e382b7a84bcb8c763971a551 ) occurred on the blockchain recently . Trusta and
SAFE
$0.4322
-1.95%
AI
$0.1233
-0.88%
TA
$0.05282
+2.94%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/23 22:44
U.S. House Speaker: I am "disappointed" with Powell
PANews reported on July 23 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said he was "disappointed" with Federal Reserve Chairman Powell after U.S. President Trump continued to criticize the Fed Chairman for
U
$0.0254
-4.86%
TRUMP
$9.229
+0.83%
HOUSE
$0.021507
+17.64%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/23 22:39
The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally
New crypto priced under $0.01 claims 120,000% upside as investors wonder if it can outpace Cardano in the next bull run. #partnercontent
TOKEN
$0.01535
-1.72%
BULL
$0.003729
-3.24%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:36
Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone
PANews reported on July 23 that Gaia Labs, a decentralized AI infrastructure developer, announced the completion of a total of $20 million in seed and Series A financing. This round
GAIA
$0.06889
-9.03%
SEED
$0.001034
+0.48%
AI
$0.1233
-0.88%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/23 22:35
Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily
James, an engineer, went from skeptic to believer, earning daily through cloud mining on WinnerMining without technical skills or upfront costs. #partnercontent
CLOUD
$0.08193
-5.87%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:28
H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that H100 Group announced that the company purchased 117.93 bitcoins according to its bitcoin vault strategy, with an average purchase price of about 1.12 million
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/23 22:22
Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Sonic Labs, about 49 million $S have been distributed through Sonic Points, but the first season of airdrops has not yet ended.
SONIC
$0.2072
-0.03%
GEMS
$0.12425
+1.03%
NOT
$0.001932
+0.52%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/23 22:17
WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens
PANews reported on July 23 that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), backed by the Trump family, has reached a strategic partnership with Vaulta , pledging to invest $ 6
TRUMP
$9.229
+0.83%
LIBERTY
$0.13832
+19.94%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/23 22:15
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"