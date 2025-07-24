Burza MEXC
Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Joe McCann is gradually closing Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha Fund after the fund was accused of a sharp decline in value this
ALPHA
$0.01477
+1.51%
FUND
$0.03012
-24.70%
JOE
$0.157
--%
PANews
2025/07/24 08:06
Active loans on Ethereum lending protocols hit $30 billion, up $27 billion from January 2023
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the scale of active loans on the Ethereum lending protocol reached US$30 billion, an increase of US$27 billion from January 2023.
PANews
2025/07/24 07:51
Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) announced that it will hold an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New
HOLD
$0.00004221
-1.76%
PANews
2025/07/24 07:46
Appeals Court Rules NFTs Qualify for Trademark Protection, Yuga Labs Case Remanded for Retrial
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit made an important ruling in the case of Yuga Labs suing
U
$0.0254
-4.86%
BLOCK
$0.17
-7.30%
PANews
2025/07/24 07:41
JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
PANews
2025/07/24 07:19
Trump: Simple tariffs of 15% to 50% will be imposed on most countries
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, on the 23rd local time, US President Trump said that simple tariffs of 15% to 50% would be imposed on most
TRUMP
$9.219
+0.57%
PANews
2025/07/24 07:11
Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, after the passage of the landmark cryptocurrency legislation in the United States, Tether Holdings SA plans to resume operations in the
PANews
2025/07/24 07:08
Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK promises to use 1% of its revenue for BONK ecosystem head token
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK announced that it would use 1% of its total revenue to repurchase the top
BONK
$0.00002381
-4.41%
TOKEN
$0.01534
-1.66%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
STARTUP
$0.006447
+10.37%
LETSBONK
$0.05088
+4.45%
MEME
$0.001875
-9.55%
PANews
2025/07/24 07:04
Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
SECOND
$0.000008
+6.66%
PANews
2025/07/24 07:02
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30
PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
WHITE
$0.0005821
-6.32%
TRUMP
$9.219
+0.57%
HOUSE
$0.021505
+17.76%
PANews
2025/07/24 07:01
