2025-08-16 Saturday

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of
PANews2025/07/24 10:10
Azuki Partners with OpenSea to Release Mizuki Short Films as ERC-1155 Collectibles

Azuki Partners with OpenSea to Release Mizuki Short Films as ERC-1155 Collectibles

PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Azuki is working with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles. The proceeds will be used to support
PANews2025/07/24 10:03
Data assetization, how does Irys unlock the trillion-dollar storage track?

Data assetization, how does Irys unlock the trillion-dollar storage track?

Author: 0xResearcher Everyone is saying, “Data is the new oil.” But in the real world, most people are just passersby at a gas station on the side of the road,
PANews2025/07/24 10:00
New Solana Treasury Company Accelerate Plans to Raise $1.5 Billion, Joe McCann to Become CEO

New Solana Treasury Company Accelerate Plans to Raise $1.5 Billion, Joe McCann to Become CEO

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Unchained, Joe McCann, founder of crypto hedge fund Asymmetric, will serve as CEO of the newly established Solana treasury company Accelerate. The
PANews2025/07/24 09:57
Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Fidelity submitted documents to the US SEC to modify its spot Bitcoin ETF to allow physical redemption and creation.
PANews2025/07/24 09:52
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/24 Update: $zora continues to pull up and reaches a new high LetsBonk
PANews2025/07/24 09:52
CryptoQuant: Investors are shifting funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum and altcoins

CryptoQuant: Investors are shifting funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum and altcoins

PANews reported on July 24 that CryptoQuant posted on the X platform: "For the first time in more than a year: Ethereum spot trading volume exceeds Bitcoin. Last week, Ethereum
PANews2025/07/24 09:49
A whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long DOGE 10 times

A whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long DOGE 10 times

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged DOGE long position.
PANews2025/07/24 09:45
A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations, and his BTC and PEPE long orders have lost about $386,000

James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations, and his BTC and PEPE long orders have lost about $386,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations. His long positions in BTC (40 times) and PEPE (10
PANews2025/07/24 09:21

