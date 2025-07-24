2025-08-16 Saturday

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 24, 2025 – Ethereum Flips Bitcoin in Spot Volume as Whales Load Up on ETH Amid Altcoin Rotation

For the first time in over a year, Ethereum has overtaken Bitcoin in spot trading volume, signaling a potential shift in investor sentiment. According to CryptoQuant, ETH recorded $25.7 billion in spot volume last week, surpassing Bitcoin’s $24.4 billion. The ETH/BTC volume ratio broke above 1 for the first time since June 2024, as traders increasingly rotate funds into Ethereum and various altcoins. Seven newly created wallets have recently accumulated 466,253 ETH ($1.7B), including 40,591 ETH ($148M) added just today, as per Lookonchain data. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/24 12:22
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$332 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 14 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$332 million yesterday (July 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews2025/07/24 12:01
Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

“Solo is building a “trusted anonymous” on-chain identity system based on its original zkHE architecture, which is expected to break the “impossible triangle” that has long plagued Web3, that is,
PANews2025/07/24 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of $85.9628 million yesterday, continuing its net outflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 23, Eastern Time) was US$85.9628 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/07/24 11:59
Solana implemented SIMD-0256 yesterday, increasing the block limit by 20%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to crypto KOL MartyParty, Solana implemented an upgrade yesterday based on the SIMD-0256 proposal, increasing the block size by 20%. This upgrade increased
PANews2025/07/24 11:56
Publicly listed company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency acquisition costs have reached $9.6 million

PANews reported on July 24 that Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has purchased additional SUI tokens, bringing the total acquisition cost of its HYPE, SOL and SUI tokens
PANews2025/07/24 11:48
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

PANews reported on July 24 that Ripple issued a warning on the X platform, noting that XRP-related scams are increasing on the YouTube platform. After the scammers steal the account,
PANews2025/07/24 11:30
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of US$2.448 million and withdrawing all funds from
PANews2025/07/24 10:41
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the famous Japanese artist Takashi Murakami announced that he will launch the NFT series "108 Flowers Revised". The series is
PANews2025/07/24 10:34
A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @0x58bro deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions: 10x leveraged ETH short
PANews2025/07/24 10:22

