2025-08-16 Saturday

Gavin Wood to Restart Parity CEO Role at End of August

PANews reported on August 14th that Parity Technologies, the parent company of Polkadot, tweeted that Parity co-founder Gavin Wood will resume his CEO role at the end of August, replacing
Radiant Capital hacker sold 4,326 ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker continued to sell 4,326 ETH for 20.475 million DAI in the past hour. Since the
EF Co-Executive Director: The address that sold 2794.87 ETH yesterday does not belong to the Ethereum Foundation

PANews reported on August 14th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, tweeted that the 2,794.87 ETH sold by an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation, as reported
Google searches for "altcoin" have reached their highest level since 2021

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, Google searches for "altcoin" have reached their highest level since 2021, while interest in "Ethereum" has also reached a two-year peak,
A whale who once made $7.85 million in HYPE trading bought 166,800 HYPE

PANews reported on August 14th that Onchain Lens monitored a whale user who deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 166,820 HYPE tokens at $47.14. This whale had previously
Pantera: How to value BitMine after sweeping up 1 million ETH?

This article is from: Pantera; Original Article by Cosmo Jiang and Erik Lowe Compiled by Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily Editor's Note: On the evening of August 11th, BitMine Immersion Technologies,
Radiant Capital attackers sold 2,496 ETH, worth approximately $11.83 million

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker sold 2,496 ETH for $4,741 in exchange for $11.83 million worth of DAI. The platform
An institution/whale bought 33,402 ETH in the past 3 hours, and a total of about 379,000 ETH in the past 10 days.

According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an institution/whale created two new wallets in the past three hours and accumulated 33,402 ETH (US$158 million). In the past
A whale in the ETH band sold more than 10,000 ETH a week ago and bought 10,730 ETH 8 hours ago.

PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, an ETH whale sold 10,256 ETH on-chain for 39.336 million USDT at $3,835 a week ago (August 7). Eight
El Salvador's Bitcoin purchases netted $66 million in profits, a 115% return.

According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed $124,000, reaching a new all-time high. Since November 18, 2022, El Salvador has purchased one BTC per
