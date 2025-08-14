Burza MEXC
Analyst: Stablecoins and DeFi may unlock nearly $1 trillion in global economic value each year
PANews reported on August 14th that Jamie Coutts, chief cryptocurrency analyst at Real Vision, wrote on the X platform that stablecoins will eliminate trillions of dollars in economic friction, thereby
PANews
2025/08/14 11:11
Greenidge Mining Company Lost $4.1 Million in Q2, Produced 110 BTC
PANews reported on August 14th that Greenidge Generation Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, announced its second-quarter financial results. The company reported total revenue of $12.9 million, a net loss
PANews
2025/08/14 11:02
A whale sold some ETH to increase margin to avoid liquidation, currently losing $18 million
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale sold some of its ETH to increase margin to avoid liquidation. To date, the whale has lost $9.88
PANews
2025/08/14 10:47
Solayer member Chaofan Shou open-sources his Bonkfun migration sniper
PANews reported on August 14th that Solayer team member Chaofan Shou tweeted that he had open-sourced his Bonkfun migration sniper (also known as the Cupsey sandwicher). He explained that a
PANews
2025/08/14 10:43
Two new addresses withdrew approximately $8.67 million in PEPE from Coinbase in the past six hours.
PANews reported on August 14th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, two new addresses withdrew 71.07 trillion PEPE (worth $8.67 million) from Coinbase in the past 6 hours, with an average
PANews
2025/08/14 10:38
South Korea announced 123 "Five-Year National Plans" to promote the development of the virtual asset market
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to South Korean media outlet Metro Seoul, South Korea's Presidential State Affairs Commission held a public press conference and announced a "Five-Year National
PANews
2025/08/14 10:28
AguilaTrades shorted ETH again, currently losing $416,000
According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades has again shorted ETH, holding 21,050 ETH (worth $99.6 million), resulting in another $416,000 loss. In the past 20
PANews
2025/08/14 10:15
AguilaTrades conducted 6 operations on BTC and ETH in the early morning and lost $1.846 million. Currently, it has opened a long position in ETH.
PANews reported on August 14th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored six positions traded within eight hours, with a 0% win rate and a loss of $1.846 million. The trader conducted both long
PANews
2025/08/14 10:06
Justin Sun files lawsuit against Bloomberg, seeking to block disclosure of sensitive financial information
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Cointelegraph, Tron founder Justin Sun filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg, attempting to prevent the disclosure of his "highly confidential, sensitive, private, and
PANews
2025/08/14 10:00
Dragonfly investor: Interest rate cuts would be disastrous for Circle, with revenue and profits expected to plummet
PANews reported on August 14th that Dragonfly investor Omar tweeted that interest rate cuts are undoubtedly dire for rate-sensitive companies like Circle. A 100 basis point rate cut would reduce
PANews
2025/08/14 09:54
