2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Marinade Finance, a leading Solana staking protocol, has announced that it has reached a key milestone by becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:45
Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report

Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report

New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
RealLink
REAL$0.04944-2.58%
Sdílet
PANews2025/07/26 04:34
Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive

Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated on Friday that the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle will not continue as institutional demand for digital assets has altered the sector's historical price pattern.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001928+0.46%
Sdílet
Fxstreet2025/07/26 04:18
SharpLink taps BlackRock’s crypto architect as ETH arms race heats up

SharpLink taps BlackRock’s crypto architect as ETH arms race heats up

SharpLink just upped the ante in the battle for Ethereum’s future by bringing in Joseph Chalom, the architect behind BlackRock’s $10B Ether ETF.
Ethereum
ETH$4,467.81-3.08%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13698-0.02%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:09
Rare pattern reveals why the XRP price is crashing today

Rare pattern reveals why the XRP price is crashing today

XRP price retreated for the third consecutive day, approaching a local bear market as the crypto market sell-off intensified. Ripple (XRP) dropped and retested the important support level at $3, its lowest level in nearly a week. It has dropped…
SuperRare
RARE$0.05466+0.01%
XRP
XRP$3.088-0.13%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003359+8.98%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/07/26 03:06
Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself

Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself

Dragonfly Capital’s early investment in Tornado Cash could expose the firm to potential legal action from the DOJ.
Sdílet
PANews2025/07/26 02:44
No gear, no hassle: OPTO Miner launches upgraded app with DOGE, XRP support

No gear, no hassle: OPTO Miner launches upgraded app with DOGE, XRP support

OPTO Miner adds DOGE support, expanding its mobile cloud mining app for global crypto users. #sponsoredcontent
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003909-5.57%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003517-0.84%
XRP
XRP$3.088-0.13%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08193-5.97%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23349+3.33%
RWAX
APP$0.003195+5.06%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/07/26 02:33
Roman Storm’s team expected to close case next week, developer may still testify

Roman Storm’s team expected to close case next week, developer may still testify

Reporting from the New York courtroom suggested that the Tornado Cash developer could wrap up his defense in a few days, but whether he would take the stand was still
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01396-0.14%
MAY
MAY$0.05023-1.89%
Sdílet
PANews2025/07/26 02:31
Volcon doubles down on Bitcoin at ATHs, trims float to signal conviction

Volcon doubles down on Bitcoin at ATHs, trims float to signal conviction

Volcon’s $375 million Bitcoin stash comes with an unusual twist: it was purchased near peak prices. But instead of hedging, the firm’s leaning in, tightening equity and writing puts to increase exposure as it goes full Bitcoin on the balance…
NEAR
NEAR$2.737-1.08%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/07/26 02:16
Ether Machine taps demand with $1.5B institutional ETH vehicle: Finance Redefined

Ether Machine taps demand with $1.5B institutional ETH vehicle: Finance Redefined

The passage of the GENIUS Act is bringing renewed investor interest to Ether and Ethereum-native yield-generating opportunities.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03995-0.96%
Ethereum
ETH$4,467.81-3.08%
Sdílet
PANews2025/07/26 02:01

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse