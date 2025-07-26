Burza MEXC
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $453 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 16 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 26 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 25, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$453 million. The Ethereum spot ETF
NET
$0.000128
-6.20%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/26 11:55
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 500 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on July 26 that according to official data, in the seven days ending July 24, Circle issued about 4.8 billion USDC, redeemed about 4.3 billion USDC, and the
USDC
$0.9993
+0.02%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/26 11:04
Trump responds to Epstein case rumors: My name is not in the file
PANews July 26 news, according to CCTV News, on the 25th local time, US President Trump answered reporters' questions after arriving in Scotland and made it clear: "I have never
TRUMP
$9.218
+0.76%
CLEAR
$0.02714
+2.10%
NOT
$0.001926
+0.36%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/26 10:56
Two addresses suspected to belong to the same person sold 3810.76 ETH in the past 10 hours, or made a profit of $2.693 million
PANews reported on July 26 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that two addresses suspected to belong to the same person sold 3,810.76 ETH in the past 10 hours, worth $13.92 million, and
ETH
$4,469.69
-3.04%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/26 10:24
SharpLink Gaming has transferred 145 million USDC received to Galaxy Digital Wallet
PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, SharpLink Gaming has transferred the 145 million USDC it received to the Galaxy Digital wallet. SharpLink Gaming
USDC
$0.9993
+0.02%
WALLET
$0.02807
-4.03%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/26 09:50
A new wallet received 13696.8 ETH from Galaxy, worth about 49.97 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a new wallet received 13,696.8 ETH from Galaxy, worth about $49.97 million. The wallet currently holds 100,972 ETH, worth
ETH
$4,469.69
-3.04%
WALLET
$0.02807
-4.03%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/26 09:32
SharpLink received 145 million USDC from Circle wallet 30 minutes ago, and may continue to increase its holdings of ETH
PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the SharpLink wallet received 145 million USDC from the Circle wallet 30 minutes ago. SharpLink may continue
USDC
$0.9993
+0.02%
MAY
$0.05023
-1.89%
ETH
$4,469.69
-3.04%
WALLET
$0.02807
-4.03%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/26 09:15
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, while digital currency concept stocks generally closed lower
PANews July 26 news, according to Cailian News, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed up collectively, with the Dow up 0.47%, up 1.26% this week; the Nasdaq up 0.24%,
U
$0.02656
-0.52%
MAJOR
$0.16271
-2.42%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/26 09:11
Dragonfly partners could face DOJ charges as Tornado Cash Roman Storm's trial continues
Dragonfly Capital may face charges from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its early investment in Tornado Cash, managing partner Haseeb Qureshi confirmed on Friday.
STORM
$0.01396
-0.14%
JUSTICE
$0.0000918
-1.72%
MAY
$0.05023
-1.89%
Sdílet
Fxstreet
2025/07/26 09:00
Arizona woman sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for helping North Korean IT workers defraud $17 million
PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official website of the U.S. Department of Justice, an Arizona woman (Christina Marie Chapman) was sentenced to 102 months in prison
U
$0.02656
-0.52%
JUSTICE
$0.0000918
-1.72%
MARIE
$0.0076
-21.48%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/26 08:53
