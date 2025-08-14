2025-08-16 Saturday

The Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the rumor that Jing Yaping used a government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false.

PANews reported on August 14th that according to China Newsweek, a staff member from the Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision stated that the
PANews2025/08/14 12:27
Coinbase suffered an MEV bot attack due to its interaction with the 0x exchange, resulting in an estimated loss of $300,000.

PANews reported on August 14th that Venn Network security researcher deeberiroz reported, according to The Block, that Coinbase lost approximately $300,000 due to a misconfigured interaction between Coinbase and the
PANews2025/08/14 12:20
Coinbase DEX is now open to 1% of users

PANews reported on August 14 that Coinbase's new listing team leader, Shaaa, tweeted that Coinbase DEX has been first opened to 1% of users and will gradually be opened to
PANews2025/08/14 12:12
GMX finalizes $44M payout to GLP holders affected by V1 exploit

GMX has concluded its ~$44 million compensation plan for GMX Liquidity Provider holders on Arbitrum impacted by the July V1 vulnerability. The update was shared on X by GMX (GMX) on Aug. 13, following the protocol’s final distribution round. The…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 11:56
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $86.9145 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$86.9145 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/08/14 11:56
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $729 million yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$729 million. The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews2025/08/14 11:55
MetaMask, Linea and Brevis team up to launch ZK-proof rewards for Metamask card users

MetaMask has teamed up with Ethereum layer-2 network Linea and zero-knowledge infrastructure provider Brevis to roll out a verifiable rewards program for MetaMask cardholders. According to an Aug. 13 announcement by Brevis, the initiative offers eligible MetaMask Card users a…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 11:47
Tom Lee: Standard Chartered Bank's increase in ETH's year-end price forecast to $7,500 may be too low

PANews reported on August 14 that in response to "Standard Chartered Bank raising its year-end price forecast for ETH to US$7,500 and reaching US$25,000 by 2028", BitMine's new chairman of
PANews2025/08/14 11:44
USDC Adoption on Solana Enters Hyperdrive With Coinbase and Squads Alliance

Coinbase is driving a major leap in USDC adoption on Solana, locking it as the default stablecoin across Squads’ core products, powering next-gen decentralized finance. Coinbase Just Hit the Gas on USDC Adoption Across Solana’s Core Layers Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) and onchain infrastructure provider Squads announced on Aug. 13 a strategic agreement aimed […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 11:30
Estonian banker Rain Lõhmus's lost Ethereum wallet is now worth $1 billion

PANews reported on August 14 that, according to Decrypt, two years ago, Estonian banker Rain Lõhmus announced he had lost access to Ethereum purchased in a 2014 presale. Lõhmus said
PANews2025/08/14 11:23

