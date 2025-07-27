Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
An independent miner mined block 907283 and received 3.173 BTC
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Mempool data, an independent Bitcoin miner successfully mined block 907283 through the Solo CK mining pool (an independent mining service). The block
BTC
$117,631.13
-0.90%
SOLO
$0.34971
-2.62%
BLOCK
$0.17
-6.38%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/27 08:14
Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea
PANews reported on July 27 that Pudgy Penguins security director Beau tweeted to clarify: "Pudgy Penguins did not acquire Opensea. Penguin's planned layout is large-scale, and there is no need
NOT
$0.001926
+0.46%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/27 08:06
From being misunderstood to rising, why can ETH become the reserve asset of the on-chain economy?
Author: Kevin Li Translation: TechFlow Recently, there has been a resurgence of interest in Ethereum, especially following the emergence of ETH as a reserve asset. Our fundamental analysts explore a
ETH
$4,466.64
-3.08%
WHY
$0.00000003359
+8.98%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/27 08:00
Bitwise CIO declares the crypto cycle dead—institutions are the new drivers
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has declared the traditional four-year cryptocurrency cycle dead.
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 04:30
Bitcoin enters reserve conversation, but gold still rules as dollar grows weak
Central banks shift from dollar to gold, while Bitcoin gains quiet traction in sovereign reserve discussions.
GOLD
$0.00000000000022
-29.03%
GAINS
$0.02726
-3.40%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 03:35
Crypto to buy in 2025 altcoin season: PEPETO, SHIB, PEPE, BONK?
PEPETO presale heats up as investors weigh its upside against SHIB, PEPE, and BONK in the 2025 memecoin race. #sponsoredcontent
SHIB
$0.00001294
-0.30%
BONK
$0.00002372
-4.50%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006954
-3.08%
MEMECOIN
$0.005902
+22.75%
PEPE
$0.0000109
-1.89%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 03:17
Sky Protocol token price jumps amid strong whale buying
The Sky Protocol token spiked Saturday to its highest level this year as whale accumulation intensifies and fundamentals strengthen.
TOKEN
$0.01532
-1.92%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 01:32
Demographics will 'leapfrog' Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan — Bilal Bin Saqib
A young and tech-savvy population, combating inflationary pressures, is driving Bitcoin adoption and a new financial system in Pakistan.
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/27 01:25
$1,000 in Pepeto could turn into over $87,000: Why this memecoin is a must-watch
PEPETO surges in early 2025 with strong presale momentum, low fees, and growing buzz in the Ethereum memecoin space. #partnercontent
MEMECOIN
$0.005902
+22.75%
BUZZ
$0.013806
-19.74%
SPACE
$0.1572
+4.03%
WHY
$0.00000003359
+8.98%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 00:44
Ethereum price targets $4,000 as ETH ETFs add $5.1 billion
The current Ethereum price is hovering just below a critical resistance level as spot ETFs attract billions, signaling growing institutional confidence.
ETH
$4,466.64
-3.08%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 00:30
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse