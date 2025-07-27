2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Vitalik retweeted: Ethereum has no suspension or maintenance for ten years and will never stop

PANews reported on July 27 that Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform: Ethereum has been online for ten consecutive years with zero suspension and zero maintenance. At the same
PANews2025/07/27 20:33
Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $188 million

PANews July 27 news, Token Unlocks data shows that SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will usher in large unlocking next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock about 44 million
PANews2025/07/27 20:21
No OpenSea deal—Pudgy Penguins says it’s all about partnerships

Pudgy Penguins has denied rumors about buying OpenSea, and redirecting attention to the project's major partnership strategy.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 20:14
Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week

PANews reported on July 27 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information on Strategy's Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. Usually, he would
PANews2025/07/27 20:07
Everbright Securities: Stablecoins will drive the expansion of RMB cross-border payment infrastructure

PANews reported on July 27 that according to the National Business Daily, Everbright Securities released a research report stating that the global retail cross-border payment market will reach 39.9 trillion
PANews2025/07/27 20:06
South Korea's central bank and legislature disagree on regulating the crypto market, fearing that the stablecoin craze will exacerbate capital outflows

PANews reported on July 27 that according to FT Chinese, the stablecoin craze has put the Bank of Korea at odds with lawmakers. It is reported that the ruling party
PANews2025/07/27 20:02
How to differentiate NFTs from memecoins | Opinion

Confusing NFTs with memecoins could have serious consequences for the national and cross-border tax implications of such digital asset investments.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 19:43
Fu Shi Financial's subsidiary Jia Fu Da Securities has submitted an application to the SFC for a licence to carry out Type 1 regulated activities

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Fu Shi Financial announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Jia Fu Da Securities Co., Ltd., had submitted an application to
PANews2025/07/27 19:28
Lender Divine Research Uses World ID to Verify Borrowers for Unsecured Crypto Loans

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Divine Research, a San Francisco-based lender, has issued about 30,000 unsecured short-term crypto loans since December and used the iris scanning
PANews2025/07/27 18:26
He turned $1k into $4.5m with SHIB, now he’s all in on XYZVerse

The investor who made $4.5m from Shiba Inu is now going all in on XYZVerse — here’s why. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/27 18:00

