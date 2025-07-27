Burza MEXC
Expert: Whether stablecoins can be stable remains to be seen
PANews reported on July 28 that Hu Zhihao, a researcher at the Institute of Finance of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and deputy director of the National Finance and
PANews
2025/07/28 07:10
Crypto VC funding: Satsuma bags $135m, QCEX raises $112m
Crypto funding rebounded during the week of July 20–26, with over $1 billion raised across 17 projects—marking one of the strongest weeks for fundraising this year. Infrastructure and AI-focused platforms dominated, with Satsuma’s $135 million raise and QCEX’s $112 million…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 06:00
Top cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Spark, Optimism, Sui
As the crypto bull run cools and Bitcoin trades sideways, attention is shifting to select altcoins facing key technical and fundamental catalysts.
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 04:00
Here’s why Metaplanet stock price is stuck in a bear market
Metaplanet's stock price has crashed into a bear market this month, falling by nearly 40% from its highest point this year.
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 00:00
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 137 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on July 27 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $137 million, of which $81.4089 million
PANews
2025/07/27 23:30
A whale exchanged 1.71 million Fartcoins for 790.41 million PUMPs
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, about 20 hours ago, a whale exchanged all 1.71 million Fartcoins (worth $2.28 million) held by him for 790.41 million
PANews
2025/07/27 23:06
Crypto isn’t crashing the American dream; it’s renovating it
The US housing regulator's decision to recognize crypto assets in mortgage applications marks a historic shift from exclusion to integration, opening new pathways to homeownership.
PANews
2025/07/27 23:01
Robert Kiyosaki recommends Bitcoin ETFs for average investors—but there’s a catch
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has endorsed Bitcoin ETFs for average investors while warning that ETFs are inferior.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 23:00
Data: This week, Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 27 that according to @btcNLNico statistics, Bitcoin treasury strategy entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins this week. The relevant entities issued a total of 62
PANews
2025/07/27 22:37
A whale bought 241,074 GP at an average price of $6.57
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent USDC and SOL to buy GP worth $1.58 million (241,074 pieces) at an average price of
PANews
2025/07/27 22:14
