BNB breaks through 847 USDT, setting a new record
PANews reported on July 28 that the market showed that BNB had just broken through 847 USDT, reaching a maximum of 847.64 USDT per coin, setting a new record high.
PANews
2025/07/28 08:44
A whale deposited 4.68 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a short position in ETH
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens , Smart Trader reappeared, deposited 4.68 USDC to the HyperLiquid platform, and opened a ETH short position with 20 times
PANews
2025/07/28 08:23
Details of a corruption case involving 140 million yuan in rewards for a short video platform in Beijing revealed: using virtual currency to launder money and other methods to transfer stolen money
PANews July 28 news, according to a recent report by the People's Daily, Feng, a former employee of a short video platform company in Haidian District, Beijing, took advantage of
PANews
2025/07/28 08:12
CK Hutchison Holdings issued an announcement on Hutchison Ports, intending to invite major strategic investors from mainland China to join
PANews reported on July 28 that Cheung Kong Holdings (00001.HK) issued an announcement regarding a transaction involving Hutchison Port Holdings Group. The company confirmed that the exclusive negotiation period between
PANews
2025/07/28 07:51
Firefox China business adjustment: Beijing Firefox will cease operations on September 29
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the announcement on firefox.com.cn, Mozilla and Beijing Mozhi Firefox Information Technology Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement that Beijing Firefox will officially
PANews
2025/07/28 07:49
V2EX users revealed that a recruitment project contained malicious code, suspected of stealing cryptocurrency assets
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the V2EX website, user evada recently posted that during the application process, he was asked to use the GitHub project template specified
PANews
2025/07/28 07:42
Source: A high-level US business delegation will visit China
PANews July 28 news, according to the Hong Kong "South China Morning Post" website reported on July 27, according to two people familiar with the matter, a high-level American business
PANews
2025/07/28 07:32
The probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.4%.
PANews reported on July 28 that according to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.4%, and the probability of a 25
PANews
2025/07/28 07:20
Fourth Paradigm: Establishing a joint venture based on key opportunities and needs in the development of the stablecoin market
PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong-listed company Fourth Paradigm (06682.HK) announced that on July 27, 2025, Fourth Paradigm International Limited and Jiuyang Technology Co., Ltd. entered into a
PANews
2025/07/28 07:18
Trump announced that the US and Europe reached a trade agreement: 15% tariffs + $600 billion in investment in the US
PANews July 28 news, on July 27 local time, US President Trump said that the United States has reached a trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% tariff
PANews
2025/07/28 07:15
