A whale shorted BTC for a total of 12.81 million yuan, but received $4.33 million in funding fees to mitigate the losses.
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Aiyi's monitoring, a whale has shorted Bitcoin (BTC) four times since March 2025, with its 20x leveraged short position experiencing a dramatic
PANews
2025/08/14 15:15
Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement
The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to adopt Bill No. 13356 on the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve in Ukraine. This was stated by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in an interview with Ukrainian media. According to him, after discussions with the head of the National Bank, […] Сообщение Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/14 15:09
On-chain data perspective: judging market tops through early holder behavior
Early adopters often control a significant portion of the token supply, and their buying and selling decisions are crucial to market trends. Understanding the behavioral patterns of early adopters can
PANews
2025/08/14 15:00
Robinhood released its July operating data: the platform's total assets increased by 7% month-on-month, and the number of funded customers reached 26.7 million.
PANews reported on August 14th that, according to Globenewswire, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) released its operating data for July 2025. As of the end of July, the number of
PANews
2025/08/14 14:56
The Future of Mining: Insights From EMCD Founder and CEO Michael Jerlis
EMCD is one of the largest ecosystems for miners and crypto investors in Eastern Europe. The EMCD ecosystem includes a mining pool ranked among the world’s top 7, a multi-currency wallet, the Coinhold service for passive income, and a P2P exchange platform. Michael Jerlis is the Founder and CEO of EMCD. He recently joined the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 14:30
Canary’s Trump Coin ETF Trust registered in Delaware, TRUMP up over 10%
Canary Capital has registered the Canary Trump Coin ETF in Delaware, laying the foundation for what could become the first U.S. exchange-traded fund tracking the Official Trump memecoin. On Wednesday, Canary’s registration for the Canary Trump Coin ETF went live…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 14:24
Why do we say that the era of enterprises building their own L1 blockchains has arrived?
Original text: Barry , Co-CEO of Interchain Labs Compiled by Yuliya, PANews Payment giant Stripe has officially partnered with renowned crypto venture capital firm Paradigm to build a Layer 1
PANews
2025/08/14 13:55
Analyst: ETH may fall suddenly at any time, it is recommended to stay away from leverage
PANews reported on August 14th that analyst Ash Crypto stated that ETH could drop suddenly at any time, as it's due for a correction. Whales and market makers are currently
PANews
2025/08/14 13:24
Maple launches first perpetual trading use case for syrupUSDC on Drift Protocol
Maple Finance, the largest on-chain asset manager by assets under management, has introduced syrupUSDC as collateral for perpetual futures trading on Drift Protocol. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on Aug. 13, the integration enables traders on the…
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 13:03
Why Standard Chartered Bank believes Ethereum will reach $25,000 by 2028
Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end price target for Ethereum from $4,000 to $7,500, citing improved industry conditions and increased demand from corporate treasuries. The bank also raised its 2028
PANews
2025/08/14 13:00
