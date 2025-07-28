Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations
Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
RAN
$0.001297
-4.20%
SCAM
$0.000004
-18.36%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:36
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue
An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
BTC
$117,655.61
-0.87%
GOLD
$0.00000000000022
-29.03%
SOLO
$0.34978
-2.62%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:33
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:13 Beijing time on July 28, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, with a
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/28 16:21
The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise
Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
ZORA
$0.09957
-6.42%
NOT
$0.001927
+0.52%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/28 16:18
CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows
PANews July 28 news, CoinShares latest report shows that digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week, bringing the total inflows this month to a record $11.2
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/28 16:17
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million
PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.1911
-1.38%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/28 16:13
UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks
PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
INDEX
$1.247
-0.95%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/28 15:36
GoPlus: Recently, there has been a phishing attack impersonating AVAX CMO to participate in the exhibition, defrauding Web3 practitioners through Zoom
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the GoPlus Chinese community, phishing attacks impersonating ZOOM malware have reappeared recently, targeting Web3 practitioners. Attackers often commit fraud in the name
AVAX
$23.87
-0.08%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/28 15:34
10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity
PANews July 28 news, 10x Research founder Markus Thielen said that traders face the choice of whether to enter the market immediately or wait for a better pullback opportunity. He
BTC
$117,655.61
-0.87%
MAY
$0.05025
-1.85%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/28 15:28
Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20
While XRP eyes a steady 7x rally backed by institutional momentum, memecoin Little Pepe is racing toward a potential 125x breakout. #partnercontent
FLY
$0.07728
+1.08%
MEMECOIN
$0.005901
+22.63%
XRP
$3.0872
-0.10%
TOKEN
$0.01534
-1.47%
PEPE
$0.0000109
-1.89%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 15:22
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse