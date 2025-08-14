2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
A whale opened a $4 million short position in SOL and ETH with 20x leverage.

A whale opened a $4 million short position in SOL and ETH with 20x leverage.

PANews reported on August 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened short positions in SOL and ETH with 20x leverage,
Solana
SOL$187.92-2.88%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,478.06-2.62%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/14 16:56
A suspected Bitmine address received 33,401 ETH today, worth approximately $158 million.

A suspected Bitmine address received 33,401 ETH today, worth approximately $158 million.

PANews reported on August 14 that according to monitoring by Ember, an address suspected to belong to Bitmine continued to receive 33,401 ETH from two institutional business platforms today, worth
Ethereum
ETH$4,478.06-2.62%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/14 16:40
Linekong Interactive disclosed its crypto asset holdings and launched a $100 million asset management plan; its stock price closed up 10.14%.

Linekong Interactive disclosed its crypto asset holdings and launched a $100 million asset management plan; its stock price closed up 10.14%.

PANews reported on August 14 that Linekong Interactive Group (HKEX code: 8267) announced today that its crypto asset holdings under the unified management of its crypto business division LK Crypto
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/14 16:36
Circle issued an additional 5.5 billion USDC on Solana in the past month

Circle issued an additional 5.5 billion USDC on Solana in the past month

PANews reported on August 14th that according to Lookonchain analysis, Circle has issued an additional 5.5 billion USDC on Solana over the past month, indicating a significant influx of new
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/14 16:10
Coinbase partners with Mercuryo to reduce fees for USDC users transferring to the Base network

Coinbase partners with Mercuryo to reduce fees for USDC users transferring to the Base network

PANews reported on August 14th that Coinbase has reached a strategic partnership with crypto payment infrastructure platform Mercuryo, which will provide MetaMask wallet users using the USDC stablecoin with lower
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02814-3.69%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/14 16:09
North Korean IT workers used 30+ fake IDs to target crypto companies: report

North Korean IT workers used 30+ fake IDs to target crypto companies: report

A compromised device from a North Korean IT worker has exposed the inner workings of the team behind the $680,000 Favrr hack and their use of Google tools to target crypto projects. According to on-chain sleuth ZachXBT, the trail began…
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/14 16:09
Ethereum Foundation denies $12.8m sale tied to old ICO wallets

Ethereum Foundation denies $12.8m sale tied to old ICO wallets

Recent portfolio shuffles and asset dumps pointed to its old habits, but the foundation has officially denied involvement in the sales. In a recent X post, Ethereum Foundation co-Executive Director Hsiao-Wei Wang debunked claims that the foundation was behind a…
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/14 16:04
Ethereum saw $2.3 billion in inflows this week, while altcoins, with the exception of XRP and Solana, saw no significant inflows.

Ethereum saw $2.3 billion in inflows this week, while altcoins, with the exception of XRP and Solana, saw no significant inflows.

PANews reported on August 14 that James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, pointed out that Ethereum's capital inflow continued to grow this week, reaching US$2.3 billion, and the cumulative
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+20.00%
XRP
XRP$3.0892+0.01%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/14 15:51
CryptoQuant: Net unrealized profit and loss indicator shows that the market may usher in the third profit peak

CryptoQuant: Net unrealized profit and loss indicator shows that the market may usher in the third profit peak

PANews reported on August 14 that CryptoQuant analyst Yonsei_dent said that the NUPL (net unrealized profit and loss) indicator shows that when the value is higher than 0, most currencies
MAY
MAY$0.05025-1.87%
LayerNet
NET$0.000128-6.20%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/14 15:28
CMB international USD money market fund launches as a tokenized product on-chain

CMB international USD money market fund launches as a tokenized product on-chain

CMB International Asset Management and DigiFT launched the CMB International USD Money Market Fund as a tokenized product on Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Plume. CMB International Asset Management and Singapore-based licensed RWA exchange DigiFT have launched the CMB International USD…
Plume Network
PLUME$0.09592-3.31%
FUND
FUND$0.03012-24.70%
Allo
RWA$0.004759-1.22%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/14 15:19

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse