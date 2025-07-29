Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
K33 once again increased his holdings by 5 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 126 BTC.
According to PANews on July 29, Bitcoin asset management company K33 announced that it has increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 126 BTC.
BTC
$117,766.71
-0.74%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 18:55
Publicly listed company Marti plans to initially allocate approximately 20% of its cash reserves to Bitcoin.
According to PANews on July 29, Turkish ride-hailing service provider Marti Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: MRT) announced it will implement a corporate financial strategy that includes holding crypto assets as
RIDE
$0.001138
+0.44%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 18:54
Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Forbes, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev's personal wealth has increased sixfold in a year, reaching $6.1 billion. This is due in part to
PART
$0.1741
--%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 18:47
Ethereum's open interest market share rises to its highest level since April 2023
According to PANews on July 29th, Glassnode published an article on the X platform stating that Ethereum's open interest has climbed to nearly 40% of the market, the highest level
OPEN
$0.000000093
-1.58%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 18:20
Bubblemaps warns of rug pull risks on Launchpad platform 'Rugproof'
According to PANews on July 29th, according to Cointelegraph, blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps has issued a warning about Rugproof, the Solana ecosystem launchpad platform. Rugproof claims to protect investors from
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 18:18
Solana BAM Block Assembly Market Analysis: When Speed Is No Longer the Only Quest
Solana is fast enough, and its trading volume is high enough. But is that really enough? When we examine those transactions, a persistent question remains: Are they truly creating
BLOCK
$0.1706
-5.79%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 18:14
Standard Chartered Bank: Treasury companies continue to buy, Ethereum is expected to break through the $4,000 mark
PANews reported on July 29th that Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered Bank stated that Ethereum is expected to rise further as cryptocurrency treasuries continue to buy Ethereum. Cryptocurrency treasuries, publicly
BANK
$0.06767
+17.07%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 17:59
Brian Quintenz's nomination vote for CFTC chairman canceled again
According to Bitcoin.com, US President Trump's nomination of Brian Quintenz as the new chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) may have hit another snag: his name has been
TRUMP
$9.239
+1.16%
COM
$0.022882
+2.66%
MAY
$0.05023
-1.91%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 17:41
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued several documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1.
According to PANews on July 29, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today that it has released several guidelines and explanatory documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers,
EFFECT
$0.006269
-0.55%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 17:33
ECB advisor sounds alarm on growing dominance of dollar-denominated stablecoins
ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf warns that the rapid rise of dollar-backed stablecoins threatens Europe’s financial stability and the euro’s global standing unless strategic action is taken. In a new blog post on the European Central Bank’s website titled “From Hype…
HYPE
$48.13
+2.12%
BANK
$0.06767
+17.07%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 17:30
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse