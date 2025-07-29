Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Former US SEC official joins Veda as general counsel
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Cointelegraph, the decentralized finance platform Veda has appointed TuongVy Le to its team as General Counsel, stepping up efforts to expand cross-chain
CROSS
$0.27782
+3.03%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 21:04
Two years have passed since the inscription craze. Will BTCFi lead the Bitcoin ecosystem bull market again?
Author: Tiger Research Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Summary Bitcoin's capital base is vast but underutilized. BTCFi will change this: With over 14 million BTC currently idle, Bitcoin lacks the
CHANGE
$0.00235596
-2.78%
BTC
$117,766.71
-0.74%
BULL
$0.003729
-3.24%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 21:00
SharpLink: Target to Hold 1 Million ETH
PANews reported on July 29th that publicly listed SharpLink (SBET) posted on the X platform: "Our goal is to hold 1 million ETH. We are closer than you think and
THINK
$0.01975
+1.12%
HOLD
$0.00004222
-2.06%
ETH
$4,477.89
-2.70%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 21:00
The DEGEN Foundation is exploring a phased destruction of 32.5% of its total DEGEN token supply.
According to PANews on July 29th, the DEGEN Foundation published a post on the X platform discussing a phased destruction of 32.5% of the total DEGEN token supply to address
TOKEN
$0.01539
-1.21%
DEGEN
$0.003666
-0.59%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 20:54
China’s JD.com registers ‘Jcoin’ ahead of Hong Kong stablecoin regime
China’s JD.com first announced plans for a Hong Kong dollar stablecoin last summer and is now expected to be among the first issuers under HKMA’s stablecoin regime.
COM
$0.022882
+2.66%
NOW
$0.00719
+3.30%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 20:49
APT Miner: A digital asset safe haven under the wave of compliance
With the GENIUS Act now in effect, compliant and stable platforms like APT Miner are becoming the future of crypto income. #sponsored
EFFECT
$0.006269
-0.55%
SAFE
$0.4319
-1.66%
LIKE
$0.011938
+5.66%
ACT
$0.03997
-0.67%
FUTURE
$0.137
--%
APT
$4.711
-0.63%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 20:34
Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump-backed DeFi firm, has picked up another batch of ETH, extending its buying spree as prices push higher. According to data shared by Lookonchain on July 29, WLFI has purchased an additional 256.75 Ethereum…
TRUMP
$9.243
+1.20%
LIBERTY
$0.13821
+19.80%
DEFI
$0.001735
-5.75%
PUSH
$0.03955
-0.92%
ETH
$4,477.89
-2.70%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 20:30
Bitmain to launch first U.S. Bitcoin mining chip factory by 2026: Bloomberg
Bitmain plans to open its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility by early 2026 and set up a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida later this year. Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of Bitcoin (BTC) mining ASIC chips, plans to launch…
U
$0.02656
-0.52%
BTC
$117,766.71
-0.74%
OPEN
$0.000000093
-1.58%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 20:29
Hong Kong finalizes stablecoin rules, launches public registry
The HKMA finalized stablecoin regulations set to take effect Aug. 1, warning no licenses have been issued and urging caution against hype and scams.
HYPE
$48.13
+2.12%
EFFECT
$0.006269
-0.55%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 20:29
SharpLink disclosed that its total Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 438,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 29th that Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink announced on its X platform that it purchased approximately 77,210 ETH for approximately $290 million between July 21st and 27th, with
ETH
$4,477.89
-2.70%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/07/29 20:23
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse