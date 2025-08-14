2025-08-16 Saturday

XRP is Expected to Hit $4 In the Short Term – Earn XRP and Other Cryptocurrencies Daily with the SAVVY MINING Platform

On July 18, XRP broke through $3.65, breaking its 2018 all-time high of $3.40. After a pullback to $3.20, it rebounded 7%. Technicals remain strong, with the RSI above 50 and solid support at $3, indicating a dominant buying trend and a potential move towards $4 in the short term. However, savvy investors don’t just wait for price increases; they also turn their assets into daily cash flow. With SAVVY MINING, XRP holders can directly launch cloud mining contracts and earn daily XRP returns independent of market fluctuations. No hardware or maintenance is required, and profits are settled daily. Cash can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, achieving dual growth in assets. Now is an excellent time to capitalize on XRP’s price momentum and earn passive income by joining SAVVY MINING . Why Should XRP Investors Choose SAVVY MINING? Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate the ETF market, while XRP is catching up. For many investors, ETF returns alone no longer meet their expectations for stable returns. Therefore, they are turning to legal and compliant intelligent cloud mining platforms like SAVVY MINING . Without the need to purchase expensive equipment or incur maintenance risks, SAVVY MINING’s AI-powered computing power management system allows you to earn cryptocurrency daily. The platform combines renewable energy with cold storage to ensure stable returns and asset security. How to Get Started? Visit the SAVVY MINING official website to register an account (a $15 bonus plus $0.60 per day in free funds). Complete registration and connect your digital wallet for fast deposits and withdrawals. Flexibly choose the computing power contract that suits you. You can find available options here . Start cloud mining and enjoy automatic daily deposits. All profits are automatically paid out daily, and principal is fully refunded upon contract expiration. Fast withdrawals and reinvestment are supported. Core Platform Advantages 24/7 customer service with an average response time of 1-3 minutes. Supports deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, USDC, and others. Utilizes green energy, ensuring environmental protection and low energy consumption, reducing costs and increasing returns. 80+ data centers worldwide, with over 7 years of operation. Military-grade security, SSL encryption, and cold wallet storage. No hidden fees, fixed returns, and a low barrier to entry. UK FCA-registered and compliant. Invite friends and receive an additional permanent 4.5% referral bonus. Security and Sustainability Shape the Future In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING prioritizes the security of user funds and information. We maintain operational transparency and adhere to compliance standards in various countries, providing investors with solid protection so they can focus on profitability. Furthermore, all mining farms are powered by renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. This not only reduces environmental pollution but also provides sustainable returns for investors, ensuring a win-win for everyone involved in both wealth and environmental benefits. Summary With the maturity of cloud mining, SAVVY MINING has become an ideal choice for XRP holders who seek asset appreciation. Combining technical security, stable returns, and platform transparency, SAVVY MINING is more than just a money-making tool – it aims to be a path to financial freedom. Start using your XRP today to begin earning returns. For more information, visit the SAVVY MINING website or download the app .
CryptoNews2025/08/14 19:00
US media: Trump-Putin meeting is no longer a exploratory meeting, Putin's failure to cease fire "will have serious consequences"

US media: Trump-Putin meeting is no longer a exploratory meeting, Putin's failure to cease fire "will have serious consequences"

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to AXIOS, US President Trump has upped the ante ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is not only about
PANews2025/08/14 18:50
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

The paper, issued by BIS economists, proposes using blockchain as a transaction history to overcome the limitations faced by current AML measures when dealing with decentralized assets, such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, in order to protect off-ramping institutions. BIS Bulletin Proposes Using Blockchain History to Build Crypto AML Score The expansion of cryptocurrency and stablecoins […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 18:30
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$31.7832 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$31.7832 million

According to PANews on August 14, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews2025/08/14 18:24
Bitwise CIO says four catalysts could drive further gains in the crypto market

Bitwise CIO says four catalysts could drive further gains in the crypto market

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to The Block, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan stated that the current crypto market is underpricing four key catalysts: increased government purchases of Bitcoin,
PANews2025/08/14 18:12
LIP-021 proposal approved, Lista DAO will destroy 20% of tokens

LIP-021 proposal approved, Lista DAO will destroy 20% of tokens

PANews reported on August 14 that Lista DAO announced that the LIP-021 proposal has been passed and will destroy and remove 20% of $LISTA, totaling 200 million LISTA tokens.
PANews2025/08/14 17:55
Pakistan Enlists Japanese Help in CBDC Endeavor

Pakistan Enlists Japanese Help in CBDC Endeavor

Soramitsu, a Japan-based blockchain developer, will help the government of Pakistan build its central bank digital currency effort, after having been involved in similar projects. The Pakistan CBDC pilot is being implemented with offline payment capabilities in mind. Japan-Based Soramitsu Enlisted to Create Pakistan CBDC More countries are developing their central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 17:30
Robinhood applies for Dubai license, plans to expand into MENA market

Robinhood applies for Dubai license, plans to expand into MENA market

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to FinanceFeeds , Robinhood has submitted a license application to the Dubai Financial Services Authority ( DFSA ) to provide foreign exchange and
PANews2025/08/14 17:30
Bitcoin hits a new all-time high. Will four major factors continue to drive the rise?

Bitcoin hits a new all-time high. Will four major factors continue to drive the rise?

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Compiled by Saoirse, Foresight News There are indeed many exciting developments in the current cryptocurrency space: regulation and legislation continue to improve, stablecoins are
PANews2025/08/14 17:00
Fed's Daly says big rate cut next month may not be appropriate

Fed's Daly says big rate cut next month may not be appropriate

PANews reported on August 14 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Federal Reserve official Daly said that a large-scale interest rate cut next month does not seem appropriate.
PANews2025/08/14 16:58

