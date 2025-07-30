Burza MEXC
Radix founder Dan Hughes passes away unexpectedly, team pledges to continue its vision
PANews reported on July 30th that Dan Hughes, founder and original architect of the Radix network, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday evening from natural causes. Dan Hughes
VISION
$0,0003469
-6,47%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:58
Hyperliquid: Last night's API issue was caused by a surge in traffic, and no hacking or vulnerability exploitation occurred.
According to PANews on July 30th, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that between 10:10 PM and 10:47 PM (UTC+8) last night, an API server issue occurred, resulting in delays in sending
PANews
2025/07/30 09:52
Anchorage Digital bought over $1.19 billion worth of Bitcoin in 9 hours
According to a report by PANews on July 30th, Lookonchain reported that Anchorage Digital has purchased a cumulative 10,141 BTC through multiple wallets in the past 9 hours, with a
BTC
$117 797,66
-0,73%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:46
Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding
PANews reported on July 30 that Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets recently completed US$1 million in financing, with investors including Coinbase Ventures, Virtuals Ventures, and Contango Digital Assets.
BILLY
$0,004441
-6,07%
AI
$0,1234
-0,40%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:42
Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday
PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares through its three ETFs
ARK
$0,4398
-0,24%
BLOCK
$0,1701
-6,38%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:38
AML Bitcoin founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for multi-million dollar cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering
PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block , Rowland Marcus Andrade , founder of AML Bitcoin and CEO of NAC Foundation , was sentenced to 84 months
MULTI
$0,08349
+3,12%
BLOCK
$0,1701
-6,38%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:37
Ethereum Foundation: "Ethereum Torch" NFT is now open for minting
PANews reported on July 30th that the Ethereum Foundation announced the launch of a free commemorative "Ethereum Torch" NFT to commemorate Ethereum's tenth anniversary. The minting activity is now open.
NFT
$0,0000004676
-0,17%
FREE
$0,0001349
-4,65%
OPEN
$0,000000093
-4,32%
NOW
$0,00718
+3,16%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:33
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Applications for a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins are available, with the first license likely to be issued early next year
According to a July 30th report from PANews and the National Business Daily, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Deputy Chief Executive Chan Wai-min stated at a technical briefing on the regulatory
MIN
$0,02601
+4,45%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:28
Kunlun Wanwei launches and open-sources Skywork UniPic, a multimodal unified pre-training model
PANews reported on July 30th that Kunlun Wanwei officially launched and open-sourced the "Skywork UniPic," a multimodal unified pre-training model using an autoregressive approach. This model deeply integrates three core
CORE
$0,4907
+0,94%
OPEN
$0,000000093
-4,32%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:15
A whale sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN in exchange for $1.92 million in SOL and deposited it on Stake.com
According to PANews on July 30, Onchain Lens reported that a whale address (AY4pMi8aQjxrD52QZBUm8rpdcrQL3rYs6fuhpgTw7XP4) sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN for 10,698 SOL (approximately $1.92 million) and then deposited the SOL into
SOL
$187,9
-2,93%
COM
$0,022882
+2,62%
FARTCOIN
$0,96086
-3,86%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:12
