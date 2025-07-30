2025-08-16 Saturday

Anthropic to raise $3 billion to $5 billion at $170 billion valuation, led by Iconiq Capital

PANews reported on July 30th that according to CNBC, artificial intelligence company Anthropic is in talks with investors led by Iconiq Capital for a new round of financing, aiming to
PANews2025/07/30 11:34
Wu Jiezhuang: The specific plan for Hong Kong's stablecoin KYC rules will be proposed by the stablecoin issuer and will only need to be approved by the HKMA.

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Caixin, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will open applications for the first batch of stablecoin issuer licenses from August 1 to September
PANews2025/07/30 11:27
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 30, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this infographic from "Ai & Meme Daily"! ?7/30 Update: $TIBBIR Virtuals AI agent, purchased punks $GEN, $worthless moonshot Market crash, Ethereum's
PANews2025/07/30 11:16
The suspected Anchorage Digital wallet address received 8,052 ETH redeemed from Lido 11 hours ago, worth approximately $30.25 million.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xBE8…3b15b suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital received 8052 ETH redeemed from Lido 11 hours ago, with
PANews2025/07/30 10:58
US SEC approves physical redemption of crypto asset ETP shares

PANews reported on July 30th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted to allow authorized participants to conduct physical subscriptions and redemptions for shares of crypto asset exchange-traded
PANews2025/07/30 10:53
The SocialFi sector rose 4.39% against the trend, while BTC and ETH remained strong

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to SoSoValue data, the overall crypto market experienced a slight correction today. The SocialFi sector bucked the trend, rising 4.39%, with Toncoin (TON)
PANews2025/07/30 10:43
The Sichuan Leshan Intermediate People's Court upgraded the trial of a virtual currency foreign exchange trading case and clarified the definition of a new crime.

According to a report by China National Radio on July 30th, the Leshan Intermediate People's Court in Sichuan Province escalated the case of Wan Mouyuan and others in the illegal
PANews2025/07/30 10:41
Key player in $13M crypto Ponzi scheme pleads guilty

Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr has pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which together carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.
PANews2025/07/30 10:38
Telegram founder Pavel Durov is being questioned again in France over allegations of illegal content on the platform

PANews reported on July 30 that, according to AFP, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was questioned by a French investigative judge in Paris on Monday regarding the platform's alleged facilitation of
PANews2025/07/30 10:17
South Korea's central bank establishes a "virtual asset group" and adjusts its digital currency department

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to news1, as discussions regarding the Korean won stablecoin continue to heat up, the Bank of Korea recently established a new "Virtual Asset
PANews2025/07/30 10:02

